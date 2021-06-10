Top 10 tourist attractions in Bangkok

Featuring many culinary delights, Thailand’s capital doesn’t disappoint with its foodie scene. Just walk into a mall, and you will definitely find some of the world’s best dining and shopping. After a bit of retail therapy, have a seafood dinner on the Chao Phraya River, where you can see cruise ships and temples light up the night. Don’t forget, however, to indulge in a bit of rest and relaxation with the many Thai massage shops to complete your trip!

10 Best Tourist Attractions in Bangkok

1. Wat Pho

One of Bangkok’s largest attractions, the Wat Pho temple houses the famous Reclining Buddha, which measures a stunning 47 metres in length. Therefore, seeing it in person is surely the only way to appreciate its sheer size. Additionally, the 15 metre high statue is covered in gold leaves, leaving viewers in awe.

Besides the statue being the temple’s main attraction, visitors will also find the temple to be adorned with colourful murals. Moreover, the temple has almost 400 Buddha images to see. If you spend a bit of time walking around Wat Pho, you will see that it features, what many call, is Thailand’s best massage school. Here, you can get a traditional Thai massage to unwind from a visually exciting day. After, you can plan to see the Grand Palace, as it is only a 10 minute walk from Wat Pho.

Location: 2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand

2. Chatuchak Weekend Market

Chatuchak Weekend Market, also known as JJ Market, is one of the world’s largest outdoor markets. Here, your shopping dreams for something bohemian can definitely be fulfilled. From unique artworks to traditional handicrafts, Chatuchak has a diverse product collection. You can even find gag gifts, such as genitalia-shaped soaps and ashtrays.

However, as the market is crowded on the weekends, it is a good idea to visit in the morning. Moreover, the day’s first shoppers usually get a good discount. Remember, that quoted prices are a suggestion, as vendors expect you to bargain with them.

Location: Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Khwaeng Chatuchak, Khet Chatuchak Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10900, Thailand

3. The Grand Palace

What can be more exciting than seeing The Grand Palace in Thailand’s capital? Here, just seeing it from the streets won’t cut it, even though the white walls hiding its priceless contents are quite beautiful. Once paying for a ticket, visitors will be granted entry into a magical attraction, full of stunning temples spread across the property. Thus, it can be said that a visit to Bangkok is never complete without seeing the Palace.

One of the most famous temples inside of the walls, is that of Wat Phra Kaew, or Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Inside, you can see an emerald and gold adorned Buddha wearing a cloak that is changed by the King, with each new season. At night, the Grand Palace lights up the Bangkok skyline, making it a spectacular scene with many opportunities for an enchanting photo op.

Location: Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand

4. Jim Thompson House Museum

The Jim Thompson House Museum is undoubtedly one of the most interesting sights in Thailand’s capital. As its history includes being part of the silk trade’s revival, shopping at Jim Thompson is unrivalled. However, despite his efforts to showcase Thai silk, Thompson mysteriously went missing while in Malaysia, back in 1967. He was never found again.

The museum has dedicated a part of it towards exploring the many theories about how he went missing. Regardless, the museum’s impressive showcase of unique and expensive relics may just be one of the most beautiful displays of Thailand’s rich culture.

Location: 6 Soi Kasem San 2, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10330, Thailand

5. Khao San Road

For backpackers, a trip to Bangkok starts at Khao San Road. Known as a place to stop off, enjoy the crazy night scene, and meet fellow travellers, this road has some epic stories coming out of it. The road is 1 km long and is filled with street food vendors, bars, chain restaurants, and bar girls.

They say you can find anything on Khao San Road, including fried scorpions and other insects in which to try. But, don’t worry, they all taste like chicken! After you try a bite, you can wash it down with a bucket of jungle juice. As the scene can get quite crowded at night, most bars extend chairs out into the road to offer more seating for people. Alas, nothing is more famous for backpackers stopping off at The Big Mango, than Khao San!

Location: Khaosan Road, Khwaeng Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand

6. Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

If you are looking for a bit of art and culture, this is definitely the place for you. Designers clearly meant to provide a visually exciting experience for visitors, as the gallery was built in a winding, architectural shape. The BACC was created as a meeting place for artists and the public. But above all its creators strived to place importance on continuing old and newer cultures.

Moreover, the attraction makes it easy to spend a day here, as cafes, eco-friendly souvenir shops, and restaurants provide visitors with all they need. Located only a few minutes from the National Stadium BTS Skytrain station, walking here is easy to experience the ever-changing exhibitions from Thai and international artists. There is no fee to enter the centre, and it is definitely worth visiting for at least an hour.

Location: 939 Thanon Rama 1, Khwaeng Wang Mai, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10330, Thailand

7. Bangkok National Museum

This museum definitely hosts many appealing treasures inside with one of the most interesting Asian art collections found. King Chulalongkorn originally established the museum, meant to display his father, King Mongkut’s work. Religious works, regional crafts, and Neolithic artefacts also can be seen here, providing an eye-opening experience for visitors.

Moreover, its guided tour offers insight behind the collections, including the region’s religious history that still influences artists today. As one of the largest museums in Southeast Asia, the museum features King Ram Khamhaeng’s Inscription. It was included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme due to its significance. The museum is divided into 3 parts, starting with The Thai History Gallery. Next, is The Archaeological and Art History Collections. Lastly, is The Decorative Arts and Ethnological Collection.

Location: Soi Na Phra That, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand

8. Wat Suthat

Wat Suthat is a temple that is famous for its 21 metre tall red swing. The swing, made of teak wood, was brought to Bangkok from Phrae province. It was used during an old Brahman festival in which men would fling themselves with the swing, hoping to reach a bag of gold that was hung from its top.

The temple, like others, features intricate designs and is thought to be one of the oldest temples in Bangkok. It is also only 1 of 10 temples that is considered a royal temple in the first grade. Wat Suthat features 28 Chinese pagodas which symbolise the 28 Buddhas that were born on Earth.

Location: 146 Thanon Bamrung Mueang, Khwaeng Wat Ratchabophit, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand

9. Wat Arun

Known as the Temple of Dawn, Wat Arun, is a magnificent, white temple that is located on the western end of the Chao Phraya River. The temple is beautifully lit at night, displaying the old capital of Thonburi’s skyline. It is easily considered one of Bangkok’s most beautiful attractions, as it features unique designs.

The temple recently reopened in 2017 after undergoing renovations. It features 5 towers that are visible from the river and are covered with porcelain and ceramic tiles. Tourists can opt to choose a river cruise or ferry ride to get to the temple, which can give them a bit of history about the Chao Phraya River. Additionally, it is best to go in the morning time to avoid crowds.

Location: Wat Arun, Bangkok Yai Bangkok, 10600, Thailand

10. Wat Traimit

Wat Traimit is, perhaps, one of Bangkok’s most significant temples. Known as the Temple of the Golden Buddha, because of its features a 5.5 tonne, Sukhothai-style golden Buddha statue. As it dates back to the 13th century, Wat Traimit is something that tourists should not skip out of seeing.

Located in Chinatown’s southeastern area, the temple is about 450 metres west of the Hualampong Railway Station. The property has souvenir pop-up stalls, along with 2 schools. And, if you are hungry, Chinese food is just around the corner. The entrance fee is cheap to see the Golden Buddha, and it’s ornate home.

Location: 661 Charoen Krung Road, Khwaeng Talat Noi, Khet Samphanthawong Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10100, Thailand

It is clear that whatever you are looking for, any attraction can be found in Bangkok. From mega malls to quiet, floating markets, your retail therapy options are surely quite impressive. And, if you are looking for more of a cultural experience, try touring one of the city’s famous temples, where a bit of history and architecture provide a stunning view of Thailand.

A Bangkok trip will also have you feeling more cultured, especially if you visit some of its museums. Featuring unique relics and stunning artistic pieces, it is definitely worth a trip to get schooled in Thai culture. Moreover, the city’s bustling nightlife is something that will keep you on your toes! Therefore