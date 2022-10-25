Travel
AirAsia X expands medium-haul routes from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur
Air Asia X group (AAX) – including Malaysia AirAsia X and Thai AirAsia X – announced an expansion of medium-haul services out of Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur to meet the ever-growing demand. CEO of AAX Tony Fernandes says the airline is “well and truly back.”
The low-cost airline has “reactivated” 175 pilots and 285 cabin crew who were furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fernandes said that AAX is also looking to launch long-haul services to London, Dubai, and Istanbul.
Flights from Bangkok
Thai AAX already launched services from Bangkok to…
- Osaka, Japan
- Tokyo Narita Airport (NRT), Japan
- Seoul Incheon, South Korea
In December, the airline will launch flights from Bangkok to…
- Melbourne, Australia
- Sydney, Australia
- Sapporo, Japan
Tony Fernandes commented on the purpose of focussing on the revival of medium-haul services…
“This strategy ensures that AAX Group can operate at an optimal frequency on our core routes to keep our costs down and deliver the best fares in the market for our customers, while at the same time, maximizing our revenues to ensure a successful and viable airline for the future.”
The CEO reflected on his previous promise to get the airline’s staff back on board after the pandemic…
“I made a commitment, and it thrills me that we can honour that in two and a half years as we return to the skies stronger than ever. All of our AAX pilots who are still on furlough will return to the flight deck, together with the retrenched cabin crew by December this year.”
Flights from Kuala Lumpur
AAX group has already relaunched services from Kuala Lumpur to…
- Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN), South Korea
- Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL), New Delhi, India
The airline announced plans to resume flights from Kuala Lumpur to…
- Sydney, Australia
- Melbourne, Australia
- Perth, Australia
- Auckland, New Zealand
- Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND), Japan
- Sapporo New Chitose Airport (CTS), Japan
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Istanbul, Turkey
Malaysia AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail said bookings out of Kuala Lumpur are “looking strong.” He said medium-haul travel is recovering fast and predicts a positive trend in early 2023.
Tickets on all routes can be bought through the AirAsia website. Always check the entry requirements of your final destination before you fly.
