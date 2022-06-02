Thailand
Thai AirAsia X launches cheap flights between Bangkok and Seoul, South Korea
Thailand’s airline Thai AirAsia X has launched flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea. The route will take place 3 times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The first flight on the new route landed in Seoul yesterday, June 1.
To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering return flights from Bangkok to Seoul for just 3,290 baht per person which must be booked before June 12, for travel up to March 23 2023.
For its next route, the airline will launch flights between Suvarnabhumi and Tokyo Narita airport in Japan, beginning July 1. If there is high demand, the airline will increase the frequency of flights on both routes.
Chief Executive of Thai AirAsia X Patima Jeerapet said…
“Everyone at Thai AirAsia X and our guests have been eagerly anticipating the return of low-fare flights to South Korea and Japan following the pandemic, and we are very pleased at the response we have received from our customers. Pre-booking for June and July have already exceeded 90%, indicating recovering tourist sentiment to South Korea and Japan, two most popular destinations amongst Thais.”
Last month, Thai AirAsiaX became the third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget airline is not financially linked to the domestic airline Thai AirAsia.
The airline’s director Tassapon Bijleveld hopes the rehabilitation process should help get Thai AirAsia X back on its feet, especially now international travel is picking back up after a 2 year hiatus.
SOURCE: TravelNewsAsia
