5 Weird cafes to visit in Bangkok 2022

Bangkok is one of the most exciting, fun-filled cities in the world with dozens of interesting things to do and places to go. There is something for everyone regardless of age or size and there are things to do here that are only exclusive to Thailand’s capital city – activities that can’t be done anywhere else in the world. So, if you’re searching for a truly unique dining experience, then Bangkok it is.

Here is a list of the weirdest cafes you’ll find in Bangkok.

Maidreamin

If your dream is to see cute Asian girls dressed up as maids, Maidreamin will leave you gobsmacked. It was first opened in Japan, and now it’s here in Bangkok. Once you arrive at the café, two maids will greet you as you walk in the door and take you to your table. When you’ve chosen your desired food item or beverage, the maid will get down on her knees and take your order. They also wave at your meal to make it taste better. If you have money to spare, why not ask the maids to sing and dance (J-Pop music) for you? It will make the experience even more fun. That is what a maid should do, right? Please bear in mind that the place is not cheap. You’re paying for the experience rather than what you put in your mouth.

Unicorn Café

Unicorn Café offers everything from food and drinks, and yes, unicorns. The whole place is dedicated to unicorns, so whoever says unicorns can be only found in your imagination or fairytale stories, they are wrong. As you step into the café, there is a burst of sweetness that hits you because the entire place is covered in pink, and rainbows. Imagine waking up and being on the set of My Little Pony, but with unicorns instead. It’s a fantasy come true. Everything from the decorations to the food and beverages just scream unicorn.

Little Zoo Café

Ever dreamt of drinking coffee and eating snacks with animals? If the answer is yes, then you should visit Little Zoo Café. The two-story café has a lot of strange animals, like the name suggests. On the first floor of the café, your drinks and desserts are made and served while animals like Corgi dogs roam free. On the second floor, however, is where the fun is at. The café is cleaner than you think. It’s not stinky or musky. The staff are professional and know how to control and care for each animal. It’s not just about the theme or the food and beverages, it’s about having fun as you enjoy your surroundings.

Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe

We have all heard the term ‘to die for.’ But there is one café in Bangkok that takes the term literally, sort of. You can sit next to a skeleton and read messages on signs at the Kid Mai Death Awareness Cafe. In the lounge area, there’s a huge white coffin that you can enter and close the lid on yourself. And ‘birth,’ ‘elder,’ ‘death,’ and ‘painful’ are among some of the more unusual names available for the coffees and sweet drinks.

Cabbages & Condoms

Technically not a café, but it’s too weird too ignore. This is one of the safest places you can visit. You won’t catch any unwanted diseases, and you’ll be happy once you leave the restaurant. If you’re craving Thai food but want a unique experience, look no further. There is a lot more going on once you step inside. It has hilarious decorations and aesthetics for a good laugh, which includes latex-covered lamps and dolls.

Every café will satisfy your needs and dreams, whatever you’re into. Maybe you just want to experience it and see what it’s like for yourself, so you can share your experiences with friends and family back home. What are you waiting for? Get yourself down to one of Bangkok’s weird and wonderful cafes.