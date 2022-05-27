Japan provides the key to open Thai EV door

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Japan holds the key to Thailand becoming world’s largest electric vehicle production hub.

The Thai PM yesterday told the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia, organized by Nikkei Inc, in Tokyo, that with Japan’s support and investment Thailand could realise its EV dream.

The 68 year old revealed plans to upgrade the country’s digital technology and transport sectors, to enable investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor, which the government predicts will be a hub for advanced industries.

The government believes by becoming a hub for EV products it will help the nation meet its goal of becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2065.

This is the second time this month Prayut has met Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. Kishida was in Thailand on May 2 and offered a 14 billion baht loan to help fund the kingdom’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery.

Prayut also added he was delighted the Japanese government will begin accepting fully-vaccinated Thai tourists and welcomed Japan’s cooperation in promoting the nation’s tourism sector.

The Thai PM says he is ready to welcome his Japanese counterpart at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in the kingdom in November.

Prayut admits hosting the APEC summit will be a challenge to all, as the world continues to recover from the post pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict affecting the global economy.

“The summit should be a stage where all opinions on global economic recovery should be heard. Given the circumstances, it’s not an easy job to do, but we need to move forward to achieve peace and economic growth in the region.”

The PM pledged to use the summit to find a solution to many of the region’s problems, and to restore prosperity and security in a sustainable manner.