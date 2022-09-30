Travel
5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Whether you’re living in Bangkok or only there for a holiday, one thing you shouldn’t miss is booking yourself an appointment for a serene spa day. With no shortage of fantastic spas and some of the most divine treatments to boot, there’s no reason you shouldn’t take advantage of the capital’s spa scene. Besides melting away your stress the spas in the city also offer services that can refresh your tired skin, soothe sore muscles, or get you ready for a special day. So just for you, here are the 5 best spa treatments in Bangkok for an escape into pure relaxation.
1. The Peninsula Spa Bangkok
Opening hours: Daily, 09:00 – 23:00
Address: Garden Level, The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Head to The Peninsula Spa if you want an intimate and luxurious experience by the river. Located in a breathtaking three-story Thai colonial-style building, the spa boasts various private suites with steam showers and an ensuite whirlpool overlooking the Chao Phraya River. Choose The Ultimate of Peninsula package to be truly transported. It’s a 3.5 hours spa journey where you can enjoy unmatched relaxation and rejuvenation from head to toe. It includes Coco Siam Body Scrub, Relaxing Massage, facial treatment that features the cult favourite French skincare line Biologique Recherche, the Essential Mind, and a healthy lunch served after treatment.
If you’re looking for a wellness retreat, the upcoming Wellness Festival is a great option. It’s a three-day urban retreat where you can participate in a range of wellness-related activities, classes, and workshops to enhance your mind, body, and nutritional wellbeing. The event will take place from 28 – 30 October 2022.
2. Auriga Wellness Bangkok
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00
Address: 300, 2 Charoen Krung Rd, Yannawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
Auriga Wellness Bangkok, the in-house spa at Capella Bangkok Hotel, really is a five-star experience. Bringing together everything a fantastic spa should do and more, Auriga offers a breathtaking experience with its treatment suites, water therapy facilities, fitness centre, shower experience, steam room, sauna, spa garden, vitality pool, and relaxation lounge. With natural elements and warm hues all nestled in a lush garden by the riverfront, the spa exudes laid-back, relaxed vibes. Imagine indulging in a relaxing treatment while listening to the sound of nature — nothing can be more serene than that! The treatments offered by Auriga celebrate Thai, Chinese, Indian, and European practices and are complemented by the power of modern science.
There’s a wide range of treatments available, but if you’re looking for something to balance your body, try Chakra Balancing. During the 90-minute treatment, seven singing bowls are used to restore the natural frequencies of your body and mind. If you want to bring your significant other along, try the signature Dhyana For Two can be a great option. During the 3-hour treatment, you and your sweetheart will enjoy a purifying soak in a Thai herbal bath, a sweet scrub to nourish and purify your skin, a meditative aromatic oil massage, a personalised facial treatment, and a guided lotus meditation.
3. Clinique La Prairie Bangkok
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 22:00
Address: The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Rajadamri Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Set inside the St. Regis Bangkok, Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics and Medical Spa is a luxurious haven of wellbeing and rejuvenation. Once you step into the spa, you’re whisked into an opulent treatment room where you can enjoy an array of state-of-the-art treatments and therapies. All therapists are trained to the highest of Swiss standards. Moreover, they incorporate proven scientific methods in each treatment, so you can be sure to walk out of the spa healthier and happier.
The Clinique La Prairie Aesthetics and Medical Spa have a range of menu. From anti-ageing facials and detoxifying the body to massages, the spa addresses every concern with scientifically proven treatments, wellness traditions, and lifestyle-enhancing products. Some of their signature treatments are body firming therapies, Tibetan singing bowl vibration oil massages to induce a state of complete harmony, and face-lifting facial contouring to lift, shape, and revitalise the face.
4. Oasis Spa
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00
Address: 64 Sukhumvit 31 Yaek 4, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
True to its name, Oasis Spa is truly an oasis for those looking to get some priming and relaxation done. Although the spa is located in the heart of Bangkok, it will transport you to a sanctuary of tranquillity as soon as you step inside. The spa’s manicured garden with a lotus pond radiates a serene “secret garden” ambience.
If all you want is a quick fix, try the Lanna Secrets package. It’s a 2-hour therapy that uses Northern Thailand’s ancient, time-honoured techniques to reopen blocked energy pathways that cause fatigue. The therapy starts with a Traditional Thai Massage, followed by Thai Herbal Hot Compresses, and ends with an Aromatherapy Hot Oil Massage. But if you’re looking for a full-body experience, consider the 4-hour Oasis Experience. The treatment will pamper every nook and cranny of your body. It starts with a Thai Herbal Steam to boost your vitality and a Body Scrub to exfoliate your skin. Then, you’ll enjoy a Morocco Red Clay Body Wrap to extract the toxins from your body and a healing Aromatherapy Bath. Finally, it ends with a fantastic Four-hand Massage.
5. Amaranth Spa by HARNN
Opening hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00
Address: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Amaranth Spa by HARNN in Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is a highly regarded spot in the city that’s fully deserving of its attention. The spa teams up with local HARNN Heritage Spa and Biologique Recherche. It focuses on utilising organic ingredients to harness the energy flow while providing indulgent and rejuvenating experiences.
The spa treatments at Amaranth Spa by HARNN use a combination of ancient eastern techniques with the modern cosmetic repertoire. These include refreshing facials, muscle-soothing massages, and Amaranth-scented rituals. Try the signature Amaranth Fantastique if you want to melt away your everyday stress. The 200-minute treatment includes a foot ritual, bath ritual, body scrub, signature body therapy, and Amaranth signature facial therapy.
These spa treatments in Bangkok will transport you out of the city and allow you to wave goodbye to stress. So go on, do yourself a favour and book your treatment now – you deserve it!
Looking for a unique spa experience? Try these cannabis-infused spas in Thailand.
