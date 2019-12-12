Thailand introduces “plain” tobacco packaging | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand introduces “plain” tobacco packaging
Thailand has earned praise from The World Health Organisation over its latest efforts to make smoking less enticing. They commended the roll-out of “plain” cigarette packaging this week. Cigarette packets are now much less attractive under the new regulations approved by the National Tobacco Products Control Committee.
But the new “plain’ packaging is anything but plain, including graphic images of the hazards of smoking, and no cigarette company logos (with the name in a plain font). The new standardised packaging became compulsory on December 9.
The head of the Department of Disease Control says Thailand’s stance against promoting tobacco “drew praise from the international community at a health conference in Bangkok”.
“Thailand is the first country in Asia to introduce plain packaging for cigarettes, demonstrating the country’s efforts to promote public health and well being.”
The Health Minister says that the introduction of plain packaging made Thailand the first country in Asia and the eleventh in the world to adopts this kind of ‘negative’ packaging to discourage cigarette smoking. Australia was the first country to enforce plain packaging; the most recent country was Mauritius.
Shops now found selling packets with the old packaging can be fined up to 40,000 baht under the law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Academic calls on Thai government to help migrant children
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
“Premjai says many migrant children face daily health and safety risks as they are forced to work in jobs they’re too young for.”
A researcher from Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University is calling on the government to provide assistance for vulnerable migrant children, many of whom are falling through the cracks in the welfare system. Premjai Vungsiripisal, from the Asian Research Centre for Migration at Chula’s Institute of Asian Studies, says many children born in Thailand to migrant labourers are not registered in the system.
“Presently, numerous children have no identification documents, and have not received vaccines or the complete set of them. Also, they were found to have lower weight and smaller body size than Thai children of the same age.”
The Nation reports that of an approximate total of 250,000 migrant children in Thailand, the numbers registered in the government system are suspected to be significantly lower, and Premjai says many are not registered for health insurance.
“It is a risk for children who get sick from unpreventable diseases.”
Adding to the problem is the fact that many unregistered migrants and their children are not covered, while children over the age of 7 must pay an insurance premium equal to that of an adult, putting health insurance firmly out of reach for many migrant families.
Premjai says many migrant children face daily health and safety risks as they are forced to work in jobs they’re too young for. Others try to make a living as street workers or through begging, meaning they have to deal with violence and threats on a regular basis, as well as limits on their access to healthcare.
“The health situation of migrant children is vulnerable in many aspects, due to government policy loopholes. Those measures did not cover all groups of children, as well as operation of relevant agencies that can be approached only by some group of migrant children. Guidelines and measures are needed from various concerned parties”.
SOURCE: The Nation
Government plans to lure Chinese tourists back by easing visa procedures
PHOTO: India Post
“The scheme is due to run from New Year until Chinese New Year on January 25, into early February.”
The Thai Sports and Tourism Minister says the government is planning a range of stimulus measures to increase Chinese visitor numbers and boost Thailand’s currently sluggish tourism sector. Though there hasn’t been any radical drop in numbers, the increase from the past two decades has certainly levelled off in the past few months. And many resorts are reporting late bookings for Christmas with the annual high-season surge later this year.
ThaiVisa reports that Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has announced a number of proposals that will be put to the Economic Affairs Committee for consideration. They include the provision of multiple entry visas, as well as an online help facility.
The measures will be debated next Tuesday and if granted, will mean Chinese visitors to Thailand can be granted multiple entry visas on arrival. The scheme is due to run from New Year until Chinese New Year on January 25, into early February.
Chinese travellers will also be able to register their information in an electronic visa-on-arrival database before they even leave China. This move is expected to improve waiting times at immigration counters at Thai airports.
Minister Pipat says that following the successful stimulus packages launched to boost domestic tourism – notably the extremely popular Chim-Shop-Chai campaign – his department is now focused on encouraging more visitors from China to holiday in the Land of Smiles.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Kratom leaves to be declassified as a narcotic
PHOTO: Kraken Kratom
Kratom, the controversial leaf used both medicinally and recreationally in Thailand, is to be declassified as a narcotic. Justice Minister Somsak Thapsutin says his ministry will propose new narcotics laws that will exclude kratom leaves from illegal drugs lists.
Kratom is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. It’s common in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.
“To decide which plants or chemicals are narcotics, the government used the World Health Organisation framework which defines narcotics as having four characteristics.”
According to the WHO, to be considered a narcotic, a substance must cause effects on the user’s body when they stop using it. Effects often include anxiety, paranoia and dysentery. A narcotic must offer little or no medical value, and chronic use must cause health problems such as emaciation, weakness, nervousness or lack of self control. Finally, a narcotic substance must threaten a negative impact on society.
Kratom leaves don’t have these characteristics, Thapsutin claims in The Nation.
“Those who use them can easily stop, and the leaves can be used to relieve pain, fever, dysentery and diarrhea. Also, Kratom is thirteen times as effective as morphine in killing pain, and has few disadvantages,” he claimed.
(Justice Minister Somsak Thapsutin’s claims have not been verified by a peer-reviewed medical study)
Thai researchers have already studied kratom leaves together with Japanese researchers, and have even patented two strains in Japan and in the US.
SOURCE: The Nation
