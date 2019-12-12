Search still on for missing Phuket kayakers | The Thaiger

Phuket
Search still on for missing Phuket kayakers
The search for a Polish tourist and his Thai female off Phuket continues after five days by police, volunteers and the navy. Rescuers are still focusing around the coastlines after scouring the Andaman Sea up to 20 nautical miles offshore earlier in the week. They admit they now have grave fears for the safety of the pair.
27 year old Polish national Mateusz Juszkiewiez and 23 year old Veerakan Siriprakorn rented a kayak on Ya Nui beach, just south of popular Nai Harn beach on Saturday afternoon. Friends, who rented other kayaks with the pair, returned at sunset on Saturday night after receiving a phone call from Mateusz saying they were having trouble getting back. A search was launched immediately but there has been no sign of the pair or clues as to where they ended up.
Authorities, including tourist police and the navy, have deployed helicopters, boats and an aeroplane in the search. Many volunteers have joined in the search for the pair who remain missing after five days.
Phuket’s deputy governor said the search was continuing by land, air and sea, but now focusing on the stretch of sea within 10 nautical miles off the coast.
The search has been impeded by strong winds and high waves, and rescuers have yet to find any trace of the kayak or even evidence the pair are still alive.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Mother cat and 4 kittens poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, Phuket
On December 11, a report was made following a post from the Facebook page ‘Rain Forest’ about 5 cats that were dumped and poisoned at Sai Kaew Beach, at the far north end of Mai Khao Beach in Phuket.
The post shows pictures of a cat and her four kittens that had been poisoned with water and food, probably laced with rat poisoning. Two food vendors at the beach, 58 year old Petch Saejia and 55 year old Kanchana Saenghuad, are the witnesses who found and buried the cats. (The pictures are in the original post although we decided not to display them)
Petch said that the incident happened on December 9, in the morning. She was riding her three-wheel ‘saleng’ to sell food at the beach as usual. But when she arrived, Kanchana, who had arrived earlier told her that someone dumped the 5 cats at the beach and poisoned them. She saw the dead kittens on the sandy area of the beach while the mother cat, who still had a collar with a bell, was struggling to move to her babies and licked them before she died as well, which Petch said was very tragic.
She also mentioned that the kittens were not weaned and they were still feeding the mother cat.
Petch said that she cried when she saw the incident. She said she felt sad for the cats and very angry toward the person who committed this crime. She believes that the cats had an owner as the mother cat still had a collar, but the owner might have been bored of them so they were dumped and killed.
She mentioned that she noticed a water dish with something that looks like rat bait at the bottom of the dish. The two vendors buried the cats along with leftover cat food.
She said that this action was “very evil” and she wished that the person who did this will suffer the same as these cats.
“If next life exist, I wish these cats will become humans instead of this cruel person.”
Meanwhile, Kanchana said that she also cried when seeing the dead kittens. They also went to the temple yesterday (December 11) to make merit for the lost souls and wish them to go to a good place where they won’t meet any cruel person like this.
(Translated)
SOURCE: Thairath.co.th
Russian tourist bitten by a monkey on To Sae Hill, Phuket town
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
On December 10, a report emerged that a tourist had been bitten by a monkey on the popular To Sae Hill viewpoint in Phuket Town. The video shared on social media shows that the man was bleeding a lot from his arm before another man helped attend to the wound to stop the blood.
A volunteer who takes care of monkeys on the hill said that this is not the first time that the local monkeys had attacked people, especially tourists because the tourists wither don’t know, or follow the warnings and suggestions on the signs installed on many spots on the hill in four languages; Thai, English, Chinese and Russian.
The volunteer also mentioned that people shouldn’t feed the monkeys with their hand directly but place the food on the ground for the monkeys to pick up. Also, people shouldn’t touch the monkeys because they can get scared and frightened, which might lead to an attack.
A member of the To Sae hiking club, Krich Thepbamrung, who witnessed the incident, said that the man got attacked in the afternoon of December 8, in front of a shop that sells drinks, near the viewpoint.
The man rode his motorcycle up the hill alone before taking pictures at the viewpoint and started to feed the monkeys by using his hand directly. He said that in the beginning there was no problem but once the man tried to take a picture of his hand feeding the monkey while the monkey was grabbing the food, the man didn’t release the food and the monkey might have thought that he would take the food back so it started to attack him by biting him before fleeing.
He confirmed that the attacks happen quite often, an average of 3-4 times per day, and mostly happens to tourists, especially women and children. Also, the cause of the attack is often because the feeder tries to take photos while feeding them. Now the hiking club has prepared a first aid kit at the viewpoint to cope with the rise in monkey bites and attacks.
He said that people who go to the hill and to the viewpoint and would like to feed the monkey should be careful and follow the directions strictly to avoid such incidents.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Phuket’s high season delayed until after Christmas
PHOTO: The Hotel Specialist
“Diversifying Phuket’s market to rely less on Chinese tourists is key to improving tourism in the province.”
It will be a quiet Christmas in Phuket as the island’s high season will come late for hotels this year, with most reservations are for after the Christmas celebration. Tourism in Phuket usually increases in November, but this year’s November occupancy rate was just 50-60%. That’s down 10% from last year, according to Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the southern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association.
“The low numbers are continuing in the first half of this month, with the exception of 4 and 5 star hotels located near beaches and some hotels in the Patong area.”
But Kongsak expects occupancy to be back up to 90% or above the Christmas to New Year period. He says hotels in Phuket are suffering from a chronic oversupply as the expanding tourism business continues to attract new investment, and illegal hotels and the growing popularity of accommodation-sharing apps.
Phuket province has 250,000 rooms in 3,000 hotels, but only 600 hotels and 50,000 rooms are legally registered under the country’s Hotel Act, a tiny proportion. Of the remaining 2,400 hotels, about 1,000 are awaiting licences, while the rest have no licences and no plans to register, according to Kongsak.
He believes Phuket will remain a preferred destination for international tourists in 2020, even with many Chinese heading to other countries like Vietnam or the Philippines. He is calling on the government to facilitate visa applications, especially waiving the 2,000 baht visa-on-arrival fees to help offset some the effects of the strong baht.
The director of the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand says new pitches other than sun and sand are needed to better disperse visitors within the province.
They note that the traditional west coast popular towns in Phuket are now having to compete with newer holiday zones around the island – to the north around Mai Khao, Rawai and Nai Harn in the south, Cape Panwa and Cape Yamu and the eastern areas, as well as a growing popularity for the business hub Phuket Town.
The TAT will next year introduce emerging destinations such as Koh Lon, which is only 12 minutes from the mainland and offers abundant natural beauty, Koh Racha where tourists can experience life like a local, and a day trips to Koh Mai Thon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
