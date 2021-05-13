Looking for great classes to take in Thailand for 2021? Then you’ve come to the right place!

Thailand is one of the most popular tourist and expat destinations in the world, and it’s easy to see why. It is known for its beautiful beaches, gleaming temples, delectable cuisine, and natural beauty. It boasts stunning beaches, gleaming temples, delicious food, and natural beauty. The country, undoubtedly, is the go-to place for everyone who wants to enjoy a tropical holiday or have a relaxing lifestyle. Travelling or living in Thailand is also an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and get a closer look at the country’s culture. In fact, the country is teeming with classes you can take to get a taste of the real Thailand or to simply acquire a new skill.

Besides learning more about Thailand, many people also take classes for the sole purpose of obtaining a Non-Immigrant O Visa (ED) or Education Visa. This type of visa allows them to stay in the country long term, but they need to study or participate in the training of some kind. However, with so many courses and schools to choose from, it can be difficult to pick the best one. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 best classes you can take in Thailand.

5 Best Classes to Take In Thailand

Whether you want to be productive during your stay in Thailand or you simply want to take classes to obtain an ED visa, let’s take a look at our pick of the top five classes to take in Thailand.

1. Duke Language School – Learn the Thai Language

The first class on our list is Thai language class because there’s no better way to understand Thai people and their culture than learning the language. If you’re determined to improve your Thai language skills, make sure you learn from the best. Based on our research, Duke Language School is one of the top Thai language schools. Even during this Covid-19 pandemic, their classes often sold out!

Located in Bangkok, Duke makes learning Thai fun, interesting, and engaging. The teachers are highly trained and will teach you in an enjoyable and interactive way, so you’ll never get bored in class. Their learning process is broken down into 9 modules, which depend on your level of Thai. Each module lasts 4 weeks.

Instead of adopting the typical 90 minutes, once-a-week format, this language school has a different timetable. With Duke Language School, you’ll learn Thai 5 days a week, from Monday to Friday, for 3 hours per day in the morning or afternoon. Alternatively, you can also choose to have night and weekend classes, with slightly different timetables, but still as extensive. If you need a more flexible schedule, you can also enroll in their private lessons.

Duke Language School offers Education Visa packages. By enrolling in their 8-month or 14-month program, you will obtain Education Visa.

Pricing:

INTENSIVE GROUP LESSONS – ฿8,000 per course (60 hours of class).

PRIVATE LESSONS – ฿600 per hour (2 hours per session), with no minimum booking.

Address: 10/63, Trendy Building, 3rd floor, Sukhumvit Soi 13, Wattana, Bangkok 10110. 5 minutes walk from Nana BTS station.

Contact Info: info@dukelanguage.com / +66 2-168-7274 / +66 8-2444-1595

Website: dukelanguage.com

2. Tiger Muay Thai and MMA – Learn Martial Arts

Muay Thai, also known as Thai Boxing, is Thailand’s national sport and cultural martial art. It is the most famous form of boxing in the Land of Smiles.

There are numerous gyms and schools around Thailand offering Muay Thai. However, one of the most famous is Tiger Muay Thai & Mixed Martial Arts. In this Muay Thai school, you can learn how to transform your body into a lethal weapon as a way to protect yourself and to box in the ring. You will be taught numerous techniques to utilize your arms, legs, shins, elbows, and knees as a way to box. Most certainly, you will train and fight with some of the most experienced Muay Thai Trainers.

The Muay Thai training in Tiger Muay Thai & Mixed Martial Arts is divided into 3 levels: Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced. In addition to Muay Thai Training, you can also combine the classes with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Training to further hone your skills. If you prefer to have private lessons, then you can consider their 1-on-1 Muay Thai Privates.

If you’re looking for Muay Thai and ED visa packages, Tiger Muay Thai & Mixed Martial Arts offers courses for 6 months and 12 months. Each option includes the ED visa and immigration extension fees.

Pricing:

MUAY THAI TRAINING – ฿3,900 (1 week), ฿12,500 (1 Month), ฿32,500 (3 months).

1-ON-1 MUAY THAI PRIVATES – ฿700 (1 session), ฿6,500 (10 sessions).

Address: 7/35 Moo 5, Soi Ta-iad, Ao Chalong, Muang, Phuket 83130.

Contact Info: info@tigermuaythai.com / +66 (0)76 367 071

Website: www.tigermuaythai.com

3. Hua Hin Thai Cooking Academy – Learn How to Cook Thai Dishes

Thai cooking classes have become a staple for those visiting Thailand. Various culinary schools can be found all around the country, and Hua Hin Thai Cooking Academy is among the best. They tailor their menus and styles to cater to all dietary needs. Therefore, vegans, vegetarians, and picky eaters can all take part and have fun here.

The professional, English-speaking Thai chef in Hua Hin Thai Cooking Academy will teach you authentic Thai cooking in enjoyable and easy-to-follow ways. First, the chef will demonstrate how to make each dish. Then, you will have the opportunity to duplicate the dish with their help. Each class usually includes 5 – 10 dishes. The best thing is, you have the freedom to pick the dishes you want to learn. After each class, you can enjoy what you cook and get a taste of authentic Thai food.

Hua Hin Thai Cooking Academy offers half-day and full-day classes. They also provide a 90-day student visa cooking program. This program allows you to complete the 4 weeks, 6 weeks, and 7 weeks Advanced Cooking Course.

Pricing:

REGULAR COOKING CLASS – ฿1,300 (half-day class) and ฿2,200 (full-day class).

1-ON-1 PRIVATE CLASS – ฿2,650 per 4 hour class for 1st student, ฿1,550 for each additional student.

Address: 210/4 Phetkasem Road, Soi 82, Hua Hin 77110.

Contact Info: Ron@HuaHinThaiCookingAcademy.com / +66 86 004 0839 (domestic calls) / +66 860-040-839 (international calls)

Website: huahinthaicookingacademy.com

4. rumPUREE Dance Studio – Learn Thai Dance

Want to dance like a Thai? Learn how at rumPUREE Dance Studio. Established in 2006, rumPUREE means “City of Dances,” which comes from “Rum” (Thai word for “dances”) and “Puree” (Sanskrit word for “city”). At this dance studio, you can learn all about Thai dance while improving your posture and balance. You may even be able to reduce stress by learning the dances.

There are several levels of dances in rumPUREE Dance Studio, starting from introduction to advanced level. There is also an “All Level” class, which is open to everyone with or without previous dance experience. With the all-level class, the dance instructor will adjust the lesson to fit the participants.

In addition to Thai dances, rumPUREE Dance Studio also offer classes for numerous world dances. You can choose to take part in pole dancing, belly dancing, Tango, Hip Hop, and even Bollywood dances.

Pricing:

FIRST TIMER – ฿400 per 1 hour and ฿600 per 1.5 hours.

PAY PER VISIT – ฿650 per 1 hour and ฿900 per 1.5 hours.

1 WEEK – ฿1,500 for 1 hour.

1.5 MONTHS – ฿3,000 for 6 hours.

3 MONTHS – starting from ฿5,000 for 10 hours.

Address:

ASOK – 2nd Fl, Jasmine City Bldg., Sukhumvit 23 Alley, Khlong Toei, Watthana, Bangkok 10110. BTS Asok (Exit 6), MRT Sukhumvit.

SAMYAN – Samyan Mitrtown 3rd floor, 944 Rama IV Rd, Wang Mai, Pathumwan,

Bangkok 10330.

Contact Info: +66 92-204-9677 (ASOK) / +66 92-204-9655 (SAMYAN)

Website: www.rumpuree.com

5. The Thai Massage School of Chiang Mai (TMC) – Learn Thai Massage

Although sometimes painful, Traditional Thai Massage can induce comfort and does wonders for your nervous system. Therefore, taking Thai Massage classes is an excellent opportunity while you’re staying in Thailand.

The Thai Massage School of Chiang Mai, also known as TMC, is a very well-known Thai massage school in Thailand. Founded in 2001, this Thai massage school offers a wide range of Thai Traditional Massage classes. They also have a teacher training program.

The courses at TMC Thailand ranges from short courses (30 hours) up to comprehensive courses (150 hours). If you prefer to take part in shorter classes, you can choose to learn chair massage, foot reflexology, table massage, and more. Each course in this Thai massage school is taught by high-quality teachers.

Pricing:

SHORT COURSES (LEVEL 1-2-3) – ฿8,500 (30 hours – 5 days).

COMPREHENSIVE COURSES (COMBINATION OF LEVEL 1-2-3 COURSES) – ฿25,500 (9 hours – 15 days).

THAI FOOT REFLEXOLOGY – ฿6,900 (12 hours – 2 days).

THAI TABLE MASSAGE – ฿7,500 (12 hours – 2 days).

BASIC THAI MASSAGE – ฿7,500 (18 hours – 3 days).

Address: 203/6 MAE JO ROAD (Across Ruam Choke Market), Moo 6, T.Faham, Chiang Mai 50000.

Contact Info: +66 53-854330 – +66 53-854331 (domestic calls) / +66 53-854330 – +66 53-854331 (international calls) / info@tmcschool.com.

Website: www.tmcschool.com

We hope that this list of top classes you can take in Thailand motivates you to challenge yourself to learn new skills!

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates