THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023 shapes the future of sustainable food innovation

Food booth at THAIFEX-Anuga Asia, Image via Facebook

The THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2023 exhibition was launched by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM) Germany, with a focus on promoting sustainable food innovation. The event is happening now at IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, from 23-27 May 2023.

The event allows attendees to discover a variety of future food products, such as protein and alternative meat, clean-label foods, plant-based proteins, functional and free-form products, sustainable packaging, superfoods, and future food technologies. Solutions for sustainable food systems are also explored. Special activities are also organised.

Future food is seen as a global trend, with Thai future food product exports reaching 129 billion baht in the previous year.

“Future Food Ideation” offers a chance to engage in brainstorming sessions using food design thinking techniques to stimulate deep thought. Attendees also have the opportunity to taste future food menus crafted by expert chefs using ingredients from startups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Another activity, “Future Food System Synergies”, aims to enhance collaboration and employs techniques related to future food experiences and deep interactions to engage participants.

A networking event has been organised to promote collaboration among stakeholders in the future food sector. Startups and leading companies in the industry can present their ideas and establish connections for future collaboration at the event.

Click here to view the visitor guide to THAIFEX-ANUGA ASIA 2023.