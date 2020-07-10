Thai Life
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
More than 1,000 members of Bangkok’s Bodindecha School community have signed a petition asking the principal to abolish mandatory prostration – the act of submissively kneeling or grovelling as a sign of respect. On July 2, the Bodin Democracy group launched a campaign to demand an end to the practice by encouraging netizens who agree with the cause to use the hashtag #AbolishProstration (#ยกเลิกหมอบกราบ) until it trended on Twitter.
Thailand’s King Chulalongkorn abolished the tradition of prostration back in 1873 but the custom has crept back into fashion during the time of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Prostration is the placement of the body in a reverentially or submissively prone position as a gesture. Typically prostration is distinguished from the lesser acts of bowing or kneeling by involving a part of the body above the knee touching the ground, especially the hands – Wikipedia
On July 4, the group wrote a petition to the school’s principal calling for prostration to be replaced with the ‘wai’ (the traditional Thai greeting with the palms pressed together in a prayer-like fashion) as the way to show respect. 1,276 people, including current and former students, signed the petition.
According to the petition, students at the school are forced to prostrate themselves as a way to show respect to others. The group views it as a way for teachers to oppress students; some teachers even said they would not allow students to look up until they were satisfied.
The petition gives 6 reasons for the change…
- Due to Covid-19, it is not safe to prostrate oneself as it requires direct physical contact with the ground, which is a source of germs and dust
- Due to limited space, prostration is not convenient for students, especially girls with skirts
- There are other ways of showing respect besides prostration without oppressing students
- The act of prostration dehumanises students
- It is not a long-practiced tradition of the school as claimed, but was adopted in 2013
- King Chulalongkorn abolished the tradition of prostration in 1873
The group says they are not against acts of showing respect, but rather against acts of dehumanisation. Students at Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) 2 School and Satri Rachinuthit School are signing similar petitions. Prostration has been a gesture of respect and hierarchy in Thai society for many years. It can still be seen in religious, family, and monarchy-related activities.
SOURCE: PrachataiKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Expats
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
In days gone by, a foreigner visiting a national park or tourist site could often expect to be charged several times the price charged to a local. Now, thanks to a Facebook community naming and shaming venues that apply “farang prices” to foreign visitors, those days are, well, numbered. Members of the 2PriceThailand Facebook group are warning each other about price gouging for foreigners regardless of their residence status, a practice openly endorsed by state and private businesses alike, despite calls of outright discrimination.
The double pricing or dual pricing debate has been around ever since foreigners stepped onto Thai shores. It’s a hotly debated topic with strong opinions on both sides.
“The intention of this group is to give foreigners the right to choose. We don’t think it is fair that some tourist attractions disguise the fact that they have a dual price system. Our opinion is that if they want to overcharge foreign tourists by as much as 200% then that is their decision. But, don’t do it in a way that is both sneaky and insulting.”
The group also says they hope to see the abolition of the dual pricing system in Thailand.
“Thai people are internationally known for their kind and generous hospitality. The actions of a few tourist attractions are damaging that reputation.”
Popular British blogger Richard Barrow, who regularly writes about Thailand’s tourist attractions and scams on his websites, is the group’s admin. In 1 post, user Aisha Moller Pedersen warns that the “foreigner” admission fee for Phra Nakhon Khiri Historical Park is 150 baht; it’s 20 baht for Thais.
Just to step on the beach at Nangyuan Island Dive Resort, foreigners pay 200 baht (doubled from 100 baht due to Covid-19), while Thais pay 30, a member posted Monday.
Another user wrote that at Koh Chang Waterfall, the entrance fee is 200 baht for foreigners, while (adult) Thais only pay 20. A tourist attraction in Bangkok features its ticket prices in Thai and Arabic numbers. The “farang price” is nearly twice as high.
“I was there during the weekend and brought my work permit as well but no luck, and worst of all the ticket seller was very rude,so, we decided to leave. This is a widespread and systematic racism which should be stopped immediately.”
Another member wrote yesterday that adult foreigners pay 100 baht to enter the Queen Sirikit Botanical Garden in Chiang Mai, while Thai adults pay 40. But it’s not all negativity – members also post places that offer the same prices for Thais and foreigners. “Sukhothai Historical Park offering same prices for Thai and farang,” wrote one user in a Sunday post.
“Doi Tung Tourist Attraction – no dual pricing, and the nicest gardens I’ve seen in Thailand,” wrote another, referring to the Mae Fah Luang Botanical Garden in Chiang Rai.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
Blaze destroys part of historic Si Ayutthaya temple
Wat Chang Thong, built in the Ayutthaya period, has suffered severe fire damage last night as a blaze gutted one of its teak pavilions. Damage is estimated at 20 million baht. Police say the inferno at the temple in tambon Ko Rian, Si Ayutthaya district was reported about 9pm. The area is about 2 hours north of Bangkok city.
Some 20 fire trucks rushed to the scene, where ferocious flames already engulfed the 2-storey teakwood prayer pavilion. The firestorm was fanned by strong winds. Firefighters took over an hour to bring the blaze under control.
The pavilion’s top floor was used for prayers and the ground level for merit-making.
The 65 year old temple director said there were 13 monks living at the wat. One of them raised the alarm after hearing an explosion, possibly from a short circuit, on the ground floor of the pavilion.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Line TodayKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thai Life
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
NOTE: Yesterday, The Thaiger referred to the bill as allowing “same sex marriage”. Our headline was incorrect. We have corrected the story with updated information. We apologise for the error.
The Thai cabinet yesterday endorsed a bill allowing registration of same-sex couples, as well as legal amendments to ensure same-sex couples have the same rights and privileges as opposite-sex couples. The bill and the amendment will now be put to a vote in the Thai parliament.
The government’s deputy spokeswoman says the new Civil Partnership Bill and the amendment to the Civil and Commercial Code will “ensure fairness for people of all gender identification”. The bill defines civil partners as couples born with the same sex. Marriage registration will be available to consenting same-sex couples who are at least 17 years old. One or both must be Thai.
“The Civil Partnership Bill is a milestone for Thai society in promoting equality among people of all genders… This strengthens the families of people with sexual diversity and is appropriate for the present social circumstances.”
But the bill is already coming under heavy criticism. A “No to Civil Partnership Bill” hashtag is trending on Thai social media saying the new bill isn’t equivalent to marriage. They point out that the bill doesn’t ensure the same rights as those enjoyed by heterosexual married couples, and it doesn’t recognise engagement of same sex couples.
Minors who seek such civil partnership certification must have the consent of their parents, legal guardians or a court.
Spouses of civil partners will have the same legal rights as married husbands and wives, notably including with regard to personal and jointly-held property. Civil partners can adopt a child, or a partner can adopt an adoptive child of a spouse. When a partner dies, the survivor will have the same inheritance rights as conventional married couples under the Civil and Commercial Code. Sections of the code concerning married couples will also apply to civil partners.
Some of the key points of the Bill include…
- Consenting same sex couples, who want to register their partnership, must be at least 17 years old and at least one must be a Thai national
- In case the same sex couple are minors, they must have the consent of their parents, guardians or the court. After the registration of the partnership, the minors will be regarded as adults
- Either member of the same sex partnership can act on behalf of the other, as with a heterosexual married couple.
- A same sex couple can adopt a child
- In case one of the partners dies, the survivor has the same rights and duties as a surviving heterosexual spouse
The Justice Ministry, which proposed the bill and the legal amendments, will monitor the effectiveness of the changes and plan other legal amendments to ensure compliance with those already enacted.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand’s controversial health minister apologises for not wearing face mask
Thai Airways creates “survival team”
Two-car collision in Pattaya as flying plastic bag obscures driver’s vision
Man high on yaba tries to stab family after not sleeping for 6 days
Not bowing to tradition – School group demands end of prostration
Covid-19 UPDATE: Friday, July 10
Amnesty International says Myanmar bombing civilians
Teacher made to apologise after forcing student to undergo “ugly” haircut
Desperate Thais stuck in the UK make plea to return home
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
US delegation arrives, submits to Covid-19 screening
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
Separate tragedies across the nation
Blaze destroys part of historic Si Ayutthaya temple
Guinean man held for alleged rape of a minor in Bangkok
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Two years ago – remembering Phuket’s Phoenix boat tragedy
Visa amnesty extension for foreigners “being considered”
Alcohol bans tomorrow and Monday in Thailand
Finalised “travel bubble” list to be submitted to CCSA
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Thailand growing more expensive for expats
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Thailand gets quarantine “red light” from UK, “green light” from EU
PETA reveals ‘abused’ monkeys used to pick coconuts in Thailand
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
Bangkok’s shopping malls struggle under tourist ban, fierce competition
90 minute Covid-19 test at BKK being tested
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
- Education3 days ago
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s economy facing bleakest prediction in Asia
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to welcome 1,700 medical tourists starting this month
- Crime3 days ago
Russian woman denies murdering daughter, claims husband made her do it
- Pattaya2 days ago
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl