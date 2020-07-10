Man high on yaba tries to stab family after not sleeping for 6 days | The Thaiger

A man high on what Thai people call yaba (a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine) reportedly tried to stab his wife and child after getting no sleep for 6 nights. The incident occurred in the eastern province of Chon Buri with the man saying his drug-induced hallucinations were convincing him someone was trying to kill him.

Thai Residents reports that his wife, a 20 year old woman named only as Siriluk, says that her husband, 32 year old Vichai, tried to stab her in the neck. She managed to escape with just a small cut, before grabbing the couple’s child and running outside. There she was able to scream for help from the neighbours, with Chon Buri police and rescue workers on the scene shortly after.

Siriluk says her husband had been on a 6 day yaba binge, with no sleep. Officers found him upstairs at the property, with stab wounds on his body and a knife stuck in his chest. It took the police over an hour to calm the man down by talking to him, eventually persuading him to surrender. He has been taken to Chon Buri Hospital for treatment and will be remanded into police custody once he has recovered.

SOURCE: Thai Residents