What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket

Wondering what you could buy in Phuket with a budget of 1 million USD? A million dollars goes a lot further in Phuket than in most western countries like the United States.

With house prices rising significantly in many areas around the world, properties in beautiful but less expensive places like Phuket are certainly looking very enticing. Phuket has been one of the most famous holiday destinations in Asia. And for many years, its real estate market has been attracting people looking for affordable luxury.

So what will a million or so US dollars get you in Phuket? Let’s take a look at some of the most popular listings within the million-dollar range on the stunning island.

1. Surin Heights

Surin Heights truly represents what a million dollars can get you in Phuket. The beautiful 3-story villa comes with a private pool, a lush garden, a pavilion overlooking the Andaman sea, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plenty of living rooms, and a fully equipped European-style kitchen. The villa boasts stunning light-filled rooms thanks to a combination of its modern design, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each space is designed with tranquillity and privacy in mind, allowing you to have an enjoyable life in paradise. Furthermore, the villa is conveniently located on a hill in the Surin part of Phuket. Therefore, it is very close to Surin Beach and a number of popular tourist attractions, such as Kamala Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Porto de Phuket Shopping Mall.

On the market for 872,460 USD, the villa comes in at less than 1 million USD. Compared to villas in many Western countries like the US or Australia for the same price, this is probably one of the best investments you’ll ever make.

Sale price: 872,460 USD or 30,000,000 THB

2. Botanica Lake Side (Phase 9)

Botanica Lake Side Villa will make you feel right at home by offering a harmony of modern design, calming colours, and luxurious features. There are several units available within the project. However, for a million dollars, you can get a luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 767 square metres plot size is for sale at 932,000 USD.

With an open and airy design, the spacious bedrooms and living rooms open up to the stunning pool and gardens. Each room has glass doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and elegant earthy elements like wooden finishes. It offers the best indoor-meets-outdoor concept, allowing you to feel a relaxing atmosphere. Moreover, Botanica Lakeside is built around a magnificent lake and pristine nature, which promises to enhance your living experience. Hence, you can basically find numerous leisure activities on your doorstep. Besides, the project is only 2 kilometres away from the peaceful Layan Beach.

Sale price: 645,242 USD or 22,200,000 THB / 932,000 USD or 32,033,550 THB

3. The Heights Kata

This luxurious penthouse is located on a sprawling Phuket estate with stunning views of lush foliage and the ocean beyond. This state-of-the-art sanctuary features 3 spacious and modern bedrooms, a beautiful communal pool, and a fully outfitted kitchen, making it the ideal choice for a breathtaking vacation home. The spectacular infinity pool, which overlooks the ocean and is framed by sunny lounging areas and an indoor/outdoor dining and living concept, encourages tranquil evenings and sumptuous leisure. This charming retreat is great for anything from an evening under the stars to a family meal by the pool, thanks to its BBQ and large dining space. This villa is well situated to maintain a balance of tranquillity, sanctuary, and convenience near to island hotspots, nightlife, and multiple possibilities for luxury dining, with its location just minutes from the famous Kata beach. Sale price: 1,050,000 USD / 36,292,300 THB Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

4. Botanica Foresta (Phase 10)

The extraordinary 4 bedroom villa in Botanica Foresta offers more than just luxury and comfort. It’s the perfect place to live for those looking for undisturbed privacy, tranquillity, and relaxation. Surrounded by lush greenery and featuring an open-air kitchen, dining, and living area, the villa pool will make you feel close to nature. Moreover, all four bedrooms face the garden and swimming pool and come with gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows to let the sunshine in. Each room also has huge glass doors, which you can fully open to bring the outdoors in.

True to its name, the villa in Botanica Foresta is nestled among the forest. However, it’s located just a short drive from the gorgeous Layan Beach and Phuket International Airport. Since it’s in a prime low-density area, the villa offers a peaceful and safe environment.

Sale price: 907,000 USD or 31,191,500 THB

5. La Colline

La Colline is a beautifully decorated luxury pool home with views of the tropical jungle and the Andaman Sea in Layan, Phuket. The villa has en suite suites and extensive living and dining areas, making it a great choice for large families. A huge open plan room, dining area, and fully equipped modern European kitchen make up the first level. Full-width sliding windows open onto a covered patio with additional dining tables and seats, as well as views of the pool and ocean. The x-meter infinity-edge pool and the undercover pool bar with BBQ grills, gas hobs, a wine fridge, outdoor seats, and a dining table to enjoy an alfresco meal are located downstairs. There are sunbeds and umbrellas available for relaxing while overlooking the pool.

Sale price: 1,100,000 USD / 38,000,000 THB

Overall, a million dollars in Phuket can get you spacious properties with 3 bedrooms or more, private pools, and close proximity to the island’s breathtaking shorelines. Whether the property market in your home country is no longer affordable or you’re looking for a beautiful vacation home on a tropical island, Phuket’s real estate market might be better suited for your budget. Be sure to work with experienced agents from Thaiger Property to make well-informed decisions!

