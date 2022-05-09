Connect with us

What you get for $X

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

Photo Via: The Heights Kata Fazwaz

Wondering what you could buy in Phuket with a budget of 1 million USD? A million dollars goes a lot further in Phuket than in most western countries like the United States.

With house prices rising significantly in many areas around the world, properties in beautiful but less expensive places like Phuket are certainly looking very enticing. Phuket has been one of the most famous holiday destinations in Asia. And for many years, its real estate market has been attracting people looking for affordable luxury.

So what will a million or so US dollars get you in Phuket? Let’s take a look at some of the most popular listings within the million-dollar range on the stunning island.

1. Surin Heights

Surin Heights truly represents what a million dollars can get you in Phuket. The beautiful 3-story villa comes with a private pool, a lush garden, a pavilion overlooking the Andaman sea, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plenty of living rooms, and a fully equipped European-style kitchen. The villa boasts stunning light-filled rooms thanks to a combination of its modern design, high ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Each space is designed with tranquillity and privacy in mind, allowing you to have an enjoyable life in paradise. Furthermore, the villa is conveniently located on a hill in the Surin part of Phuket. Therefore, it is very close to Surin Beach and a number of popular tourist attractions, such as Kamala Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach, and Porto de Phuket Shopping Mall.

On the market for 872,460 USD, the villa comes in at less than 1 million USD. Compared to villas in many Western countries like the US or Australia for the same price, this is probably one of the best investments you’ll ever make.

Sale price: 872,460 USD or 30,000,000 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FAZWAZ

2. Botanica Lake Side (Phase 9)

Botanica Lake Side Villa will make you feel right at home by offering a harmony of modern design, calming colours, and luxurious features. There are several units available within the project. However, for a million dollars, you can get a luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 767 square metres plot size is for sale at 932,000 USD.

With an open and airy design, the spacious bedrooms and living rooms open up to the stunning pool and gardens. Each room has glass doors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and elegant earthy elements like wooden finishes. It offers the best indoor-meets-outdoor concept, allowing you to feel a relaxing atmosphere. Moreover, Botanica Lakeside is built around a magnificent lake and pristine nature, which promises to enhance your living experience. Hence, you can basically find numerous leisure activities on your doorstep. Besides, the project is only 2 kilometres away from the peaceful Layan Beach.

Sale price: 645,242 USD or 22,200,000 THB / 932,000 USD or 32,033,550 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

Property for 1 million dollars in Phuket

Botanica Lakeside. Photo via Fazwaz

3. The Heights Kata

This luxurious penthouse is located on a sprawling Phuket estate with stunning views of lush foliage and the ocean beyond. This state-of-the-art sanctuary features 3 spacious and modern bedrooms, a beautiful communal pool, and a fully outfitted kitchen, making it the ideal choice for a breathtaking vacation home. The spectacular infinity pool, which overlooks the ocean and is framed by sunny lounging areas and an indoor/outdoor dining and living concept, encourages tranquil evenings and sumptuous leisure. This charming retreat is great for anything from an evening under the stars to a family meal by the pool, thanks to its BBQ and large dining space.

This villa is well situated to maintain a balance of tranquillity, sanctuary, and convenience near to island hotspots, nightlife, and multiple possibilities for luxury dining, with its location just minutes from the famous Kata beach.

Sale price: 1,050,000 USD / 36,292,300 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via Fazwaz: The heights Kata

4. Botanica Foresta (Phase 10)

The extraordinary 4 bedroom villa in Botanica Foresta offers more than just luxury and comfort. It’s the perfect place to live for those looking for undisturbed privacy, tranquillity, and relaxation. Surrounded by lush greenery and featuring an open-air kitchen, dining, and living area, the villa pool will make you feel close to nature. Moreover, all four bedrooms face the garden and swimming pool and come with gigantic floor-to-ceiling windows to let the sunshine in. Each room also has huge glass doors, which you can fully open to bring the outdoors in.

True to its name, the villa in Botanica Foresta is nestled among the forest. However, it’s located just a short drive from the gorgeous Layan Beach and Phuket International Airport. Since it’s in a prime low-density area, the villa offers a peaceful and safe environment.

Sale price: 907,000 USD or 31,191,500 THB

Enquire here for more details or for property viewing

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: FAZWAZ

5. La Colline

La Colline is a beautifully decorated luxury pool home with views of the tropical jungle and the Andaman Sea in Layan, Phuket. The villa has en suite suites and extensive living and dining areas, making it a great choice for large families. A huge open plan room, dining area, and fully equipped modern European kitchen make up the first level. Full-width sliding windows open onto a covered patio with additional dining tables and seats, as well as views of the pool and ocean. The x-meter infinity-edge pool and the undercover pool bar with BBQ grills, gas hobs, a wine fridge, outdoor seats, and a dining table to enjoy an alfresco meal are located downstairs. There are sunbeds and umbrellas available for relaxing while overlooking the pool.
Sale price: 1,100,000 USD / 38,000,000 THB

What you can get for 1 million USD in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Overall, a million dollars in Phuket can get you spacious properties with 3 bedrooms or more, private pools, and close proximity to the island’s breathtaking shorelines. Whether the property market in your home country is no longer affordable or you’re looking for a beautiful vacation home on a tropical island, Phuket’s real estate market might be better suited for your budget. Be sure to work with experienced agents from Thaiger Property to make well-informed decisions!

If you’re thinking about purchasing an off-plan property in Phuket, be sure to read our guide on the procedure for purchasing an off-plan property in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Cita Catellya

    Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Phuket1 min ago

    UPDATE: New details emerge on missing German tourist in Phuket
    Visa34 mins ago

    Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
    World49 mins ago

    Sri Lanka’s PM quits, goes into hiding
    Sponsored2 days ago

    Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
    image
    Travel1 hour ago

    What you need to know about Thai spirit homes
    Bangkok2 hours ago

    Democrat candidate in Bangkok election promises to tackle flooding if elected
    Thailand2 hours ago

    The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Phuket’s THB4.5 Billion Andamanda Project Set to Open
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Thursday Covid Update: 8,019 new cases; provincial totals
    Thailand3 hours ago

    Prawit is confident Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report
    Chiang Rai4 hours ago

    In Chiang Rai, monk novices receive condoms as an offering
    World4 hours ago

    Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of fatally shooting journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh
    Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

    Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
    Thailand4 hours ago

    UPDATE: Authorities find Isaan cult also selling food and snacks online
    Chon Buri5 hours ago

    Chon Buri gold shop robber threatened staff with fake gun
    Visa5 hours ago

    Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
    Thailand8 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending