Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less

Phuket is all about fun in the sun, and what better way to take advantage of the island’s beauty than to wake up to striking sea views every morning? From Bangtao to Patong to Rawai, there’s no shortage of luxury sea view condos in Phuket that you can rent for 1500 USD or even less. These condos won’t only give you magical views of the blue ocean but also feature amazing facilities to make your life in Phuket feel like a tropical holiday.

To help you with your search, we’ve picked 5 of the best sea view condos in Phuket to rent for under 1500 USD from the available listings below!

1. Seclusion amidst lively Patong

Price for rent: $1,110 (฿39,000) per month for 1 year contract

This 2-bedroom condo in The Baycliff Residence is only 1.6 kilometres away from all of Patong’s lively entertainment venues. Yet, once you’re inside, it feels a world away. With a total size of 106 square metres, it features an open-plan living-dining-kitchen area that feels spacious and airy. From the living room, you can admire Patong Bay’s mesmerising deep blue sea view and mountainous scenery, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door. The living area opens to a perfectly sized balcony with a seating area and Jacuzzi. Imagine coming home from work and relaxing in your own private Jacuzzi while watching the ocean.

In addition to the amazing features, you can also enjoy the upscale facilities available within the building. These include a sparkling swimming pool with a sea view, gym, garden, sauna, and steam room.

2. Enjoy your dinner while watching Karon’s striking sunset

Price for rent: $1,140 (฿40,000) per month for 1 year contract

Featuring a dining area on its charming balcony, this 2 bedroom condo in the Sunset Plaza Condominium allows you to enjoy your meals while watching the ocean anytime you want. The panoramic view is to die for, particularly around sunset time. Due to its location, you’ll get an unobstructed view of the magical sunset. The rooms are spacious, and the window wall overlooking the ocean helps make the living area bright and well-ventilated. If you love cooking, this condo also comes with a large kitchen fully equipped with top-quality appliances.

The building itself comes with a range of amazing facilities, such as 2 swimming pools, a sauna, a gym, as well as gardens and rest areas. Additionally, you can easily walk to both Kata and Karon Beach from the condo.



3. An oasis of romance in Rawai

Price for rent: $1,420 (฿50,000) per month for 1 year contract

Located only 300 metres away from Rawai Beach, this 1 bedroom condo within the At The Tree Condominium is perfect for couples. With warm tones and natural elements in its interior design, the condo exudes a romantic tropical atmosphere. From the comfort of the living area and the bedroom, you can enjoy sweeping views of the condo’s lush green surroundings that reach all the way to the ocean. Moreover, there’s a charming balcony with an outdoor dining area, where you can sit down and enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze or have a romantic dinner while stargazing.

If you need more spaces to relax, the large swimming pool and garden within the building are just one elevator ride away. Want to stay fit and healthy? There’s a well-equipped gym as well.

4. The perfect combination of Thai and modern design

Price for rent: $1,100 (฿38,700) per month for 1 year contract

If you’re looking for a comfy 1 bedroom condo in Cheong Thale, this condo in The Panora Phuket can be a great option. Although the total size of this condo is only 58 square metres, it feels very spacious thanks to the open-plan living-dining-kitchen area. Additionally, the bedroom’s wall-to-wall door can be fully opened to the living area. As a corner unit, the condo receives plenty of natural lights that give a more airy feel. Its generous windows reveal sparkling shades of green and blue, while the private balcony allows you to enjoy unhindered postcard-worthy scenery.

Feeling bored and wanting to do something exciting? Why not take advantage of the condo’s full range of facilities. Take a dip at the large swimming pool surrounded by shady greens, work on your muscles at the fitness centre, try rejuvenating treatments at the spa, or have fun in the indoor games room.

5. All white condo cocooned in lush greenery

Price for rent: $1,490 (฿52,000) per month for 1 year contract

Wish to be surrounded by lush greenery? Living in this 2-bedroom condo in Kata Ocean View Karon will give you just that. The building itself occupies an enviable position on Kata, with no other buildings obstructing its view of the tree-covered mountain and the sea beyond. With large windows, sliding glass doors, and a spacious balcony, you are free to enjoy panoramic sea views anywhere you are in the condo. The windows, coupled with the all-white interior, make the space feel clean, bright, warm, and airy.

With a full range of facilities, you don’t have to go anywhere for leisure and entertainment. The condo features swimming pools overlooking the ocean, a delightful vegetarian restaurant managed by an Italian Chef, and a famous wellness centre with a sauna, yoga classes, and spa.

Can’t wait to wake up to the shimmering blue ocean? Go to Thaiger Property to rent any of these amazing sea view condos or to browse for more options!