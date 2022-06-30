What you get for $X
Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
Phuket is all about fun in the sun, and what better way to take advantage of the island’s beauty than to wake up to striking sea views every morning? From Bangtao to Patong to Rawai, there’s no shortage of luxury sea view condos in Phuket that you can rent for 1500 USD or even less. These condos won’t only give you magical views of the blue ocean but also feature amazing facilities to make your life in Phuket feel like a tropical holiday.
To help you with your search, we’ve picked 5 of the best sea view condos in Phuket to rent for under 1500 USD from the available listings below!
1. Seclusion amidst lively Patong
Price for rent: $1,110 (฿39,000) per month for 1 year contract
Click here to see more pictures
This 2-bedroom condo in The Baycliff Residence is only 1.6 kilometres away from all of Patong’s lively entertainment venues. Yet, once you’re inside, it feels a world away. With a total size of 106 square metres, it features an open-plan living-dining-kitchen area that feels spacious and airy. From the living room, you can admire Patong Bay’s mesmerising deep blue sea view and mountainous scenery, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door. The living area opens to a perfectly sized balcony with a seating area and Jacuzzi. Imagine coming home from work and relaxing in your own private Jacuzzi while watching the ocean.
In addition to the amazing features, you can also enjoy the upscale facilities available within the building. These include a sparkling swimming pool with a sea view, gym, garden, sauna, and steam room.
2. Enjoy your dinner while watching Karon’s striking sunset
Price for rent: $1,140 (฿40,000) per month for 1 year contract
Click here to see more pictures
Featuring a dining area on its charming balcony, this 2 bedroom condo in the Sunset Plaza Condominium allows you to enjoy your meals while watching the ocean anytime you want. The panoramic view is to die for, particularly around sunset time. Due to its location, you’ll get an unobstructed view of the magical sunset. The rooms are spacious, and the window wall overlooking the ocean helps make the living area bright and well-ventilated. If you love cooking, this condo also comes with a large kitchen fully equipped with top-quality appliances.
The building itself comes with a range of amazing facilities, such as 2 swimming pools, a sauna, a gym, as well as gardens and rest areas. Additionally, you can easily walk to both Kata and Karon Beach from the condo.
3. An oasis of romance in Rawai
Price for rent: $1,420 (฿50,000) per month for 1 year contract
Click here to see more pictures
Located only 300 metres away from Rawai Beach, this 1 bedroom condo within the At The Tree Condominium is perfect for couples. With warm tones and natural elements in its interior design, the condo exudes a romantic tropical atmosphere. From the comfort of the living area and the bedroom, you can enjoy sweeping views of the condo’s lush green surroundings that reach all the way to the ocean. Moreover, there’s a charming balcony with an outdoor dining area, where you can sit down and enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze or have a romantic dinner while stargazing.
If you need more spaces to relax, the large swimming pool and garden within the building are just one elevator ride away. Want to stay fit and healthy? There’s a well-equipped gym as well.
4. The perfect combination of Thai and modern design
Price for rent: $1,100 (฿38,700) per month for 1 year contract
Click here to see more pictures
If you’re looking for a comfy 1 bedroom condo in Cheong Thale, this condo in The Panora Phuket can be a great option. Although the total size of this condo is only 58 square metres, it feels very spacious thanks to the open-plan living-dining-kitchen area. Additionally, the bedroom’s wall-to-wall door can be fully opened to the living area. As a corner unit, the condo receives plenty of natural lights that give a more airy feel. Its generous windows reveal sparkling shades of green and blue, while the private balcony allows you to enjoy unhindered postcard-worthy scenery.
Feeling bored and wanting to do something exciting? Why not take advantage of the condo’s full range of facilities. Take a dip at the large swimming pool surrounded by shady greens, work on your muscles at the fitness centre, try rejuvenating treatments at the spa, or have fun in the indoor games room.
5. All white condo cocooned in lush greenery
Price for rent: $1,490 (฿52,000) per month for 1 year contract
Click here to see more pictures
Wish to be surrounded by lush greenery? Living in this 2-bedroom condo in Kata Ocean View Karon will give you just that. The building itself occupies an enviable position on Kata, with no other buildings obstructing its view of the tree-covered mountain and the sea beyond. With large windows, sliding glass doors, and a spacious balcony, you are free to enjoy panoramic sea views anywhere you are in the condo. The windows, coupled with the all-white interior, make the space feel clean, bright, warm, and airy.
With a full range of facilities, you don’t have to go anywhere for leisure and entertainment. The condo features swimming pools overlooking the ocean, a delightful vegetarian restaurant managed by an Italian Chef, and a famous wellness centre with a sauna, yoga classes, and spa.
Can’t wait to wake up to the shimmering blue ocean? Go to Thaiger Property to rent any of these amazing sea view condos or to browse for more options!
If you’ve been thinking about buying a condo with a gorgeous sea view, check out these absolutely stunning condos in Pattaya.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Court sentences police for torturing teenager
Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
On top of fire this week, Bangkok’s Chinatown deals with house collapse
Regents Pattaya: First International School in Thailand to be accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Police close joints on Khao San Road for selling cannabis without a licence
Songhla food festival hopes to draw tourists with its Hat Yai fried chicken
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand’s magical festivals, but which one is the best?
Malaysian arrested in Bangkok for wildlife trafficking, claims he came for cannabis
Gold snatcher on the loose in central Thailand
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Chon Buri police stop former military sergeant from jumping off school roof
Thai PM tells nation to buckle up for ‘winds of change’
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Chiang Mai protestors send Prayut a message, despite thousands of police
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Pattaya bans local vendors from Na Jomtien Beach
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
-
Business1 day ago
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
-
Crime1 day ago
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
-
Crime2 days ago
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022