Connect with us

What you get for $X

Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less

Cita Catellya

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Baycliff Residence via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Phuket is all about fun in the sun, and what better way to take advantage of the island’s beauty than to wake up to striking sea views every morning? From Bangtao to Patong to Rawai, there’s no shortage of luxury sea view condos in Phuket that you can rent for 1500 USD or even less. These condos won’t only give you magical views of the blue ocean but also feature amazing facilities to make your life in Phuket feel like a tropical holiday. 

To help you with your search, we’ve picked 5 of the best sea view condos in Phuket to rent for under 1500 USD from the available listings below!

1. Seclusion amidst lively Patong

Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: The Baycliff Residence via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for rent: $1,110 (฿39,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

This 2-bedroom condo in The Baycliff Residence is only 1.6 kilometres away from all of Patong’s lively entertainment venues. Yet, once you’re inside, it feels a world away. With a total size of 106 square metres, it features an open-plan living-dining-kitchen area that feels spacious and airy. From the living room, you can admire Patong Bay’s mesmerising deep blue sea view and mountainous scenery, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door. The living area opens to a perfectly sized balcony with a seating area and Jacuzzi. Imagine coming home from work and relaxing in your own private Jacuzzi while watching the ocean. 

In addition to the amazing features, you can also enjoy the upscale facilities available within the building. These include a sparkling swimming pool with a sea view, gym, garden, sauna, and steam room.

2. Enjoy your dinner while watching Karon’s striking sunset

Best sea view condos in Phuket

PHOTO: Sunset Plaza Condominium via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for rent: $1,140 (฿40,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Featuring a dining area on its charming balcony, this 2 bedroom condo in the Sunset Plaza Condominium allows you to enjoy your meals while watching the ocean anytime you want. The panoramic view is to die for, particularly around sunset time. Due to its location, you’ll get an unobstructed view of the magical sunset. The rooms are spacious, and the window wall overlooking the ocean helps make the living area bright and well-ventilated. If you love cooking, this condo also comes with a large kitchen fully equipped with top-quality appliances. 

The building itself comes with a range of amazing facilities, such as 2 swimming pools, a sauna, a gym, as well as gardens and rest areas. Additionally, you can easily walk to both Kata and Karon Beach from the condo.

3. An oasis of romance in Rawai

Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: At The Tree Condominium via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for rent: $1,420 (฿50,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Located only 300 metres away from Rawai Beach, this 1 bedroom condo within the At The Tree Condominium is perfect for couples. With warm tones and natural elements in its interior design, the condo exudes a romantic tropical atmosphere. From the comfort of the living area and the bedroom, you can enjoy sweeping views of the condo’s lush green surroundings that reach all the way to the ocean. Moreover, there’s a charming balcony with an outdoor dining area, where you can sit down and enjoy the refreshing ocean breeze or have a romantic dinner while stargazing.

If you need more spaces to relax, the large swimming pool and garden within the building are just one elevator ride away. Want to stay fit and healthy? There’s a well-equipped gym as well.

Is bigger better? Trichada launches a spacious new phase of villas in Phuket's northwest coast priced under $500,000
Is bigger better? Trichada launches a spacious new phase of villas in Phuket's northwest coast priced under $500,000
Check it out!

4. The perfect combination of Thai and modern design

Best sea view condos in Phuket

PHOTO: The Panora Phuket via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for rent: $1,100 (฿38,700) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

If you’re looking for a comfy 1 bedroom condo in Cheong Thale, this condo in The Panora Phuket can be a great option. Although the total size of this condo is only 58 square metres, it feels very spacious thanks to the open-plan living-dining-kitchen area. Additionally, the bedroom’s wall-to-wall door can be fully opened to the living area. As a corner unit, the condo receives plenty of natural lights that give a more airy feel. Its generous windows reveal sparkling shades of green and blue, while the private balcony allows you to enjoy unhindered postcard-worthy scenery.

Feeling bored and wanting to do something exciting? Why not take advantage of the condo’s full range of facilities. Take a dip at the large swimming pool surrounded by shady greens, work on your muscles at the fitness centre, try rejuvenating treatments at the spa, or have fun in the indoor games room.

5. All white condo cocooned in lush greenery

Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Kata Ocean View via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for rent: $1,490 (฿52,000) per month for 1 year contract

Click here to see more pictures

Wish to be surrounded by lush greenery? Living in this 2-bedroom condo in Kata Ocean View Karon will give you just that. The building itself occupies an enviable position on Kata, with no other buildings obstructing its view of the tree-covered mountain and the sea beyond. With large windows, sliding glass doors, and a spacious balcony, you are free to enjoy panoramic sea views anywhere you are in the condo. The windows, coupled with the all-white interior, make the space feel clean, bright, warm, and airy.

With a full range of facilities, you don’t have to go anywhere for leisure and entertainment. The condo features swimming pools overlooking the ocean, a delightful vegetarian restaurant managed by an Italian Chef, and a famous wellness centre with a sauna, yoga classes, and spa.

Can’t wait to wake up to the shimmering blue ocean? Go to Thaiger Property to rent any of these amazing sea view condos or to browse for more options!

Thaiger Property
Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under $200,000
Breathtaking sea view condos in Pattaya with starting prices under $200,000

If you’ve been thinking about buying a condo with a gorgeous sea view, check out these absolutely stunning condos in Pattaya.

Find out now! Visit website

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand21 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Court sentences police for torturing teenager 
What you get for $X29 mins ago

Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
Bangkok29 mins ago

On top of fire this week, Bangkok’s Chinatown deals with house collapse
Sponsored8 hours ago

Regents Pattaya: First International School in Thailand to be accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Bangkok51 mins ago

Police close joints on Khao San Road for selling cannabis without a licence
Songkhla1 hour ago

Songhla food festival hopes to draw tourists with its Hat Yai fried chicken
Travel1 hour ago

The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Travel2 hours ago

Thailand’s magical festivals, but which one is the best?
Bangkok2 hours ago

Malaysian arrested in Bangkok for wildlife trafficking, claims he came for cannabis
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Gold snatcher on the loose in central Thailand
Thailand3 hours ago

PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Chon Buri police stop former military sergeant from jumping off school roof
Politics4 hours ago

Thai PM tells nation to buckle up for ‘winds of change’
Expats5 hours ago

Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
Phuket5 hours ago

19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Chiang Mai5 hours ago

Chiang Mai protestors send Prayut a message, despite thousands of police
Thailand10 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending

By continuing to use our site you consent to the use of cookies as described in our privacy policy.