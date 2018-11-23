Walk on the wild side – the new Mahanakhon SkyWalk | The Thaiger

YIKES!

Is there anything more terrifying than a ride in a border visa-run passenger van? We think we’ve found it.

The Mahanakhon SkyWalk – Thailand’s highest observation deck and rooftop bar at 314 metres high – offers spectacular panoramic views of Bangkok from Thailand’s tallest building. But that’s not the really scary bit.

The new premium attraction, now open to the public, is on the 74th, 75th and 78th floor of the King Power Mahanakhon Building, features one of the world’s largest glass tray floors. So there’s nothing between you and the streets below except several inches of glass!

The new attractions also features Thailand’s highest Rooftop Bar, and Thailand’s fastest video-themed elevators which ascend to the 74th floor in just 50 seconds.

The Mahanakhon building is in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station.

This is what you’ll find at the Mahanakhon SkyWalk… First Floor: Lobby, main entrance and ticket counter for Mahanakhon SkyWalk. After purchasing tickets, visitors will proceed to the elevator boarding area via a Bangkok-themed digital corridor where they can experience Thailand’s fastest elevators and reach the 74th floor in 50 seconds. The 74th Floor: Indoor Observation Deck. Experience 360-degree panoramic views and learn about Bangkok’s key landmark destinations through interactive screens and an Augmented Reality experience. Send postcards to loved ones from Thailand’s highest post-box! The 75th Floor: Mezzanine, Restroom facilities, and glass elevator boarding area The 78th Floor: Rooftop area and outdoor observation deck with one of the world’s largest glass tray floors at a height of 310 metres; “The Peak” Bangkok’s highest viewpoint at 314 metres above ground level, and Thailand’s highest rooftop bar with signature drinks and cocktails. The attraction is open daily from 10am to midnight with the last admission at 11pm. The Mahanakhon SkyWalk will cost you 765 baht until January 31 (then entrance will be 1,050 baht). Visitors can enjoy direct BTS Skytrain access to the attraction via Chong Nonsi Station, exit 3. SOURCE: The Nation





Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at , powered by . You can even for free.



Looking to jettison some items before jetsetting away or ? Look no further than where you can find and post items, work, property and more for free.



.