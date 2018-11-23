Walk on the wild side – the new Mahanakhon SkyWalk | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Walk on the wild side – the new Mahanakhon SkyWalk
YIKES!
Is there anything more terrifying than a ride in a border visa-run passenger van? We think we’ve found it.
The Mahanakhon SkyWalk – Thailand’s highest observation deck and rooftop bar at 314 metres high – offers spectacular panoramic views of Bangkok from Thailand’s tallest building. But that’s not the really scary bit.
The new premium attraction, now open to the public, is on the 74th, 75th and 78th floor of the King Power Mahanakhon Building, features one of the world’s largest glass tray floors. So there’s nothing between you and the streets below except several inches of glass!
The new attractions also features Thailand’s highest Rooftop Bar, and Thailand’s fastest video-themed elevators which ascend to the 74th floor in just 50 seconds.
The Mahanakhon building is in the heart of Bangkok’s central business district and directly connected to Chong Nonsi BTS station.
This is what you’ll find at the Mahanakhon SkyWalk…
First Floor: Lobby, main entrance and ticket counter for Mahanakhon SkyWalk. After purchasing tickets, visitors will proceed to the elevator boarding area via a Bangkok-themed digital corridor where they can experience Thailand’s fastest elevators and reach the 74th floor in 50 seconds.
The 74th Floor: Indoor Observation Deck. Experience 360-degree panoramic views and learn about Bangkok’s key landmark destinations through interactive screens and an Augmented Reality experience. Send postcards to loved ones from Thailand’s highest post-box!
The 75th Floor: Mezzanine, Restroom facilities, and glass elevator boarding area
The 78th Floor: Rooftop area and outdoor observation deck with one of the world’s largest glass tray floors at a height of 310 metres; “The Peak” Bangkok’s highest viewpoint at 314 metres above ground level, and Thailand’s highest rooftop bar with signature drinks and cocktails.
The attraction is open daily from 10am to midnight with the last admission at 11pm.
The Mahanakhon SkyWalk will cost you 765 baht until January 31 (then entrance will be 1,050 baht).
Visitors can enjoy direct BTS Skytrain access to the attraction via Chong Nonsi Station, exit 3.
SOURCE: The Nation
Three paper factory warehouses catch fire in Samut Prakan
Firefighters continued to tackle a huge fire at a recycled paper factory in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, into the early hours of this morning after flames destroyed three warehouses.
Initially, some 100 fire engines were dispatched to the Thai Development Industrial Paper Company in Tambon Thay Ban in Muang district at 8pm last night (Wednesday).
At first, firefighters fought the blaze from inside the compound but they had to retreat to outside the perimeter as the flames spread fast and some 50 additional fire engines were called in.
Officials of the factory say the fire began when a worker, who was fixing the metal roof, caused sparks to fall on recycle paper rolls below.
At 4.30am this morning, the fire had swept through three warehouses at the factory. Firefighters also used a bulldozer to separate the flames from the remaining paper rolls. 30 year old Kittipong Sakulsas, a firefighter, said there were several layers of paper rolls and when they extinguished one layer, it rekindled another layer.
Although they had controlled the flames, firefighters expected it would continue to burn for several hours before it was completely extinguished. He added that the factory was far from a water source and fire engines had to take turns to fetch water.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok all ready for tonight’s Loy Krathong
Yesterday, Governor Aswin Kwanmuang checked nine piers along the Chao Phraya river, from Tha Chang to Rama VIII Bridge in Bangkok’s Bang Plat district. to ensure the safety of revellers for today’s Loy Krathong festivities.
People traditionally release flower-decorated floats in the country’s waterways on the day to pay homage to the River Goddess.
“All piers have been checked for safety in advance. There are some 200 piers along the Chao Phraya and another 200 in connecting canals. Officials have already put up warning signs or have prohibited people from using piers that are in a poor condition,” Aswin said.
Signs limiting the number of people allowed at each pier have also been erected, he said, adding that he has already set a policy that this limit should not be crossed.
Police, volunteers and rescue workers will be deployed and on stand-by at piers to ensure the safety of people. The Navy and marine police will also patrol the waterways.
He added that officials will also try to stop people, especially children, from getting into the water to collect coins from floats. He pointed out that last year an adult drowned after suffering from a cramp.
He has also banned the sale and setting alight of firecrackers and fireworks, as well as the releasing of floating lanterns during the festival. Those who violate the orders face up to three years in jail and a maximum fine of 60,000 baht or both.
Loy Krathong can be marked at 30 public parks across the capital, including Lumpini, Chatuchak, Saranrom and Santichaiprakarn, from 5am until midnight. People can call 199 or 1555 hotlines round the clock for emergency.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
New Suvarnabhumi airport terminal on hold
The AoT (Airports of Thailand) has put the new second terminal plans on hold awaiting reports and opinions from stakeholders and even the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
Two key organisations have been fierce critics of the new terminal, well overdue to help take the load off the already-over-capacity main terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The Architects Council of Thailand and the Council of Engineers say the new terminal plans have strayed from the airport’s master plan which was put together back in 1990.
The AoT are also being taken to the Administrative Court by one of the failed bidders in the early bidding process, SA Group, who claim they were unfairly treated. They say they were disqualified from the bidding process over a minor technicality whilst they scored the highest in all the important areas of the design tender.
The AoT will now have to wait whilst the various legal challenges and reports are processed. But there is pressure to push through two major upgrades which have been described as ‘urgent’ – the 22 billion baht third runway and the 6.6 billion baht expansion of the western end of the first terminal.
Down south, the Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith has broken ground for a third terminal at Krabi International Airport. Krabi Airport handled 6 million travellers last year. The new terminal is expected to increase capacity to handle 3,000 passengers per hour, double the current capacity.
There has also been budget allocated for a new a multi-storey car park for up to 2,000 vehicles.
