The Standard to debut second Thailand hotel in May

The Standard is a decorative American hotel company recognized for its creative approach to hospitality. The company will debut its newest Thailand hotel at Mahanakhon in Bangkok on May 11. It will be the brand’s flagship hotel in Asia, with 155 rooms and a variety of international cuisine. Booking began last month.

The brand’s shiny new centrepeice will be located in Bangkok’s main business centre between Sathorn and Silom, in the King Power Mahanakhon Building. The 78-story mixed-use skyscraper is one of Thailand’s tallest buildings.

For the interior design, the award-winning design team at The Standard teamed up with a Spanish designer and artist. The hotel’s vivid colours, flowing shapes and dynamic art pieces set it apart from the rest of Bangkok’s luxury hotels, which may offer a mixture of general Asian aesthetics and art deco designs.

The Standard will be a vibrant variety of restaurants, lounges, bars and nightlife options, including Thailand’s first branch of the popular Chinese restaurant Mott 32, as well as Standard Grill’s first international branch.

The Parlor will be a centre for entertainment and live music, serving snacks and drinks at the bar, while the tea room will serve treats unavailable anywhere else in Bangkok. on the rooftop, there will be a Mexican-inspired restaurant called Ojo, led by one of Mexico’s best young chefs.

The latest addition to The Standard’s collection complements the brand’s other hotels in the United States and Europe. It’s also a sibling to the brand’s other luxury hotel located in Hua Hin.

You can make your bookings HERE

SOURCE: The Standard