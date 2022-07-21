Connect with us

Tropical style houses in Thailand for nature lovers (2022)

PHOTO: Baan Ing Phu via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Whether it is nestled in lush greenery, perched on a cliff, or sitting in the middle of a busy city, tropical-style houses are often the envy of many. Not only are they designed to be more responsive to the hot and humid climate of the tropics, but they’re also very stunning. With a combination of natural materials and a clean aesthetic, lots of windows for natural ventilation and light, and maximum outdoor spaces, a tropical-style house is perfect for those who want to feel close to nature. So, if you find yourself admiring this type of house and its functional charm, here are some of the most beautiful tropical-style houses available for sale.

1. Nothing but Phuket’s natural beauty outside your window

PHOTO: Natural Park Pavilion via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $ (฿12,000,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Have you always dreamed of waking up to lush greenery and fresh air? Why not make your dream come true by living in this 2-bedroom tropical house in Phuket? Perched on a hill in Kamala, this luxury house boasts floor-to-ceiling windows in each room. Therefore, you can admire the postcard-worthy mountain views from anywhere in the house, whether you’re lying around in bed or taking a dip in the private pool. The house has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an open plan living-dining area, a separate kitchen, and plenty of outdoor space.

With an unmatched tropical modern style, each room features warm neutral colours, which creates a super stylish but homey atmosphere. To enjoy the outdoors, the house has a charming balcony with seating areas, as well as a long and narrow pool perfect for swimming.

2. Luxury tropical style house near a golf course in Hua Hin

Tropical style houses in Thailand for nature lovers (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Baan Ing Phu via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $681,000 (฿25,000,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Golf enthusiasts looking for a place to live will love this tropical-style house. Surrounded by the Black Mountain Golf Course, you’ll get to have the vast green and beautiful mountain as your everyday view. The contrast between the all-white exterior of the house and the lively green garden looks visually striking. Inside, you’ll find a large living room that can be fully opened up to the sundeck and large swimming pool, thus allowing you to let the outdoors in. The house consists of 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, with a huge kitchen, a beautiful dining area, and an extra room for a home office.

Since the house is part of the Baan Ing Phu project, you can enjoy a range of upscale facilities available. These include a tennis court, fitness centre, restaurants with nutrition programs like detox and weight loss, and various classes such as yoga, Muay Thai, and tennis classes. Overall, this is a great place to live for those craving a luxurious and healthy lifestyle.

3. Exotic escape in the middle of Bangkok

Best tropical style houses in Thailand

PHOTO: Peaceful 5 Bedroom Villa in Soi Pridi via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $3,490,000 (฿125,000,000)

Click here to see more pictures

You’ll forget that you’re in the middle of a concrete jungle while living in this beautiful tropical house. With a stunning design that blends in natural elements like wood, stone, and lush greenery, this 3-storey house offers serenity and luxury in the middle of Bangkok’s hustle and bustle. There are 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms within the house, making it perfect for big families.

For ultimate relaxation, the bathrooms are equipped with comfy bathtubs. Furthermore, each room boasts high ceilings with oversized windows, which makes them feel spacious and airy. And that’s not all. The outdoor space in this house is what tropical dreams are made of. On the second floor, you’ll find a huge terrace with a seating area and a private swimming pool. Plus, almost every inch of the outdoor area is covered with tropical plants. This helps make the house feel more peaceful.

4. A tropical retreat near a beach in Koh Samui

Tropical style houses in Thailand for nature lovers (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Santikhiri Estate via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $327,000 (฿12,000,000)

Click here to see more pictures

Feel closer to nature in this five-bedroom villa in Koh Samui. Cocooned by lush tropical plants, the house exudes a peaceful and serene atmosphere. From the living room, you can see emerald greenery and the sparkling blue ocean beyond. The whole house has a traditional tropical style, with a mix of clean white walls and natural materials. There are 5 spacious bedrooms and 5 very unique bathrooms; each features plenty of windows to let natural light and refreshing breezes in.

The kitchen and dining area are adjoined to a wide veranda where you can relax and take in the sea view. There’s also a terrace with an outdoor dining area so that you can eat your meals under the sky. Moreover, the house is part of the Santikhiti Estate. Therefore, you can enjoy a range of upscale facilities such as a communal swimming pool and clubhouse.

5. The perfect tropical hideaway in Pattaya

Tropical style houses in Thailand for nature lovers (2022) | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: PHOTO: 4 bedroom house in Baan Anda Pattaya via Thaiger Property powered by FazWaz

Price for sale: $335,000 (฿12,000,000)

Click here to see more pictures

With plenty of windows, an open plan living-dining room, and outdoor spaces, this 4 bedroom house in Pattaya is the perfect tropical hideaway. The tropical house is located in the centre of the popular gated community Baan Anda. Therefore, it guarantees the likes of peace and tranquillity that many people crave.

The house features 4 ensuite bedrooms, 2 extra bathrooms, and a Thai kitchen. From the spacious living-dining room and main bedroom, you have direct access to the swimming pool and verdant garden. The 15 x 6 metres swimming pool is large enough so you can swim properly. Furthermore, it’s lined with comfy sun loungers, perfect for relaxing and soaking up the tropical sun.

These beautiful tropical-style houses will make you feel a lot closer to nature and certainly live a luxurious lifestyle! Visit Thaiger Property now to inquire or browse for more.

Looking for a pool villa in Chiang Mai? Check out our article on the stylish pool villas in Chiang Mai

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

