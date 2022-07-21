Chiang Mai’s 1-month pledge to clear dead power cables

Chiang Mai Municipality promises to remove all of the city’s dead wires and cables within a month. When they finish burying the new cables underground is another matter.

Following residents’ complaints, the municipality began tidying power and communication lines around the Wang Sing Kham community yesterday while another project to transfer cables underground continued near Chiang Mai University.

Since the fire broke out at Sampeng Market near Bangkok’s Chinatown last month, residents have lived in fear and demanded officials take care of the messy electrical wires in their communities.

Last month, locals from the Wang Sing Kham community in Pa Daet Sub-district, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai province alerted the media to the potential fire hazard and electrocution risks of the huge messy cables hanging in front of their houses and along the community’s streets.

The Director of Chiang Mai Provincial Electricity Authority, Nantasak Suwan-Umpa, responded to the media and reported that the unusable communication wires were being removed around the Wang Sing Kham community.

The authorities promised they would finish removing the rest of the useless cables within a month and continue tidying cables in other places around the province.

According to the report, the province would continue its proposed project of burying wires underground, and the first operation would start on roads near Wat Umong Suan Phutthathan and Chiang Mai University in the Mueang Chaing Mai district. A date was not given for completion.

The Chaing Mai administration started the underground cable project in 2007 and has completed 3.6 kilometres of it down Tha Pae and Chang Klan Roads. That first operation took three years to complete at a cost of about 200 million baht.

Seven more roads in Chiang Mai are on the report list, including Ratchadamnoen, Sam Larn, Huay Kaew, Nimman Haemin, Suthep, Mahidol, and roads around Chaing Mai Old Moat.

The Facebook page เชียงใหม่ ฉันจะดูแลเธอ, or Chiang Mai, I will take care of you, predicted the project will take between 7 to 15 years to complete roads around Chiang Mai Old Moat.

SOURCE: Khaosod | เชียงใหม่ ฉันจะดูแลเธอ