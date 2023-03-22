Escape to paradise: Stunning beachfront properties in Thailand

PHOTO: Amazing Sunset Seaview 2 Plus 1 Bedroom Villa in Plai Laem via FazWaz

Are you dreaming of living in a tropical paradise where the sun is always shining, the sea is crystal clear, and the sand is soft and white? Then the islands of Thailand are the place for you. From luxurious villas to cosy condos, there is a property available for sale for every taste and budget in Phuket, Koh Samui, and other islands across the country. Imagine waking up to the sound of waves gently crashing on the shore and stepping out onto your own private balcony with a breathtaking view of the turquoise sea. Here are some of the best ones:

Baan Talay 1, Koh Samui

Your tropical dream come true

Price for sale: $1,430,000 (฿49,000,000)

This stunning villa, located in Na Mueang, Koh Samui, is a luxurious retreat that promises seamless indoor and outdoor living, breathtaking sea views, and a cosy wooden feel that will make you feel right at home.

Completed in January 2019, this 625 SqM beachfront villa boasts 5 spacious bedrooms, 5.5 elegant bathrooms, and an impressive array of features that will make your life a breeze. From the full Western kitchen, complete with microwave and oven, to the maid’s quarters, covered parking, and balcony, every detail of this property has been carefully thought out to ensure maximum comfort and convenience.

But the real gem of this villa is the sparkling private swimming pool, surrounded by a lush and inviting garden that will make you feel like you’re in your own private oasis. Imagine meditating or practising yoga in the morning on the green grass, with the sound of waves gently crashing on the shore and the fresh sea breeze in your hair.

And speaking of the sea, the villa also offers direct beach access, so you can enjoy a refreshing swim in the crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea whenever you want. And when you’re ready to relax, the terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy a cold drink and take in the stunning sea view.

Inside the villa, floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light. Thus, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that will make you feel at home right away. Moreover, the amazing decor, with its mix of tropical and modern elements, adds a touch of sophistication and style to every corner of the property.

The Estate Beachfront, Phuket

Beachfront Villa Offering Unobstructed view over Phang Nga Bay

Price for sale: $1,310,000 (฿45,000,000)

This modern villa for sale is situated on Phuket’s serene East Coast, away from the bustling areas of the island. Completed in 2007, it is part of The Estate Beachfront project in Pa Khlok. The villa boasts a stunning beachfront location with unobstructed views over Phang Nga Bay and direct access to a private beach.

The villa features 4 spacious bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms, and a fifth guest bathroom. The rooms have state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems with iPod docks. The indoor and outdoor living areas blend seamlessly, and there are indoor and outdoor showers in some of the bathrooms. A 70 sqm multipurpose room/games room and a cosy Balinese Sala add to the villa’s charm.

There is an indoor European kitchen and an outdoor Thai kitchen to cater to all tastes. The separate 2-bedroom maid’s quarters offer convenience and privacy. The villa also features a private pool, a jacuzzi, and a beautiful private garden. The corner unit comes with covered parking, and the outdoor showers provide a tropical experience.

The Estate Beachfront project features modern facilities, including a swimming pool, a garden, and a fitness centre. The 24-hour security system, CCTV, and key-card system ensure safety and privacy. The project is just 300 meters away from the new Ao Por Grand Marina and 30 minutes away from Phuket International Airport by car.

The Black Pearl, Phuket

The beach is your backyard

Price for sale: $2,630,000 (฿90,000,000)

Escape to your very own piece of paradise with this stunning beachfront property for sale in Mai Khao, Phuket. This spacious 1,000 SqM villa boasts 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, ensuring ample space for all your loved ones. Completed in June 2017, this modern villa is the epitome of luxury living.

Relax and soak up the sun on your own private terrace or take a dip in your very own private pool. The beach is right at your doorstep. Thus, making it easy to take a stroll or dip in the ocean whenever you please. Enjoy breathtaking ocean views from your floor-to-ceiling windows or lounge on your sun loungers with a good book and your favourite drink in hand.

This property also features a full Western kitchen, covered parking, a private garden, a balcony, and outdoor showers. Plus, with maid quarters and a personal gym, sauna, cinema, and games room, you’ll never run out of things to do.

The Beach House, Koh Samui

Get front-row seats in the sunset

Price for sale: $1,110,000 (฿38,000,000)

This property for sale in Koh Samui offers the perfect combination of relaxation and luxury, with sunset views from your living room and a private Jacuzzi on the terrace. Completed in January 2018, the Beach House is fully furnished and ready to be your dream holiday home.

Located in the prime North East of Koh Samui, just minutes away from top beaches, attractions, restaurants and entertainment areas, the Beach House is surrounded by tropical landscaped gardens and the sparkling sea. The open-plan living-dining-kitchen area leads directly onto the terrace, where you can enjoy the Jacuzzi just metres from the sea. The upper Mezzanine level ‘moon terrace’ is the perfect place to star gaze. Alternatively, it can be used as a third bedroom.

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed and en-suite bathroom with twin basins, while bedroom two has a king-sized bed and a high vaulted ceiling. Both bedrooms are equipped with fans and air-conditioning. The bathrooms feature full GROHE accessories and rain showers, and the kitchen is equipped to top western standards with an oven, ceramic hob and dishwasher.

The dining table comfortably seats 6 and is also set under a vaulted ceiling, while the living room features a 47” flat-screen TV, Satellite TV channels, surround sound DVD speakers and High-Speed Wi-Fi throughout.

This property has everything you need to relax in style and comfort, from the private pool and garden to the balcony and covered parking. With its amazing sunset views and prime location, the Beach House is the perfect place to call home in Koh Samui.

Beachfront Pool Villa, Hua Hin

A serene haven

Price for sale: $2,680,000 (฿92,000,000)

Looking for a luxurious beachfront pool villa in Hua Hin City? Then this stunning 4-bedroom beachfront pool villa is perfect. It sits just a short 15-minute drive from the city in the picturesque Khao Tao area.

Boasting a modern design and breathtaking views of two well-known islands, this villa offers the ultimate in seaside living. This villa boasts an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area. It also has four sea-facing bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom. Thus, it’s perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with family and friends.

Take a dip in the private pool, lounge on the wooden deck, or soak up the sun in the surrounding gardens. With floor-to-ceiling windows and plenty of natural light, this villa is a serene haven that seamlessly blends natural elements with modern design.

Reflection Jomtien Beach, Pattaya

180-degree sea view with a sky garden

Price for sale: $992,000 (฿34,000,000)

Introducing the ultimate in luxury living at the Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya! This is a super-luxury 3 bedroom 3 bathroom unit is sized at 217 sqm. This condominium project is the first of its kind on Jomtien Beach, boasting full-height glass with breathtaking 180-degree sea views, a sky garden, and fully furnished units that offer an unmatched living experience.

The units have been designed to feel like a home away from home, with fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms, and separate bedrooms. And let’s not forget about the incredible range of facilities available to residents, including a communal pool, gym, sauna, tennis court, and garden.

But that’s not all – the Reflection Jomtien Beach is conveniently located near all the amenities you could ever need, including shopping malls, hospitals, international schools, supermarkets, and even a police station. Get ready for the ultimate in luxurious and convenient living at the Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya!

Vanilla Beachfront, Phuket

Unique beachfront property for sale in Phuket

Price for sale: $773,000 (฿26,500,000)

Completed in Jan 2012, this fully furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beachfront pool villa boasts a unique pool, rooftop terrace, private garden, terrace, and covered parking. Enjoy direct beach access just steps from the project. There’s also an array of services and facilities. These include an outdoor swimming pool, indoor BBQ area, babysitting service, tour arrangement, and shuttle bus service to Phuket International Airport. The property for sale in Phuket is perfect for living and a holiday hideaway.

Vanilla Beachfront is a unique pool villa project with a modern luxurious style. The villas are fully furnished with quality furniture for every function of living. The project boasts an outdoor and indoor pool, bar, restaurant, BBQ area, private beach walkway, and airport shuttle.

Additional services include free Wifi, tour service, laundry service, babysitting service, and massage and spa services. At Vanilla Beachfront, expect a full-scale service anytime you want. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this fabulous villa in a prime location!

