Property Perfect launch promotion to boost flagging condo sales | The Thaiger

Thailand’s property market will grow only 3 – 5% this year and the condo market is likely to end up 25% down – the executive director of Property Perfect claims it’s the the most severe situation in 10 years.
The Nation reports that Wongsakorn Prasitwipat is primarily blaming the loan-to-value measures imposed by the government on Thai banks last April, along with a sluggish economy and the baht’s appreciation. He says, together, they’re driving up condo prices and sapping foreign demand for property here.
“The LTV measure has had the most impact on condo sales in the past 10 years. The government should introduce measures to stimulate market recovery, which should take approximately a year.”
To boost sales in the last quarter of this year, Property Perfect will unveil a promotion scheme called “Condo of the Year: Book a condo to win a trip to Japan”.
“This campaign is expected to hit 1.5 billion baht in sales from our 6 billion baht worth of stock.”
Its “Yuruay Condo” scheme, part of the Government Housing Bank’s “One Million Houses” project, is meanwhile aiming to target buyers beyond just low-income earners to the employees of private firms with monthly salaries between 20,000 – 30,000 baht. Each unit sells for 899,000 baht.
“Property Perfect plans to focus on horizontal low-rise condo projects next year to avoid economic risk and secure a quick return on investment.”
Property Perfect says its eyeing Srinakarin-Romklao and New Krungthep Kreetha roads, also considered a desirable location for condos by Sansiri, SC Asset and AP due to the convenient commute between downtown and Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Bangkok
Bangkok land prices plateau, new tax on the way
Land prices in the Thai capital are forecast to plateau, or even drop this year. This would be the first time in more than ten years that Bangkok’s land prices have levelled off.
So what is causing the sudden surge in land becoming available?
Property and real estate consultants say the changes can be blamed on the general economic slowdown and the Land and Buildings Tax that takes effect early 2020. They report there’s a lot of new land coming up for sale as owners gear up for the new tax next year.
CBRE Thailand have noted that there is an increasing number of landowners with a large tracts of land for sale. They say that owners, affected by the slowdown in the country’s economy, are offering up slices of Bangkok land and properties with “negotiable deals or flexible prices”.
Worried about the upcoming Land and Buildings Tax, some owners are trying to divest themselves of some of their property assets. Some landowners are also offering leasehold options to minimise new costs from the new tax.
The new Land and Buildings tax will tax vacant land at .3 – .7%, with a rise of .3% every three years. To put that into perspective, for a one-rai vacant plot on Phloenchit Road, Bangkok, the tax rate will be 2 million baht per year.
New appraisal prices for land take effect for four years starting from Jan 1, 2020. According to the Treasury Department, the revised appraisals will mean an average increase of 2.5% in Bangkok and 8.3% nationwide.
According to CBRE, with so many plots coming onto the market at more negotiable prices, land prices in Bangkok could drop by 5-10% from last year or at least remain flat, for the first time since 2009.
CBRE reports that the average increase in land prices across Thailand per year has been around 2-3%, and 5-6% for Bangkok. But that has accelerated in recent years with land prices in Bangkok rising more than 10% per year over the past couple of years.
FazWaz CEO Brennan Campbell says that the ‘sellers’ market is now turning into a ‘buyers’ market around Bangkok.
“We’re still seeing a steady surge of buyers, both local and international, but the heat from the last couple of years has cooled, and that’s a good thing.”
“This year’s tightening up of Thai banks’ Loan-to-value ratios and the new Land and Buildings Tax coming into effect next year will be soaked into the longer-term trends. Whilst there may be a few bargains around there will be no large scale correction.”
“The fundamentals of property in Bangkok and many other places around Thailand remains positive.”
CBRE report that, last year foreign buyers recorded property purchases valued at 92 billion baht, 43% of that from Chinese buyers.
“When the Chinese market slows down, the condo market slumps.”
Property analysts are anticipating the condo market slowdown will likely continue into next year and that there is a large amount of available new stock on sale, and a few bargains around.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | CBRE | FazWaz
Bangkok
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Looking for a condo around Bangkok? Now might the right time to take the plunge with the head of the Appraisal and Estate Agents Foundation saying some areas have between 8-14% vacancy rates, some areas of Bangkok up to 17.5%.
Dr Sophon Pornchokchai made the remarks at a news conference yesterday.
“Adding developer price wars, plus inducements to purchase, this represents a buyers’ market.”
He says the figures relate to condos, single houses, townhouses and other dwellings where less than 15 units of electricity were being used, deeming them to be classified as ‘unoccupied’.
Around Bangkok there are 525,889 such vacant properties.
The top three areas for vacancies were Nonthaburi (north west of the central area) with 335,421 available properties with 45,848 unoccupied or 14%. This percentage was also true of Bang Na (south east of Bangkok) with 231,192 properties, 31,289 unoccupied. Bang Yai – to the far north west of the capital – has 221,492 with 28,016 unoccupied or 13%.
Locations with the lowest unoccupied dwellings are Bang Plee (south east) with 8% unoccupied, Min Buri (north) 9% and Lat Krabang (south east) 9%.
Dr Sophon says that when it comes to condos in Bangkok and the surrounding areas, between 13.5% and 17.5% are unoccupied.
“This glut has prompted a selling war with discounts and deals.”
FazWaz‘s CEO Brennan Campbell says that we’re in part of the buying cycle right now that is definitely in the buyer’s favour.
“Long-term, the Bangkok market continues to show its strength, but there is definitely an enormous range of property to choose from, in almost every location, right now. The current dip in demand is just part of the cycle.”
SOURCE: Daily News
Bangkok
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
The honorary president of the Thai Housing Business Association, Atip Bijanonda, is tipping the local residential market may fall by up to 10% this year starved of economic confidence, the global economic slowdown and the loan-to-value limits.
But he also believes the situation is far from the situation leading up to the 1997 economic collapse.
The Greater Bangkok residential market is now valued at 372 billion baht (in 2018). That’s a rise of 29% compared to the year earlier. So the drop this year is off the back of a very successful 2017.
For this year the market has fallen by 5%, according to the Thai Housing Business Association, with the largest declines in Q2, in retaliation to the LTV limits taking on April 1.
Some of Thailand’s major developers are now shelving some projects as the market soaks up a glut of properties constructed over the past two years.
Three property associations – the Housing Business Association, the Thai Condominium Association and the Thai Real Estate Association – are having meetings with the finance minister discussing the current property market.
Topics for discussion are the improvement in property regulation, construction permits, licences and stricter controls over developers and lending. The associations also want to discuss the current delays on Environmental impact assessments (EIAs). They say that since the responsibility for EIAs was handed over to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration from the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning in 2016, the process is now taking much longer.
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, Kobsak Pootrakool, deputy secretary-general to the PM for political affairs says that stricter lending criteria and the LTV rules are the main factors obstructing mortgage approvals for homebuyers
