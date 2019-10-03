Pope will meet His Majesty the King and the Prime Minister during visit to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Pope will meet His Majesty the King and the Prime Minister during visit to Thailand
PHOTO: AFP
The Catholic Bishops Conference of Thailand have released the itinerary for the Pope’s visit to Thailand next month, confirming that Pope Francis will meet separately with His Majesty the King, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as the Supreme Patriarch and head of the Buddhist faith in Thailand.
The Pope’s Bangkok visit will last three days, beginning when he touches down at Don Muang’s Military Air Terminal 2 on November 20.
The following morning, he is scheduled to meet the PM and other Government officials at Government House, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of civil society.
Pope Francis will then travel to Wat Ratchabophit Sathit Maha Simaram for a meeting with Supreme Patriarch and head of the Buddhist faith in Thailand, Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana IX.
That afternoon, he will have a private audience with His Majesty the King, after which he will lead a public mass at the National Stadium.
The following day, his last full day in Thailand, Pope Francis will meet prominent Thai Catholics, including bishops and priests, followed by a gathering with leaders from other religions. He will then attend a special mass for young people at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
Pope Francis will leave Thailand for Japan on November 23.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
PropTech company targeting global expansion? FazWaz raises Pre-Series A
FazWaz, a PropTech company focused on making real estate transactions cheaper, simpler and more efficient announced today that is has secured an undisclosed 7 figure USD amount in a pre-series A round led by a Singaporean group.
The funding will enable the FazWaz Group to expand its market share in Thailand, and continue its overseas expansion into the UAE. The company which launched in 2015 has seen unprecedented growth due to its core values based around simplicity and transparency.
According to CEO Brennan Campbell, “The real estate ecosystem in emerging markets is rapidly changing. The majority of PropTech companies do very little to add value to the end consumers of real estate and are too focused on squeezing advertising revenue from agents and developers alike”.
FazWaz is taking a consumer first focused strategy and this has proven to be vital in reshaping the way people transact in real estate.
FazWaz is continuing to build an end-to-end technology platform that services agents and their clients through every step of the real estate journey. More agents are now moving to join the FazWaz network and the network is opening up to all agencies by the first quarter of 2020.
Paul Trayman the Chief Operating Officer of the group states “the expansion into the UAE is natural movement for FazWaz. The development of consumer focused PropTech in such a transactional market has been limited, and hugh potential exists for companies with our unique proposition”
FazWaz is already planning its Series A, looking to raise $5 million USD, towards the start of 2020. Unlike the majority of PropTech companies, FazWaz has maintained profitability since inception and this model will allow FazWaz to penetrate into other Southeast Asia markets, replicating its model.
Thailand
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
Take a walk around the markets of Pratunam in downtown Bangkok and you’ll soon discover there’s a new type of tourist in town. For years, Thailand’s tourism scene was dominated by Chinese visitors, with 10.5 million in 2018 alone, accounting for about 28% of total foreign arrivals. It still is.
But after the tour boat Phoenix, carrying mostly Chinese tourists, sank off the southern coast of Phuket in July last year, killing 47, the number of visitors from China, which had been increasing every year, began to decline.
In their wake, the number of tourists from India is now starting to increase, with a record 180,000 visiting in June alone, according to the Thai tourism ministry. More direct flights, a visa-fee waiver and, most importantly, increasing middle class wealth, is spurring on the number of Indian arrivals. The Tourism Authority of Thailand says those arrivals are up more than 20% for the first five months of 2019, compared to last year.
Arrivals from China, meanwhile, were 4% down over the same period, still equating to 4.8 million tourists, whereas just 787,195 came from India.
The rapid expansion of India’s middle class is prompting Thai tourism officials to raise their estimates of how many visitors will come from India, with its population of 1.3 billion. At least 10 million are now expected to arrive by 2028, a more than five-fold increase. That sort of growth trajectory would mimic the rise of Chinese tourists, from 800,000 in 2008 to more than 10 million last year.
Preecha Champi, a Thai Hotels Association board member, sas Indian tourists differed from Chinese ones in that they rarely came as part of a tour group because they are already confident in their English.
“The Indian market shares a lot of similarities with the Chinese. Visitors from both countries can fly here in 3 to 4 hours, they have about the same population and have experienced GDP growth, but there are 600 million Indians who are younger than 25 years old and we think this group of people will be part of the future of Thai tourism.”
In addition to visiting Thailand, Indians are increasingly choosing the country as the location of their weddings – with some 200 Indian couples tying the knot there each year, according to the TAT.
“Couples and their families spend around 8 to 9 million baht per wedding package at Thailand’s five-star hotels in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Phuket and Pattaya.”
“There could be some 300 to 400 guests who fly in for three to four nights of celebrations and they consider Thailand a very cost-effective destination to host a wedding.”
When not splashing the cash on their nuptials, however, Indian visitors have gained a reputation as hard bargainers. In the Indra market in Pratunam, for example, a stallholder was recently seen pleading for an extra 20 baht after a group of Indian men haggled hard to get the price of four plastic raincoats down from 156 baht down to just 100.
Ping, a souvenir seller in Pattaya, said Indian tourists “don’t have to spend a lot to enjoy shopping in Thailand”.
“While the Chinese who come with a tour group only spend money where the group makes a stop, the Indians mostly shop at any market.”
Nonetheless, Chinese shoppers still contribute more to Thailand’s economy than any other foreign nationality. Last year, they spent some 120 billion baht, accounting for about 24% of total tourist expenditure.
India is projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in eight years, and its middle class is forecast to keep expanding, so many in Thailand’s tourism industry are now looking west for the fuel of future growth.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
Property
Property Perfect launch promotion to boost flagging condo sales
Thailand’s property market will grow only 3 – 5% this year and the condo market is likely to end up 25% down – the executive director of Property Perfect claims it’s the the most severe situation in 10 years.
The Nation reports that Wongsakorn Prasitwipat is primarily blaming the loan-to-value measures imposed by the government on Thai banks last April, along with a sluggish economy and the baht’s appreciation. He says, together, they’re driving up condo prices and sapping foreign demand for property here.
“The LTV measure has had the most impact on condo sales in the past 10 years. The government should introduce measures to stimulate market recovery, which should take approximately a year.”
To boost sales in the last quarter of this year, Property Perfect will unveil a promotion scheme called “Condo of the Year: Book a condo to win a trip to Japan”.
“This campaign is expected to hit 1.5 billion baht in sales from our 6 billion baht worth of stock.”
Its “Yuruay Condo” scheme, part of the Government Housing Bank’s “One Million Houses” project, is meanwhile aiming to target buyers beyond just low-income earners to the employees of private firms with monthly salaries between 20,000 – 30,000 baht. Each unit sells for 899,000 baht.
“Property Perfect plans to focus on horizontal low-rise condo projects next year to avoid economic risk and secure a quick return on investment.”
Property Perfect says its eyeing Srinakarin-Romklao and New Krungthep Kreetha roads, also considered a desirable location for condos by Sansiri, SC Asset and AP due to the convenient commute between downtown and Suvarnabhumi Airport.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking
