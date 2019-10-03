Hotel guest in Pattaya shocked as staff force her to wash stained towel | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Hotel guest in Pattaya shocked as staff force her to wash stained towel
PHOTO: www.ให้ความรู้.com
A hotel guest in Pattaya who left a make-up stain on one of the towels in her room has been forced to clean it by staff before they would return her deposit.
Atchareeya Sotrapram took to social media to share her rather unusual story, saying hotel staff advised her that unless she washed the towel to remove the make-up stain, she would be charged for damage.
In her Facebook post, she says she was at the Reception desk and going through the check-out process when staff sent a member of the Housekeeping team to check her room. When the maid called Reception to tell them about the make-up stain on the towel, Ms Atchareeya was informed that she would lose her security deposit.
The outraged hotel guest says she’s stayed everywhere from one star to six star hotels but has never had such an experience before. She adds that it was not made clear to her at any stage that she would be charged in such circumstances.
Having been left with no choice but to clean the towel if she wanted her deposit returned, Ms Atchareeya returned to the room with detergent supplied by hotel staff.
She says she made a video to vent her anger while washing the towel, but was unsure where to go to make a complaint.
In the end, she says she returned to her home in Melbourne, Australia, without taking the matter further, but wants to highlight what happened to her as a warning to other travellers.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Pattaya
Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
Good news that there’s little chance of rain for the rest of today but torrential rain last week tested the millions of baht spent on better storm drains around the city (forecast below).
But again, many areas of Pattaya were swamped after the heavy rains on September 26. Last week’s floods came despite huge expense and years of construction to install new drainage systems. But certain parts of the city clearly remain at high risk during the monsoon season and peak deluges.
Pattaya’s third Road is one such area and last week’s deluge saw water levels quickly rise up to 60 centimetres+ and cause a huge tailback of traffic on the city’s major thoroughfare.
Other parts of the town were similarly affected by floodwater run-off rushing down from higher areas. Sois Khao Noi and Khao Talo saw torrents of water flowing down to inundate the railway road while sections of Sukhumvit Road and Pattaya Beach Road were also submerged.
The new drainage works are perfectly capable of handling the general rains during the annual wet season but there are still times that the systems in place will never be able to cope.
City engineers rushed water pumps to the most badly affected areas last week and, as the Gulf tide receded, the floodwater eventually drained into the ocean, leaving businesses and citizens with a lot of cleaning up to do.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
GRAPHIC: weather.com
Pattaya
British man involved in death of Thai woman in Pattaya gets 4 year sentence for drugs in the UK
PHOTO: www.thaiexaminer.com
A British man deported from Thailand in May of this year, has been sentenced to four years and three months for drugs offences in the UK.
Reece Vella from Worcester, England, was being held in Thailand since January 2018 for his part in the death of a Thai woman who fell from his condo balcony.
His release happened under an amnesty programme, with the UK issuing a bench warrant when Vella failed to appear in court on drugs charges in October 2017.
In May, West Mercia Police brought Vella back for sentencing at Worcester Crown Court, where he admitted two counts of supplying Class A drugs.
Vella, 27, previously served with the British Army for 15 months before being medically discharged in 2011. The following year, he was sentenced to four years and nine months for rape and assault.
In January 2018, while in Pattaya, he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by negligence, when a Thai woman died after falling from his condo balcony.
Vella fled the scene, stealing the woman’s bike and phone, but was arrested the following day in a local bar.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Chinese tourist injured after falling off baht bus in Pattaya
A Chinese tourist, allegedly “showing off” according to his travel companions, was seriously injured after falling off the back of a baht bus in Pattaya. 27 year old Chinese visitor Katak Ho ended up with major head injuries at 4am on Monday after catching the baht bus along Thappraya Road, heading to Jomtien Beach.
The baht bus driver fled the scene after taking the man’s friendss to their hotel to retrieve find his ID and returning them to the scene. He fled, along with his baht bus, before police arrived.
A friend of the victim at the scene told police they had flagged down the baht bus to take them to their hotel. He said Ho was “teasing his friends” whilst standing in the open back of the vehicle, but fell.
Mr. Ho was treated at the scene, then transferred to hospital in critical condition. Rescue workers had to perform CPR before rushing Mr. Ho to hospital. Police are still looking for the driver.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
