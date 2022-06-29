Chiang Mai has always been a popular place to live among expats, digital nomads, and retirees – and it’s easy to see why. Often called Thailand’s “Capital of the North,” the city is full of magic and wonder. With its relaxed atmosphere, gleaming temples, fascinating culture, lush green surroundings, and international restaurants, it has something to offer everyone. Living in Chiang Mai provides you with the perfect mix of fantastic traditional Thai culture and modern convenience.

If you’ve been thinking about living in Chiang Mai, but still aren’t sure if it’s a great idea, here are some of the reasons why the city is one of the best destinations to live in Thailand.

1. Top-notch facility

Chiang Mai boasts an excellent facility level. You can find all types of accommodation at reasonable prices, from affordable apartments and houses to modern pool villas and luxury homes. Furthermore, living in Chiang Mai means having access to all kinds of facilities at small-town prices. The city is dotted with large shopping malls with modern cineplex and international brand names, fresh markets, supermarkets with a wide selection of imported goods, gyms, swimming pools, spas, golf courses, nightclubs, cafes, and so on. In terms of healthcare, Chiang Mai has a variety of public and private hospitals with highly-skilled doctors and up-to-date medical technology.

2. Low cost of living

Living comfortably in Chiang Mai is pretty easy for most expats since rent, food, and transportation are only a fraction of the costs in most Western countries. Many foreigners can live a relatively comfortable lifestyle with 1,000 USD or even less. With the affordable cost of living comes increased quality of life. From healthcare to leisure activities, you don’t have to worry about breaking your budget. A relaxing Thai massage, for example, can cost as affordable as 7 USD.

3. Ideal size for many people

Chiang Mai is Thailand’s second-largest city, with over 1 million residents. However, many would agree that it’s compact enough to get around easily but big enough to offer all the amenities you need. You can reach most areas in the city with a scooter in 20 minutes or less. Plus, you won’t have to waste so many hours stuck in traffic.

4. Stunning nature and rich culture

One of the best things about living in Chiang Mai, especially for those who love nature, is the beautiful natural surroundings. Nestled in the middle of several mountain ranges, you can go for a drive and be surrounded by peaceful nature within less than an hour. Even within the city, nature is everywhere. You can enjoy the beautiful Doi Suthep from your condo balcony and savour your lunch in a restaurant with a lush garden. Aside from the stunning nature, living in Chiang Mai also allows you to truly immerse in Northern Thai culture. The city used to be the centre of the Lanna Kingdom. Thus, you’ll see many ancient practices and be a stone’s throw away from glistening temples. Moreover, you’ll get to experience numerous beautiful and colourful annual festivals, such as Loy Krathong, Yi Peng, Songkran, and Flower Festival.

5. Convenient location

Getting in and out of Chiang Mai is easy, making it a convenient home base for many people. In fact, the city is among the best connected cities in Thailand, thanks to the Chiang Mai international airport. Scheduled flights to neighbouring countries like Singapore, Vietnam, China, Korea, and Laos are widely available. Need a beach holiday or a city break? Multiple airlines operate flights to and from Bangkok, Phuket, and other cities across the country.

6. Welcoming local and large expat community

Thailand is known for its friendly and welcoming people. And in Chiang Mai, you’ll meet plenty of locals who are more relaxed, genuinely kind, and will get out of their way to help you. Moreover, there’s a large and diverse expat community here. Therefore, adapting to your new life in Chiang Mai wouldn’t be so difficult.

7. Colder climate than the rest of Thailand

Aside from the infamous smoky season from January to March, Chiang Mai has amazing weather, especially for those who prepare for a colder climate. Located in a valley surrounded by green mountains, the city doesn’t suffer from melting hot temperatures like most of Thailand.

So, does living in Chiang Mai sound like a dream for you?