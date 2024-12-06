Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 15:48, 06 December 2024| Updated: 15:48, 06 December 2024
140 2 minutes read
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance
Picture courtesy of Markus Winkler, Unsplash

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is actively working to initiate direct flights from the United States to Thailand, as local Thai airlines remain hesitant to establish these routes. This move follows the anticipated lifting of restrictions by aviation regulators next year.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently provided a positive assessment of Thailand’s aviation safety standards. The Transport Ministry expects this evaluation will lead to an upgrade of Thailand’s status from Category 2 to Category 1. Such a change would allow Thai airlines to expand their operations into the US market.

Advertisements

Since 2015, direct flights from Bangkok to Los Angeles have been halted by Thai Airways due to unprofitability and a downgrade by the FAA in the same year.

According to Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas at TAT, Thai Airways would ideally be the primary choice to ferry long-haul visitors to Thailand. However, the airline is currently undergoing rehabilitation and must prioritise its most lucrative routes, especially amidst a global aircraft shortage.

Related news

He explained that long-haul flights lasting between 17 and 18 hours result in decreased aircraft turnover, making it a less attractive option for an airline focused on increasing liquidity.

Thailand views the US market as having significant potential, with projections of reaching one million visitors this year, as reported by TAT.

Direct flights

Advertisements

“We have already engaged in discussions with international airlines to incorporate direct flights to Thailand in their schedules. This could potentially occur by winter 2025 or 2026,” said Siripakorn.

Historically, US airlines have not offered direct services between the two countries. However, Air Canada currently flies direct from Vancouver to Bangkok with seven flights per week.

TAT has also been in talks with Taiwan’s EVA Air and US carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The agency is exploring ways to support these airlines should they commence direct flights to Thailand.

EVA Air currently offers direct flights from London and Vienna to Bangkok, continuing on to its base in Taipei. Should they adopt a similar model for US routes, it could attract more American tourists to Thailand, especially families seeking less complex travel options, said Siripakorn.

Projections suggest the US market could grow to over 1.1 million visitors next year. Siripakorn highlighted that US tourists are particularly valuable, as each typically spends an average of 15 days in Thailand, equivalent to the economic impact of three short-haul tourists, reported Bangkok Post.

In a bid to capture this promising market, TAT is opening a new office in Chicago to attract travellers from the Midwest. The focus will be on affluent visitors from the modern agricultural industry, as well as some areas of Canada.

Latest Thailand News
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8) Events

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 6 to 8)

2 hours ago
Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video) South Thailand News

Thai woman finds rare Moonrat in southern Thailand canal (video)

3 hours ago
Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry Business News

Taxing times: Thai PM backtracks on VAT hike after public outcry

3 hours ago
2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution Crime News

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

3 hours ago
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video Bangkok News

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

3 hours ago
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected Bangkok News

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance Aviation News

Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

4 hours ago
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter Thailand News

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

4 hours ago
2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum Thailand News

2 year old Thai boy crashes motorcycle into glass door, injuring mum

4 hours ago
Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending Business News

Bank loan growth to shrink despite Q4 rise in retail lending

5 hours ago
Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video) Business News

Thailand’s EV market hits a speed bump in incentive race (video)

5 hours ago
Thai man kills neighbour&#8217;s dog for alleged chicken attack (video) Crime News

Thai man kills neighbour’s dog for alleged chicken attack (video)

5 hours ago
Chinese man blamed for fatal crash in Pattaya glued to phone Crime News

Chinese man blamed for fatal crash in Pattaya glued to phone

5 hours ago
Fishing for freedom: Thai crew released from Myanmar custody Thailand News

Fishing for freedom: Thai crew released from Myanmar custody

5 hours ago
Blowing smoke: House panel’s vape verdict sparks fiery debate Thailand News

Blowing smoke: House panel’s vape verdict sparks fiery debate

5 hours ago
Kebaya recognised as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage Thailand News

Kebaya recognised as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

6 hours ago
Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder Bangkok News

Mistaken identity: Thai man bruised by police’s sobering blunder

6 hours ago
Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease Bangkok News

Construction halted on Rama II Road for new year travel ease

6 hours ago
Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video) Phuket News

Phuket hospital gets cancer care cash to kickstart cure (video)

6 hours ago
State officials probed over Saraburi land encroachment allegations Crime News

State officials probed over Saraburi land encroachment allegations

6 hours ago
Sia Piang released early from prison due to health issues Thailand News

Sia Piang released early from prison due to health issues

6 hours ago
Warning issued on eve of White Lotus series in Thailand (video) Thailand News

Warning issued on eve of White Lotus series in Thailand (video)

7 hours ago
Twitter personality arrested for 50,000 baht scam impersonation Crime News

Twitter personality arrested for 50,000 baht scam impersonation

7 hours ago
Woman dies in Nakhon Phanom crash while rushing to sick child Road deaths

Woman dies in Nakhon Phanom crash while rushing to sick child

8 hours ago
Married landlord shoots car of tenant&#8217;s boyfriend in jealous rage Central Thailand News

Married landlord shoots car of tenant’s boyfriend in jealous rage

8 hours ago
Aviation NewsBusiness NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

Published: 16:37, 06 December 2024
Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

Mile high sex: Swissair faces blowback over viral in-flight video

Published: 16:29, 06 December 2024
Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Bangkok faces alarming PM2.5 pollution spike, 32 districts affected

Published: 15:59, 06 December 2024
Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

Gold rush goes bust: Prices nosedive as market loses glitter

Published: 15:39, 06 December 2024