Thailand seeks US direct flights amid airline hesitance

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is actively working to initiate direct flights from the United States to Thailand, as local Thai airlines remain hesitant to establish these routes. This move follows the anticipated lifting of restrictions by aviation regulators next year.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently provided a positive assessment of Thailand’s aviation safety standards. The Transport Ministry expects this evaluation will lead to an upgrade of Thailand’s status from Category 2 to Category 1. Such a change would allow Thai airlines to expand their operations into the US market.

Since 2015, direct flights from Bangkok to Los Angeles have been halted by Thai Airways due to unprofitability and a downgrade by the FAA in the same year.

According to Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas at TAT, Thai Airways would ideally be the primary choice to ferry long-haul visitors to Thailand. However, the airline is currently undergoing rehabilitation and must prioritise its most lucrative routes, especially amidst a global aircraft shortage.

He explained that long-haul flights lasting between 17 and 18 hours result in decreased aircraft turnover, making it a less attractive option for an airline focused on increasing liquidity.

Thailand views the US market as having significant potential, with projections of reaching one million visitors this year, as reported by TAT.

“We have already engaged in discussions with international airlines to incorporate direct flights to Thailand in their schedules. This could potentially occur by winter 2025 or 2026,” said Siripakorn.

Historically, US airlines have not offered direct services between the two countries. However, Air Canada currently flies direct from Vancouver to Bangkok with seven flights per week.

TAT has also been in talks with Taiwan’s EVA Air and US carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The agency is exploring ways to support these airlines should they commence direct flights to Thailand.

EVA Air currently offers direct flights from London and Vienna to Bangkok, continuing on to its base in Taipei. Should they adopt a similar model for US routes, it could attract more American tourists to Thailand, especially families seeking less complex travel options, said Siripakorn.

Projections suggest the US market could grow to over 1.1 million visitors next year. Siripakorn highlighted that US tourists are particularly valuable, as each typically spends an average of 15 days in Thailand, equivalent to the economic impact of three short-haul tourists, reported Bangkok Post.

In a bid to capture this promising market, TAT is opening a new office in Chicago to attract travellers from the Midwest. The focus will be on affluent visitors from the modern agricultural industry, as well as some areas of Canada.