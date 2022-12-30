Experience luxury living in Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is a stunning area located on the west coast of Phuket, Thailand. It is an ideal destination for property buyers looking for a luxurious, tropical lifestyle. The area is renowned for its stunning beaches and lush, tropical rainforest. With a range of amenities and activities, Laguna Phuket provides an idyllic setting for those looking to purchase a property, whether as a holiday home or an investment. Property buyers can choose from an array of condominiums, villas and townhomes, all with access to some of the best beaches in Thailand. With its world-class amenities, picturesque landscape and charming local culture, Laguna Phuket is the perfect destination for property buyers looking for a unique and luxurious lifestyle.

Here are some of the factors that make Laguna Phuket the ideal area to reside in

Spectacular Location

Laguna Phuket is an incredible location for anyone looking for a holiday home or to reside permanently. Situated in northern Phuket, it is a beautiful area of lush green hills, stunning beaches, and crystal-clear waters. It offers a range of activities such as snorkelling, diving, sailing, kayaking, and more. It also offers a variety of delicious restaurants, bars, and shopping.

The area is also very convenient for getting around. The airport is only about 20 minutes away, and convenient public transport links to the rest of the island are available. The area is well connected with other parts of the island, making it easy to explore and experience the rest of what Phuket has to offer.

The area is also very safe, with low crime rates and excellent security measures. This makes it a great place to stay when travelling with children.

World of Incredible Amenities

Laguna Phuket has a range of amenities and services to offer potential buyers. First and foremost, Laguna Phuket has a variety of world-class golf courses, with some of the best greens in the world. The area also features several tennis and squash courts, as well as a variety of water sports and beach activities. Residents can also take advantage of the resort’s many spas and fitness centres, offering treatments and classes for all levels of ability.

Laguna Phuket also provides a variety of other amenities for its residents, including 24-hour security, a business centre, and a wide range of transportation options. There are also a variety of cultural and recreational activities, with a variety of music, arts, and crafts classes available.

Finally, residents of Laguna Phuket have access to world-class medical care. The resort offers a variety of hospitals and clinics, providing the latest in medical technology. With all of these amenities, Laguna Phuket is the perfect place to call home.

Booming Real Estate Market

Property prices in Laguna Phuket have seen a steady rise in recent years, making it an attractive option for those looking to invest in real estate in Thailand. With its prime location and variety of property types, Laguna Phuket is an excellent choice for those looking to make a sound investment.

The average property price in Laguna Phuket is currently around THB 200,000 per square meter, although prices can vary significantly depending on the size and location of the property. Prices for luxury properties, such as beachfront villas, can reach up to THB 500,000 per square meter, while those for smaller apartments and condominiums start from around THB 100,000 per square meter.

Some of the most luxurious and popular properties in Laguna Phuket include Banyan Tree Residences Phuket, Laguna Seaside, and Angsana Beachfront Residences. These properties offer luxurious accommodations, stunning sea views, world-class amenities, and a variety of recreational activities. For those looking for a more affordable option, there are several condominiums located in Laguna Phuket. These include Sky Park, The Regent Bang Tao and Cassia.

The majority of properties in Laguna Phuket are villas, condominiums, apartments, and townhouses. The area also has a number of other types of properties available to purchase, such as land plots and commercial buildings.

The area’s popularity is largely due to its proximity to the city of Phuket, which is only a short drive away from the area. This makes it an ideal location for people looking to purchase a holiday home or an investment property. The area is well-connected by public transport and there are plenty of restaurants and shops to enjoy.

Plethora of tantalizing dining choices

The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, from beachfront eateries, casual cafes, and fast food restaurants to upscale eateries. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat or a night out on the town, Laguna provides plenty of options to choose from. In addition, many of these restaurants feature locally sourced ingredients, providing a unique and flavorful dining experience. With its diverse dining scene, Laguna is sure to provide something for everyone.

For a truly exquisite experience, head to Catch Beach Club and indulge in a variety of seafood dishes. You can also try out, La Trattoria Phuket. The restaurant offers a delightful menu of authentic Italian cuisine with a modern twist.

In conclusion, Laguna Phuket is an ideal place to reside in for anyone looking for a holiday home or to permanently reside. It offers an idyllic location with lush green hills, stunning beaches, and crystal-clear waters, as well as a range of amenities, services, and activities. The area also has a booming real estate market, with a variety of property types to choose from, and a plethora of tantalizing dining choices. With all of these features, it is easy to see why Laguna Phuket is such an attractive place to call home.

