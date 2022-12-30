Thailand
Woman who tried to murder her aunty is hospitalised after hit-and-run incident
A woman hospitalised after a hit-and-run incident was fleeing the scene of an alleged murder attempt, her victim claims. Netizens said was karma.
The woman was hit by a car in the northern province of Nan only moments after she tried to kill her aunty to escape paying back a 1 million-baht debt. A witness startled the potential murderer while she was attacking her victim. She then ran away from the scene and got hit by a car.
The woman, named Wan, was hit by a white sedan in front of a shopping mall on Nan-Payao Road in the Chaiya Sathan sub-district in the northern province of Nan on Wednesday, December 28, at 3.10pm.
The sedan did not stop to check and continued on its way after hitting the woman. Wan was taken to hospital to be treated and is reported to be recovering after she was knocked unconscious.
Wan’s aunty, Jaidee, told police that her niece had just tried to kill her before the car hit her.
Jaidee revealed they were close and lived in the same house. Wan borrowed 1 million baht from her to invest in a business.
Wan asked Jaidee to meet her at the shopping mall on the day of the incident so she could return the money she borrowed. Jaidee drove to the shopping mall with her grandson, who was lured inside the mall.
With the grandson out of the way, Wan attacked Jaidee in the car park and tried to strangle her. The attacker then produced a knife and was trying to stab her victim when a mall employee intervened. Wan was startled by the man and fled from the scene. She ran out into the road in front of the shopping mall where a car collided with her and she lost consciousness.
Police interviewed Wan yesterday where she allegedly confessed that she planned to kill her aunty because she could not pay back the debt.
Jaidee suffered knife wounds to her hands as a result of the attack.
Jaidee said that she has filed a complaint against her offensive niece and would never forgive what Wan had done to her.
A hospital doctor revealed that Wan is a high-risk suicide case and needs help.
An investigating officer from Mueng Nan Police Station revealed he would process the case after Wan recovers from her injuries.
