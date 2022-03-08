Property
Centara plans to build 100 new hotels by 2026, launch 20 per year
Centara Hotels and Resorts plans to open 100 new hotels in Thailand, the Middle East, China and neighbouring countries over the next 5 years, with the intention of managing them through agreements with partner companies, according to the Bangkok Post.
Centara’s 5 year goal from 2022 aims to add 20 hotels each year, bringing the total number to more than 200 and providing about 40,000 rooms by 2026.
In 2022, Centara intends to advance 20 new contracts and open at least 8 hotels, 3 of which will be in Bangkok, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima, with the remainder in Qatar, Oman and Laos.
Thailand comprises half of the planned hotels, followed by the Middle East, China and other Southeast Asian countries, particularly Vietnam, where 20 hotels are projected.
Centara currently manages 88 properties, with 41 more on the way. The majority of the new hotels will be managed by possible partners under management contracts.
In Asian countries, primarily Vietnam, where 20 hotels are planned, there will be other ownership investment initiatives as well, such as new hotels in the Maldives and Koh Lanta.
During the first half of 2022, Thailand’s hotel industry is projected to remain highly dependent on the domestic market. But more international tourists could arrive in the third quarter, notably Chinese tourists.
Meanwhile, Thailand tourism industry professionals are calling for the government to extend the deadline for the We Travel Together hotel subsidy plan until the end of 2022, as it accounted for some 20% of hoteliers’ income last year.
According to the chief executive of Centara Hotels and Resorts…
“Hotels this year are projected to generate revenue of 5.9 billion baht, including from Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, in which the company owns a 40% stake. This goal will be accomplished if there’s no impact from new Covid variants.”
Last year, the company recorded just 2.3 billion baht in sales from the hospitality business, a 25% decrease year on year.
Centara’s operations in main source countries, such as India, will resume once the air travel bubble begins in the second quarter, and Australian travellers may climb during the Easter break.
Moreover, due to the conflict in Ukraine, the tourism industry might not fully recover until 2025.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man who released cobras, cut himself at Bangkok intersection arrested at airport
Malaysia, Thailand finalising ‘vaccinated travel lane’ details, to open mid-March
112 endangered green sea turtle eggs found at Koh Surin National Park
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
1 billion baht in assets seized in human trafficking cases, officer “Big Joke” reports
Centara plans to build 100 new hotels by 2026, launch 20 per year
Taxi drivers fight over passenger saying Bangkok taxi shouldn’t service in Pattaya
Police arrest alleged kingpin of drug network in Northern Thailand
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
Department of Medical Science seeks FDA approval for two types of Covid-19 tests
Mario Kleff designed the longest steel box girder used in residential construction in Thailand
UKRAINE UPDATES: Civilians unable to evacuate; UN calls for safe passages; new ceasefire proposed; Moscow threatens to cut off natural gas to Europe
Asia News Today | Japan looks for oil alternatives, floods in Malaysia
Tuesday Covid Update: 18,943 new cases; provincial totals
Som tum seller arrested for allegedly luring Thai women into sex work in Malaysia
Motocross rider dies, another injured after falling from cliff in Chiang Mai
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Thailand face problems with financial transactions, travel
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
Thailand-India air travel bubble gets the greenlight to start this month
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
- Cambodia2 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Krabi1 day ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
- Property1 day ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui2 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Phuket2 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Thailand1 day ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand