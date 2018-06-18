News
APEX launch Phuket’s most exclusive address
The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay on Phuket’s east coast, a four billion baht development, includes a 5-star Sheraton resort and Phuket’s first Sheraton-branded residences of which 70% are already sold.
Panoramic views across Po Bay to Ao Phang Nga National Park and the Phi Phi Islands beyond are what greet residents and visitors to Phuket’s most exclusive residential address, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay. This four billion baht mixed use low density development on Phuket’s east coast is by Apex Development Public Company Limited (APEX), and comprises 103 pool villas and suites and a 183 key five star resort managed by Sheraton.
Nestled on 66 Rai (26.4 acres) of hillside with a 650 metre long coastline, 220-metre sandy beach, vistas to die for and absolute privacy, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay have seen strong interest with 70% already sold to Thai and international investors.
“Our focus is mixed-use developments in high growth tourism provinces in prime locations, with international brand management that generates a good value for buyers, and The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is a perfect example of this.
“Phuket’s east coast offers something special, the views are unmatched and Phang Nga Bay is just minutes away by yacht. This is a true investment in lifestyle where owners can use their units 30 days per annum as well as place them in an optional rental program to be managed as part of The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort,” said Mr. Aekkachai Na Ranong, Vice President International Affairs & Development, Apex Development.
The low-rise design incorporates five unit types; Pool Villas which range from 90-137.5 sqm; Pool Suites are 84 sqm in size; and Suites at 53 sqm. Prices range from 9.8-36.7 million baht, with an option for either sea or mountain views, and units are available with freehold condominium title.
Located on the northern and southern sides of the site, The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay surrounds The Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort, which will feature a host of five-star facilities for guests and villa owners to enjoy including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, lobby lounge, swimming pool and pool bar, spa and fitness centre, business center, 24-hour room service and housekeeping and laundry facilities.
No expense has been spared as APEX are working with the best in the industry; architecture by The Office of Bangkok Architect, contemporary interiors using natural stone and timber, and with a hint of blue to reflect the seaside setting are by Leo International Design Group, while landscaping is by the multi-award-winning Thai landscape specialists, Shma Company Limited.
“We believe in delivering the best quality for our customers. Working with experts in their respective fields ensures the end product is of the highest quality, which means guests will enjoy the best possible 5-star experience and residence owners will get the best value for their purchase,” added Mr. Aekkachai.
The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay is located just 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport with the award-winning Mission Hills Golf Resort 15 minutes away and Ao Po Grand Marina less than 10 minutes.
The Sales Gallery and Show Units are available for viewing onsite. You can call +66 (0) 61 413 6888 to make an appointment.
- The Thaiger
News Desk
Chiang Mai: Controversial housing estate to be ringed with ‘No Man’s Land’ signs
The Government brokered a deal where all but four apartments would have to be removed las month. Yet people are now living in the 45 houses on the slopes of Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai. So what’s going on?
The Doi Suthep Forest Reclamation Network said it would post “No Man’s Land” signs around the Chiang Mai mountain housing estate this afternoon marking the perimeter of the controversial housing estate built for members of the Courts of Justice.
The group is demanding that the 30 families who have recently moved into the homes be evicted.
It wants the Courts of Justice to stop ongoing construction and immediately return 45 houses and nine flats in the estate to the Treasury Department, said network coordinator Teerasak Rupsuwan.
The estate has 13 flats and 45 houses and an administrative office building for Appeals Region 5.
The government in early May brokered an agreement that was to see the portion of the property recognised as forestland returned to the Treasury Department and eventually again become part of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park.
The deal allowed for the office building and four flats to remain.
The network was waiting until a June 18 deadline for the contractor to sign over the last phase of the project to the court so the process of returning a portion of the site could begin.
But reports of 30 families moving in since April – plus a rumour that the contractor might miss the deadline – prompted concerns that the court might ignore the order.
The PM’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana, serving as the government’s referee in the dispute, sent his secretary, Thaworn Phrommeechai, and other members of the central committee to participate in inspection of the site by a Chiang Mai-based sub-panel yesterday.
Suwaphan urged both sides to think of “the common good” rather than how they might benefit as individuals or groups, to be understanding of each other, and to have a positive and non-hostile viewpoint.
“We should proceed with what can be done in the short term while both sides discuss mid-term and long-term solutions based on the law, academic studies, the facts of the locality and other factors,” Suwaphan said.
Original story HERE:
News Desk
Samui: Woman arrested for running illegal dental clinic
Of all the things you probably wouldn’t ever want to use – a self-taught dentist. So thanks to the police on Samui for tracking down this alleged ‘cosmetic tooth doctor’.
A self-taught dental practitioner has been arrested on Koh Samui yesterday (Sunday) for opening an illegal clinic to attach fashion braces for clients.
Pol Lt-Colonel Sompol Buranathet, deputy commander of Koh Samui police station, said on Monday that 24 year old Sasiporn Robru, a local resident, had been arrested at a shop-house in Moo 4 village in Tambon Mae Nam.
Police seized equipment and eight dental braces from the property.
Sompol said police had acted following tip-offs by local residents that the shop-house was providing illegal dental services.
Police say that Sasiporn admitted that she had run the shop to attach fashion braces for clients for over a month, charging 300-800 baht per customer.
She said she used to work at a dental clinic where she had observed braces being fitted, and she later further studied the technique from watching YouTube clips.
She then bought fashion braces from a shop, opened her own brace-fitting clinic and promoted the business on her Facebook page.
STORY: The Nation
News
90 houses damaged, power cables down on main roads – Phuket storm
There have been about 90 houses across Phuket that have been damaged from storms whilst eight power cables have been brought down in Thalang today (June 18). This is the latest in our coverage of the unusually wet and windy storms to hit the island.
Officials have surveyed all the districts and found that there are about 90 houses which have been damaged from the storms in Muang Phuket, Kathu and Thalang. The total value of the damage has already been estimated at nearly 300,000 baht. Most of the damage is to roofs, motorbikes and some cars.
Tha Chatchai Police received reports at about noon today that eight power poles had been brought down and blocked Thepkrasattri Road near Hongyong Bamrung School in Thalang.
According to the the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Office of the Southern West Coast, from today until Wednesday (June 20), “there is a Southwest monsoon that is affecting the Andaman Sea as well as the whole west coast of southern Thailand.”
Following the heavy rains and high winds, Phuket’s Governor, Norrapat Plodthong, continued to expressing concerns yesterday about the possibility of more flash flooding and damage from the wind.
Read more HERE.
Trending
-
