“Plastic, the Material that Binds the Planet” – Talk in Phuket | The Thaiger

by Ocean Recovery Alliance

Join us for a deep dive talk on plastic pollution and some of the global activities underway to slow the flow of pollution to our waters. Speaker, Doug Woodring, was recently awarded the Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy from Prince Albert of Monaco for his work on this topic, and he is a leading global thought leader in this space.

He is a UN Climate Hero, Google Earth Hero, and was picked as one of the top 50 Watermen of the World for his contribution to water sports and the environment. Come learn what your brand and business can do to become engaged, and proud to be part of the cause of de-plasticising our communities.

Introduction: Plastic is an amazing material for so many reasons and uses, but the reasons of why it is so popular, durable and easy to use, are the exact reasons why it is also creating one of the most complex problems in the environment today – because it does not go away.

Our collective challenge today, with the ocean as the recipient, is to find methods, programs, techniques, and engaged community involvement in recovering this resource in its “afterlife”, so that it goes back into the circular economy, and does not become waste.

With all of the different versions of materials, melting points, light weights, and durability, it is hard to collect, clean and make value from today. The ocean ecosystem is under stress in many ways, with over 1,200 species of marine animals and birds now proven to have impacts from plastic. On land, our communities suffer from health, water quality, tourism, lack of pride, fishing and agriculture when plastic pollution is present.

The event is part of the Bangkok Ocean In Motion Film Festival, held from December 12-15 in both Phuket and Bangkok.

Find out more about the event HERE.





