Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang | The Thaiger

Malaysia
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Two ‘pearls’ go head to head, including some reflections by guest writer TravellingMitch who’s from the UK
Penang was once the ‘Pearl of the Orient’, for most western travellers the only ‘orient’ they would know outside of Singapore and maybe Hong Kong. At the time Phuket wasn’t even known on the tourist map. It was the 1950s and 60s when jet travel had just started making the world smaller and the western middle class were in search of new and exotic locations.
But Penang’s popularity just fell off the map sometime in the 70s and 80s. In the mid 1970s people started to visit the little Thai island of Phuket and a new ‘pearl’ would go on to being a tourist favourite, and still is – Phuket, ‘The Pearl of the Andaman’.
The two islands are, geographically, very close and share a similar history of both European and Chinese trading heritage. Walking around Phuket Town and Georgetown you’ll see a lot of the same style of sino-porteuguese architecture although Penang has always had a lot more grand colonial buildings due to the British colonisation of Malaya.
The most obvious difference is that Phuket has great beaches. Penang has few and the water isn’t clear. Phuket has Patong and there’s really no equivalent in Penang (many would argue that’s a good thing).
Penang has much better roads and organised infrastructure, probably due to some early colonial planning and the large flat spaces for residential areas and towns.
And Phuket is Thai and Penang is Malaysian with all the cultural and religious differences that provide each island it’s own distinct personality.
If you want to drive from one island to the other it will take about 9-10 hours and you’ll cover 647 Km. There are now direct flights between the two islands with Firefly and Air Asia (it varies at different times of the year). As the crow flies, the islands are 357 kilometres apart. Firefly Airlines use a turbo prop aircraft and the flight is with Air Asia in an Airbus 320. In both cases the flight will take you around an hour, a bit faster in the jet. (Firefly is usually five days a week)
‘TravellingMitch’ travelled to the two islands back in 2010 and penned an article which, with permission, we’ve re-printed in bold.
Compared to Phuket, Penang is very low key. There is not the choice or variety of areas and scenery to stay in Penang as there are in Phuket. Penang is limited with its tourist areas, the town of Georgetown, and the beach resorts of Tanjung Bungah and Batu Ferringi, and the fact that the sea is not clear.
Having said that nothing is manic, like say Patong in Phuket, and Batu Ferringhi feels a bit like a small and quiet Karon or Kata. Tanjung Bungah is very quiet indeed. The hotels in the beach resorts in Penang are right on the beach.
Nothing much has changed since 2010, then…
Phuket is a place where you can just about find it all. You want mega busy with bars, shops coming out of your ears, Phuket has it. You want to be partying all night, Phuket has it. You want remote 5* luxury, Phuket has it. You want something in between, Phuket has it.
I hate to say Phuket has it all, but will say that Phuket has a huge range and choice of hotels and locations when compared to Penang. Many of the more remote beaches have hotels right on the sand, and as they are only 20mins from places like Patong, are very popular.
Think that the 20 minute travelling time has blown out a bit since 2010…
Penang is more sedate, and at the moment happy with being Penang. Only has 1, maybe 2 beach areas and the sea is a bit iffy but Penang is still a food heaven, has a much more laid back quality and does not have that really busy feel [even if it is] that you get in Phuket. Not much in the way of night life for those wanting to party until the early hours but there are a couple of night clubs in Georgetown. The only worry is if people try to turn Batu Ferringhi into Patong.
That hasn’t happened, yet…
Phuket wins hands down on beaches. Penang does not compare. The water is clean and clear and snorkelling possible right off hotel beach even in the busiest resorts in Phuket whilst Penang is not so lucky.
And Penang doesn’t have the assortment of islands off the main island that Phuket has…
Both are equal contenders for food. There is a good choice of cheap local food around in both but in Penang you get a wonderful eclectic mix of Malaysia, Thai, South East Asian, Chinese and Indian. All are very, very tasty.
Penang’s food scene is legendary and on-par with anywhere in the world offering excellent quality street and restaurant food. Phuket’s street food tends to be more exclusively Thai.
Shopping, well, Phuket gets it, but only just, and that is because of there are more markets – a thing that Penang is limited in. Although the modern malls are the same the world round, and most modern malls you could be anywhere, Bluewater in the UK, or the Gurney Plaza / Queensbay in Penang or Central shopping malls or Jungceylon in Phuket. The brands and shops are pretty global and in the modern malls only the signs give the indication where you are.
Generally we found that the cost of clothes is about the same as the UK throughout both Malaysia and Thailand, be it the hi-end or mid range original items or replicas.
Bargaining is a necessity in SE Asia, and you will get a better deal the more you buy. There are some great replica products and some absolute rotters in both countries, shop wisely and expect to pay more for the better stuff, again prices are about the same.
Given the cheap price of clothes and other products in the UK and the weak pound when travelling, we often found we were actually paying more than we could at home.
That also hasn’t changed but with the Thai baht surging it’s making costs higher for international tourists than before. They both have great shopping options at both ends of the price spectrum.
There are some lovely souvenirs in both, and the usual household stuff like cushion covers and table runners, which are popular, throughout both Phuket and Penang. Although I would say that Phuket, with the larger number of markets does seem to have a larger choice.
But there’s also a lot of copy-brand rubbish floating around Phuket markets. Turn your brain on before paying for your 150 baht Gucci T-shirt.
We always use local laundries to avoid the expensive hotel laundry fees. You will get a really good deal by the kilo for washing, and washing and ironing in both Penang and Phuket. Came back clean and fresh.
Hotels are pretty standard for both places, and not much to choose, a bad 3* and a wonderful 5* are pretty much the same the world round. There is a huge number of hotels in Phuket to pick from compared to the number in Penang. You do find many more really nice smaller boutique hotels in Phuket – and they are a real pleasure.
The ’boutique hotel’ scene and the newer high rise ‘residences’ are a growing trend in Penang with superior planning and development controls than the haphazard condo boom in Phuket.
Both island have amazing sights both natural and man made. Both have the culture of their old towns, Georgetown and Phuket Town. There is a great choice of things to see and do, and as what to see and do is a very personal thing no one could get bored in either as long as they have done their homework.
Georgetown is a lot larger than Phuket Town and is a listed UNESCO World Heritage Site. This has dampened a lot of the renovation of the old shop houses in Georgetown compared to what we’ve seen around Phuket in the past decade. But you could wander around Georgetown for days whereas Old Phuket Town might take you an afternoon at best.
So, I guess there is no real comparison, they are both very different, and it will depend on what each person wants for their experience to which is the better option. Please don’t go to one expecting the other. But if you do plenty of reading and research you will see which one is for you. Or you might be like us and love them both for what they are.
Couldn’t agree more, thanks TravellingMitch.
AREA Phuket 576 Sq Km, Penang 1,048 Sq Km
POPULATION Phuket 480,000, Penang 1.7 million
Insurgency
Malaysian diplomat visits Thailand’s deep South to resume peace talks
PHOTO: Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor arrives for talks with Lt-Gen Pornsak Poonsawat, commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region – Thai PBS
The nominated Malaysian facilitator to continue ongoing peace talks between the Thai government and Mara Patani, an umbrella organisation for Thailand’s separatist groups in the Deep South, wraps up a two day visit to the region today.
The visit was the first by Malaysia’s former police chief, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohammad Noor, since he was appointed to the post.
Mr. Rahim held discussions on the insurgency and the framework for the resumption of peace talks with the insurgent groups with the commander of Thailand’s Fourth Army Region, which has jurisdiction over security affairs in southern Thailand.
He’s also been meeting with other government officials, community and religious leaders, members of civic groups and lecturers at Prince of Songkhla University’s Pattani campus.
Earlier this year, Mara Patani declined to hold talks with the Thai side, saying that they would wait until the new government is installed. Like everyone else, they’re still waiting.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Crime
Thai boat captain says he was paid 100,000 baht to ferry Rohingya to Malaysia
by The Nation
Authorities are speculating that a group of 65 Rohingya and five other Burmese men may have been trafficked from Bangladesh where an estimated million people are sheltering as refugees. The Thai captain, of the boat that washed up on a southern Thai island on tuesday, has already admitted that he was paid to take them across the Andaman Sea to Malaysia.
The 49 year old boat captain, Sangkhom Paphan from the Ranong province, allegedly admitted that he was hired for 100,000 baht by a Burmese investor to collect the immigrants from Bangladesh and transport them by boat to Malaysia. Authorities have already laid initial charges against him for bringing illegal immigrants into the country.
Meanwhile Thai authorities have detained the 70 alleged illegal immigrants at the Satun Immigration Police Office and two local police stations. The confinement is related to a probe launched into an alleged human trafficking case.
The captain and 70 passengers were rounded up by Third Naval Region officers on Tuesday after their vessel, which ran out of fuel three days earlier, was swept ashore at Koh Rawi off the coast of Satun, north-west of Langkawi, in southern Thailand.
As the fuel ran out the captain said he anchored the boat in mid-seas for three days to await a refill delivery, as the investor had promised, but it failed to arrive before strong waves swept the boat to the shores of the Thai island. The testimony has been confirmed by some of the boat’s passengers.
The passengers have received health screening and primary treatments, and have been questioned about whether they were lured by a human trafficking gang.
Meanwhile, Satun Islamic Committee president Arun Maji said he had instructed his deputy to co-ordinate donations for food aid and needed items for the 65 Muslim Rohingya.
More than 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees live in refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. It is estimated that 741,000 of them have fled from Myanmar since the most recent round of violence targeting them began in August 2017.
SOURCE: The Nation
Malaysia
Malaysian PM dismisses gay sex video implicating his cabinet minister
Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad has dismissed the ‘gay sex romp’ videos implicating his Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali with another man.
“This is done by people who have political agendas,” said the PM after attending a fund-raising event last night.
“Things like these are dirty. If you cannot compete with someone, don’t do something like this.”
The 93 year old Malaysian prime minister claimed people could “produce any kind of pictures they wanted if they were clever enough to do it”.
He said his impacted cabinet member had attended the weekly meeting as usual yesterday. Earlier in the day many government party leaders described the matter as “gutter politics”.
They want action to be taken against Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz – an aide to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin – who implicated Azmin. Later yesterday, Azmin issued a strongly worded statement denying he was in that video despite being clearly depicted in the short video of the two men on a bed.
Meanwhile another video emerged late yesterday with even clearer images of the two men clearly identifying the accused Minister.
Party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin expressed her undivided support for the minister implicated in the video and vouched for his credibility, integrity and leadership. Zuraida also took a swipe at Haziq’s credibility, saying that he must be brought to justice.
Many other ministers rushed to the defence of their cabinet colleague defending his reputation and pouring scorn on the man who identified him.
Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz confessed in a video recording yesterday to being the man in the sex video.
In the 30 second clip posted on his Facebook page at 2.30am yesterday, Haziq named the minister who was allegedly the other man in the video. He said the recording of the alleged sex act was done without his consent on May 11 at the Four Points Hotel during the recent Sandakan parliamentary by-election.
See yesterday’s story and video HERE.
SOURCE: The Star
