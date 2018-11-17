Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills | The Thaiger

People
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Young vendors become very resourceful at extracting money from tourists. All in the quest of making an honest living and bringing some money to their families. This young boy seems to have knowledge of at least seven languages, obviously representing the most popular languages spoken by the tourists he speaks to during his daily rounds.
Netizens are impressed by his talents but some are saying that the boy has to develop this skill in order to survive. A translation follows some of the many languages he is able to use in his daily work. Let’s hope he gets the opportunity to use his skills in a prosperous career in the future.
We’ll take five of whatever you’re selling!
A video clip showing a Khmer boy showing off his linguistic talent while trying to sell souvenirs to a tourist in Cambodia is going viral on social media.
Posted by The Nation Bangkok on Sunday, November 11, 2018
Pattaya
Making ends meet – washing cars for 5,000 baht a day
A 70 year old Aussie expat has rolled up his sleeves and ended up with a prosperous little local business in Rayong. An Australian pensioner is washing cars in Rayong to make ends meet.
And he’s reported to Ban Muang reported that he and his wife are earning a decent income. Thai customers have been heaping praise on 70 year old William Pearl for his car cleaning business.
William started the “Ran O” car-care business with his wife Srinuan Sukcharoen. The shop is in the city district of Rayong on Rat-u-thit Road.
Ban Muang reports that he has been helping out with the cleaning of cars since the start of the year.
“It was much better to be out doing something useful and the shop was making 5,000 baht to 6,000 baht a day cleaning an average of 20 cars.”
His wife gives the cars a wipe while Mr Pearl gets out the hose and shampoo.
“I’m not tired – I love it” he said.
Kids from the local schools are employed in their free time for 300 baht a day, he added.
SOURCE: Ban Muang
People
Leicester City players arrive in Bangkok for Vichai’s funeral
PHOTO: Goal.com
Leicester City football club players and fans have paid emotional tributes to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash last week, ahead of last night’s Premier League match against Cardiff City.
Meanwhile, Leicester City players and officials have arrived in Thailand to attend the funeral of the club’s owner and mentor at Wat Thepsirin in Bangkok.
His Majesty the King has provided funeral water and bestowed an octagonal funerary urn for the royally-sponred funeral rite. Several prominent business, political, sports and entertainment figures and celebrities attended the first day the week-long rites ceremony yesterday (Saturday).
The Leicester City players attended services today and will attend again tomorrow (Monday) after beating Cardiff 1-0 in the first game since his death.
Before the match they wore T-shirts featuring a picture of Vichai while fans held banners expressing their condolences. They stood for a minute’s silence along with Leicester City staff and fans ahead of the kick-off.
Bangkok
Surachate Hakparn is the “People’s Policeman”
The new immigration chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn, and the Thai government’s poster boy for rounding up all the baddies, has been hailed as the ‘People’s Policeman’.
That’s according to the Immigration department’s own website.
“He’s the man people are turning to when they need help in times of trouble.”
Yesterday the Maj-Gen’s Immigration Bureau website featured a story about a group of Thais ripped-off by Forex fraudsters in Australia. They turned to a tired looking Surachate for help in their hour of need, so the writers of the post inform us.
Jar Jar and Thanakorn Limpanuwat hailed him as “Tamruat khong Prachachon” (the policeman of the people).
The latter even posted a thumbs up cartoon cop intimating that Surachete is doing a great job.
Surachate promised action in the Forex complaint in which 300 Thais, in Thailand and Australia, have been conned out of 300 million baht.
A complainant representing 20 of the victims said that Chatkaew Saengthong and others had promised returns on Facebook of between 6% and 44% in currency trading. Interest was forthcoming at first but when larger investments were made contact ended and the money disappeared (we could copy/paste that paragraph every day on The Thaiger).
SOURCE: Thai Immigration Bureau
