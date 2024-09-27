Can foreigners adopt children in Thailand

Photo via: Oleksandr P from pexels.com

Thinking about adopting a child is a life-changing decision, and if you’re considering doing so in Thailand, you might be wondering if it’s even possible for foreigners. The good news is that Thailand does allow international adoptions, but the process involves several legal steps and requirements that you need to be aware of.

In this article, you’ll discover essential information about the adoption process in Thailand, including eligibility criteria, legal protection and procedures, and the role of adoption agencies. Whether you’re just starting your journey or you’re already in the midst of it, understanding these details will help you navigate the complexities with confidence.

There are two primary types of adoptions available in Thailand:

Domestic adoption refers to the adoption of a Thai child by Thai citizens or foreign nationals who have established residency in Thailand. This type of adoption is governed by Thai law and involves specific procedures that must be followed.

International adoption involves the adoption of a Thai child by foreign nationals who intend to raise the child outside of Thailand. This type of adoption is also regulated by Thai law but includes additional international agreements and protocols.

Feature Domestic Adoption International Adoption Eligibility Thai citizens and foreign residents Foreign nationals Legal Framework Thai Civil Code & Adoption Act Thai laws & international treaties Application Process Through CAC Licensed agencies Home Study Requirement Yes Yes Age Requirement At least 25 years old At least 25 years old; 15 years older than child Marital Status Married couples Married couples

Qualifications for foreign adoptive parents

To adopt a child from Thailand, prospective adoptive parents must meet the following criteria:

Married couples only (no same-sex couples or de facto couples)

Married for at least 1 year and living together for a few years

At least one parent must be an Australian citizen

At least 25 years old

Female partner must be under 40, male partner under 45 at time of application

No more than one child already in the home must be at least 1 year older than an adopted child

Financially stable with no significant criminal history

Provide evidence of mental health suitability (letter from psychiatrist/psychologist)

Single females may be considered for children with support needs. Childless couples are given priority. Exceptions can be made for families willing to adopt children with support needs or older children.

Application process

Foreigners looking to adopt a child in Thailand must follow a structured application process. This process involves various legal and administrative steps tailored to ensure the well-being of the child.

Required documents

You’ll need several documents to begin the adoption process. Ensure these are prepared and authenticated.

Application Forms: Filled out accurately. Proof of Identity: Passports, visas, and proof of residency in Thailand. Marriage Certificate: If you’re married, submit a certified copy. Medical Certificate: Health evaluations from certified doctors. Financial Statements: Proof of income to demonstrate financial stability. Police Clearance: Background checks from your home country. Home Study Report: Conducted by a licensed social worker or an accredited agency.

Each document must meet Thai adoption authority standards. Having these ready speeds up the application process.

The adoption process

The adoption process in Thailand involves several steps:

Adoption service provider (ASP) assists with home study and dossier preparation The dossier submitted to CAC for match consideration NGO proposes a match of the child to the family, and CAC reviews and approves USCIS child-specific approvals obtained Travel to Thailand (10-16 days) for a CAB appointment and to meet the child Post-placement reports submitted at 2, 4 and 6 months after returning home Adoption finalised in Thailand, child issued Thai passport Adoption registered at the Thai Embassy in the adoptive country The child applies for a visa to immigrate to the adoptive country Citizenship obtained in the adoptive country

The current wait time from Thailand’s acceptance of the file to placement is approximately 2 years. Fees include 2000 THB to the Thai social worker. Other expenses include translation, travel, and incidentals.

Advantages of adopting from Thailand

1. Established a stable adoption program

Thailand has a well-established and stable adoption program that provides a clear legal framework for both domestic and international adoptions. This structured process ensures that all parties involved are protected and that the best interests of the child are prioritised. The adoption system has been refined over the years, making it easier for prospective parents to navigate the complexities of adoption with confidence.

2. Children receive excellent in-country care while waiting for families

Children awaiting adoption in Thailand typically receive exceptional care in nurturing environments, such as foster homes or well-managed orphanages. Organizations like the Holt Sahathai Foundation ensure that children have access to proper nutrition, emotional support, and developmental stimulation. This high standard of care helps children develop essential skills and emotional bonds, preparing them for a successful transition into their adoptive families.

3. Holt International has facilitated over 1,000 Thai adoptions since 1975

Holt International has played a significant role in facilitating adoptions from Thailand, successfully uniting over 1,000 children with families since 1975. Their extensive experience and established relationships with local agencies provide invaluable support to prospective adoptive parents throughout the adoption process. Holt’s commitment to ethical practices ensures that adoptions are conducted with integrity and respect for all parties involved.

4. Flexible eligibility for special needs/older child adoptions

Thailand offers flexible eligibility criteria for families interested in adopting support needs children or older children. This flexibility allows a broader range of families to consider adoption, particularly those willing to provide loving homes for children who may otherwise face longer waiting periods. By encouraging the adoption of older or support-needs children, Thailand addresses the needs of vulnerable children while enriching the lives of adoptive families.

5. Opportunity to adopt a child with Thai heritage

Adopting from Thailand provides families with the unique opportunity to welcome a child who shares a Thai heritage. This connection fosters an understanding and appreciation of cultural roots, allowing families to celebrate traditions and customs important to their child’s background. Embracing their child’s heritage can enhance the family’s overall experience and promote a sense of belonging and pride in their cultural identity.

Challenges of Thai adoption

Adopting a child from Thailand can be a rewarding experience, but it also comes with specific challenges that prospective parents should be aware of. Here are the key challenges explained in detail:

1. Lengthy wait times of around 2 years

The adoption process in Thailand can take a significant amount of time, often averaging around two years from the submission of the dossier to the finalisation of the adoption. This lengthy timeline can be attributed to various factors, including bureaucratic processes, background checks, and the need for thorough evaluations by authorities. The extended wait can lead to frustration and anxiety for prospective adoptive parents who are eager to welcome a child into their family.

2. Requirement for both parents to travel to Thailand for 10-16 days

For international adoptions, both parents are typically required to travel to Thailand for a period of 10 to 16 days. This travel is essential for meeting the child and completing the necessary legal formalities. The requirement can pose logistical challenges, especially for families with work commitments or other responsibilities. Additionally, the need for both parents to be present may increase travel costs and complicate scheduling.

3. Older child placements

Most children available for adoption in Thailand are between the ages of 1 and 7 years old, which means that families looking to adopt infants may find limited options. The focus on placing older children can be challenging for some families who may prefer to adopt younger children. Furthermore, older children may have experienced trauma or instability in their early lives, which can require additional support and adjustment during the transition into a new family.

4. Potential for unknown medical/developmental issues

Adoptive parents should be aware that there is a potential risk of unknown medical or developmental issues with children adopted from Thailand. While agencies provide medical information about children, there may still be unreported conditions or developmental delays due to previous institutional care. Families must be prepared to address any health concerns that arise post-adoption and may need access to resources and support services.

By understanding the legal requirements and procedures, you can navigate the process more smoothly. It’s essential to meet the eligibility criteria and prepare all necessary documentation meticulously. Collaborating with accredited adoption agencies and ensuring financial and emotional readiness will significantly enhance your experience. Taking the time to research and understand Thai adoption laws will help you prepare for this life-changing.

