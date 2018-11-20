Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong | The Thaiger

Food Scene
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
PHOTO: Trisara
Phuket now has a Michelin star restaurant in its midst. The only restaurant in the Phuket or Phang Nga region to score a gong in the second Thai Michelin foodie guide.
Montara Hospitality’s farm-to-table restaurant Pru at Trisara has earned a Michelin star.
The guide whas expanded this year to cover the best dining venues in southern Phuket and Phang Nga provinces and in the greater Bangkok region -the cities of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan.
Pru chef de cuisine Jim Ophorst is touted as an inspiring voice of change for elevating the farm-to-table movement in Thailand.
29 year old Ophorst is originally from the Netherlands and renowned for his imaginative cooking style and innovative techniques. In 2016 he joined Montara’s Trisara, where his raw talent and conviction inspired the conception of Pru. He was also twice a semi-finalist for S Pellegrino’s annual Young Chefs Award, in 2016 and 2017.
Pru’s culinary concept, “Plant, Raise, Understand”, stems from Ophorst and his team’s close relationship with local suppliers and farmers, as well as the opportunities to forage and discover new ingredients from the restaurant’s own farm, Pru Jampa.
The farm sits among beautiful lakes on whose banks herbs, organic vegetable gardens, free-range chickens and ducks are raised.
“I’m excited to discover new ingredients all the time because it pushes my creative boundaries,” says the chef.
“We also want to strengthen the local farm community. This will yield better ingredients for better dishes at Pru. At the end, it’s all about the happiness in every angle – from the farmers to the restaurant team to the guests at our tables.”
In addition to Pru, Seafood at Trisara, which serves authentic southern Thai dishes based on treasured family heirloom recipes, was awarded a Michelin plate, the little red guide’s guarantee to a good meal.
Executive chef Kla Prakobkit presents a menu featuring local favourites made from scratch and showcasing produce that’s sustainably sourced.
Pru is open for dinner from 6.30pm Monday through Saturday.
Seafood is open daily from 6pm.
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Nation
Find restaurant and food listings around Phuket at Thaiger Bites.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket.
Bangkok
New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide
by Khetsirin Pholdhampalit
Thai street food eatery Jay Fai has retained its one Michelin star for the second consecutive year and the legendary Thai restaurant Methavalai Sorndaeng is among the new 10 additions to have been awarded one star, according to the announcement of eateries making it the second edition of Michelin Guide Bangkok.
The little red guide has been extended to cover the best dining venues in the Southern provinces of Phuket and Phang Nga for its 2019 edition.
However, Pru restaurant in Phuket is the only restaurant in the two Southern provinces to have been awarded one star.
The other 14 restaurants in both cities, such as the famous venues of Raya and Chomchan received Bib Gourmand awards for being ‘good value for money’.
In addition to Methavalai Sorndaeng and Pru, other new one-starred additions include Le Du, Gaa, Canvas, R.Haan, Saawan, Sorn, Ruen Panya, and Suan Thip.
Dining venues in Bangkok’s neighbouring provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Samut Prakan are also covered in this new edition.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Food Scene
New rooftop dining experience overlooking the Andaman at The Nai Harn
Red alert Phuket foodies.
The Nai Harn is once again raising the bar on island gastronomy with the launch of Prime @ Rock Salt, a new rooftop venue that promises exclusive dining experiences with spectacular views of the beach and sea. The new restaurant will begin welcoming diners from the end of November 2018.
Perched on top of Rock Salt, The Nai Harn’s popular beachfront restaurant, ‘Prime’ is an exclusive eatery with just 20 seats. This intimate size allows the chefs to create highly personalised dining experiences, including serene sunset dinners and private events for small groups.
“Diners will be dazzled by dramatic live cooking experiences, with an open kitchen that features a custom-built wood-fired oven and Santa Maria-style barbecue grill. This allows Executive Chef Mark Jones and his team to roast, smoke or chargrill at temperatures of up to 700 degrees Celsius.”
“Prime @ Rock Salt is a new dining destination for Phuket and you could not ask for a better setting. The rooftop at Rock Salt affords spectacular sea views, especially at sunset and later when the stars fill the night sky,” said Frank Grassmann, General Manager of The Nai Harn.
“Combining this stunning setting with an exceptional menu, Prime is set to become the ultimate setting for unforgettable evenings, including romantic dinners and exclusive events.”
From custom-built kitchens to premium produce, everything about [email protected] is focused on creating fantastic flavours. The appetizers feature some of the finest imported ingredients from around the world, including Spanish octopus, French goat’s cheese, Scottish salmon and Cornish mackerel, all expertly prepared in innovative ways that showcase the sublime flavours. Diners can also indulge in an assortment of house-cured signature cold cuts presented with a choice of pickles, condiments and freshly-baked breads.
‘Prime’ also serves a selection of world-class steaks from Australia’s Rangers Valley, which is famous for producing the most incredible marbled Black Angus and wagyu beef from grain-fed cattle in New South Wales. Diners can choose from 400-day grain-fed Diamantina wagyu flank steak or 360-day wagyu rib-eye steak, perfectly chargrilled and served with a bone marrow and confit onion bread pudding, asparagus and red wine jus.
For an intimate yet extravagant feast, couples can share an exquisite 270-day Black Onyx Angus côte de boeuf, cooked over flames and oak chips, or indulge in barbecued glazed short ribs, slow-cooked for 48 hours then finished in the wood-fired oven. An extensive selection of fine wines – all of them hand-picked by global wine critic James Suckling – provides the ideal accompaniment to every meal.
With its modest size, stunning sea views and mouth-watering menu, [email protected] is set to elevate Phuket’s culinary scene to impressive new heights.
Food Scene
Savoury staples with a touch of the finest Swiss chocolate
Chocolate… mmmmm. But did you consider it as part of a broader savory menu? I enjoyed an evening of chocolate-infused cuisine and, well, it really works!
Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket is treating guests to a new menu of savoury dishes with a sweet twist as Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts launches its ‘Chocolate on the Salty Side’ promotion.
In celebration of Swiss cuisine and the wonderful versatility of chocolate, the brand’s talented ‘food artisans’ have made Mövenpick chocolate the hero of seven dishes in its latest global campaign, which runs to 20 November, 2018.
From salmon fillets enlivened with dark chocolate to a savoury tarte tartin with a white chocolate flourish, each new creation offers up something distinctively flavourful and showcases chocolate in new exciting ways to guests dining at Movenpick Karon Beach El Gaucho Restaurant.
The seven chocolate-inspired creations include: marinated ‘beetroot salmon’ with root vegetables and 72% dark chocolate to enhance the meal’s rich earthiness; ‘tomato tarte tartin’ where ‘white lemon’ chocolate complements the goat’s cheese, pine nuts and coffee beans; ‘sea bass and green tea’ – a light foam of green tea, almonds, nuts and Mövenpick ‘Maple Walnut’ is the star; ‘minute beef goulash’, with a traditionally-made Hungarian goulash sauce, enriched with dark chocolate; ‘lamb shank and pesto’, slow-roasted and then refined with pistachio and hazelnut chocolate pesto; and ‘duck breast and potato pie’, with white chocolate, lime and pepper giving the pink-roasted meat a delicate yet spicy freshness.
Whilst the dishes have been infused with chocolate, it’s barely noticeable in most cases but makes for some subtle new tastes on European classics.
Less subtle are the exquisite desserts which are a blatant celebration of all things chocolate. Guests can finish their meal with a tempting ‘chocolate pavés au chocolat’, combining milk chocolate, crispy cocoa bean fragments, sizzling pecan nuts and slightly bitter matcha powder, all with a hint of green tea and paired with an espresso.
The quality of Swiss craftsmanship is world-famous and even the country’s chocolate is produced with legendary precision. Mövenpick chocolate is made in keeping with the tradition, as well as its own culinary values that date back 70 years, and is produced in Switzerland using 100% cocoa butter.
Make a booking HERE or find out more about the El Gaucho Restaurant HERE.
Tim Newton was a guest of the management of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Karon Beach Phuket
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Chinese investment sets new records in property purchases
Thailand, third biggest medical tourism destination in the world
Indonesia set to ban dog meat trade
Pru gets Phuket’s only Michelin gong
The Phoenix is now high and dry at Rassada shipyards
Despite a ban, permission has been sought to launch 64,000 lanterns for Loy Krathong
Thai couple arrested with ice in Samui
Phuket China Travel Conference on Thursday
Man kills wife and holds two children hostage in Krabi
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
‘Remove dual-language road signs’ – Malaysian sultan
Muslim leader rules measles vaccine ‘not prohibited’ by Islam
Netherlands to Thailand, the long way
Thailand Medical Tourism 2018: REVIEW
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
Chinese-speaking local guides take to the streets
Jomtien’s Jetski rapist arrested after attack on 14 year old girl
World-renowned Buddhist scholar officially opens Mindfulness Centre at UWC Thailand International School
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket2 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Pattaya4 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
-
Chiang Mai4 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
People3 days ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Bangkok22 hours ago
British Airways sued after man is seated next to obese passenger on BKK flight
-
Phuket3 days ago
The Phoenix rises to the surface
-
Thailand2 days ago
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
You must be logged in to post a comment Login