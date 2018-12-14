‘Wonderfruit’ so far – in pictures | The Thaiger

Entertainment
‘Wonderfruit’ so far – in pictures
Photo: Monocle.com
Wonderfruit music festival is taking place right now in Pattaya, and you should be there. Founded by Pranitan “Pete” Phornprapha alongside musician friend Montonn “Jay” Jira in December 2014 the festival prides itself in its go green attitude and pledge to social responsibility and raising awareness.
Photo: Mont LD Watanasiriroch (Facebook)
Photo: Instagram/Bitoeysiam
A blend of burning man and glastonbury, some festival go-ers like to dress the part.
Photo: Instagram/gyp.so
When asked about his inspiration co-founder Pete has said:
“Back in 2012, it struck me what a great medium a festival would be to promote creative sustainability because everyone can relate to arts, music, and having fun. That mindset grew into the ethos of Wonderfruit, which has informed everything we represent. All our content – from the venues and art installations to the farm and the activities you can do there, to the kinds of speakers we give a platform to – is inspired by the aspiration to be a catalyst for social change.”
Photo: Instagram/JP Pemapsorn
Mesmerizing, captivating and often puzzling art can be found all over the site grounds.
Photo: Instagram/Anawar
As of 2017 the event has been certified as carbon neutral by the Thailand Greenhouse organization.
Photo: Instagram/izezyizezyizezy
