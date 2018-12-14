Connect with us

Phuket

Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

23 mins ago

on

Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has published an official warning for viruses caused by the Aedes Eegypti mosquito, namely Chikungunya and Dengue Fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Recovery generally takes two to seven days but some symptoms can take longer to resolve.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Doctor Thanit Sermkaew says, “More Aedes mosquitoes are being detected in Phuket. From January 1 to December 11 this year, 73 patient have been diagnosed with viruses from these mosquitoes in Phuket.”

“The highest number of patients were found in the Mueang Phuket District, which is 66 cases, followed by Thalang with four cases and Kathu with three cases. There have been no reports of death from mosquitoes in Phuket.”

“Chikungunya is an infection also caused by Aedes Eegypti mosquitoes, just the same as Dengue Fever. Chikungunya symptoms are fever and joint pain. The fever and pain should resolve within 1-2 weeks.”

There are many ways to avoid these viruses from mosquitoes.



Phuket

Is this appropriate? Sexy model in 'Old Phuket Town'

The Thaiger

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

Is this appropriate? Sexy model in 'Old Phuket Town'

Local media have contacted related officials to investigate ‘inappropriate photos’ of a ‘sexy model’ taken in Old Phuket Town and posted on an Instagram account. (Original photos below)

The Phuket Times newspaper is reporting that the news broke in a LINE group ‘ TAT Phuket & Media’. The LINE group was established by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office to cooperate with media in Phuket and nearby provinces.

Photos has have been captured from an Instagram account ‘phuketproduction’. Photos show pictures of a ‘sexy’ model on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town.

Phuket media has called on the the Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT Phuket Office to investigate this issue and comment if they believe is appropriate for photos like this to be taken in a historic area like Old Phuket Town.

Phuket Town also has its share of ‘girlie bars’ where scantily dressed girls are on display and 20 kilometres away in Bangla Road with its share of sex tourism on open display.

Phuket

Fake goods seized in Patong and Central Festival

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

Fake goods seized in Patong and Central Festival

Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach and the Central Department Store. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday.

In Patong, the team of officers raided shops near Patong Beach and Soi Bangla. 468 counterfeit items were seized from 11 shops. All seized items have now been taken to the Patong Police Station.

Officers also raid shops at the Central Department Store at Central Festival shopping centre, mostly in and around the IT section on the second floor. Three Thai sellers were arrested there with 372 counterfeit items seized from nine shops. They were taken to the Wichit Police Station to face legal action.

Phuket

Four arrested with guns and drugs in Chalong

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 13, 2018

By

Four arrested with guns and drugs in Chalong

Officers have arrested four suspects and seized two illegal guns, 26 bullets, 319 methamphetamine pills and half a kilogram of marijuana in Chalong.

Officers first arrested 28 year old Dawrueang Pomsuwan. Officers seized 3.68 grams, 319methamphetamine pills and 20 bullets.

He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers then arrested 23 year old Panuwat Petlook. Police seized a handgun, six bullets and 3.02 grams of marijuana. He has now been charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and illegal possession of Category 5 Drugs.

Next, officers arrested 27 year old Sakchai Sittisak.  They seized 9.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 2 bullets. He has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs, and illegal possession of a  firearm and ammunition.

And finally, police have arrested 25 year old Padungchai Paitong. Police seized 464.9 grams (half a kilo) of marijuana. He has been charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 Drug with intent to sell.

All were taken to the Chalong Police Station for processing.

