Health Office warns of mosquitoes viruses in Phuket | The Thaiger

The Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO) has published an official warning for viruses caused by the Aedes Eegypti mosquito, namely Chikungunya and Dengue Fever.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash. Recovery generally takes two to seven days but some symptoms can take longer to resolve.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office Chief Doctor Thanit Sermkaew says, “More Aedes mosquitoes are being detected in Phuket. From January 1 to December 11 this year, 73 patient have been diagnosed with viruses from these mosquitoes in Phuket.”

“The highest number of patients were found in the Mueang Phuket District, which is 66 cases, followed by Thalang with four cases and Kathu with three cases. There have been no reports of death from mosquitoes in Phuket.”

“Chikungunya is an infection also caused by Aedes Eegypti mosquitoes, just the same as Dengue Fever. Chikungunya symptoms are fever and joint pain. The fever and pain should resolve within 1-2 weeks.”

There are many ways to avoid these viruses from mosquitoes.





