What happens in Thailand stays: Unpacking the themes of The White Lotus

Photo of Marita Bester Marita Bester1 day agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
137 3 minutes read
What happens in Thailand stays: Unpacking the themes of The White Lotus
Image made from still image taken from The White Lotus trailer

The White Lotus returns on February 16 for its much-anticipated third season, this time in idyllic Kho Samui. The trailer teases us with glimpses of candlelit shrines, full-moon parties, luxury spas, and, of course, monkeys which is a motif that seems to hint at some deeper themes. While I can’t claim to know exactly what will happen, I have some thoughts.

If season one was about money and privilege, and season two was about sex and betrayal, then season three looks set to tackle something even bigger.

The themes seem to hint at death, spirituality and the unsettling feeling that maybe life is just a test. To top that off, Thailand, with its sacred temples, lucky charms, and untamed jungles, is the perfect setting for an existential crisis.

Above all, in The White Lotus: Season 3, paradise is never just paradise.

Here is my take on the trailer and what it all means.

My take on the trailer

Death, spirituality, and the search for meaning

There are yoga retreats, meditation sessions, and scenes of deep reflection – or, at least, the kind of self-improvement that the super-rich loves to participate in when they’re on vacation.

But in true White Lotus fashion, I’m guessing the search for inner peace will unravel into chaos.

Will embracing Eastern spirituality reveal their deepest flaws? One thing’s for sure: the series will likely examine the contrast between Thailand’s authentic, sacred traditions and the self-absorbed characters of the story.

One character might even be facing her own mortality when she speaks to her friends the rather ominous phrase “We are not dead yet.” Could this be foreshadowing? Either way, expect death, whether metaphorical or literal, to cast a shadow over paradise.

The full moon party: new memories or a nightmare?

The legendary full moon party prominently features neon lights, pulsing music, and bodies moving in sync under the glow of the moon. It’s wild, it’s beautiful and intoxicating but will this party be a turning point?

fireworks
Photo taken from still image from The White Lotus trailer

Perhaps someone drinks one too many shots and has a revelation they really shouldn’t share. Or maybe a character disappears into the chaos, their absence unnoticed until it’s far too late.

Before the party, a woman talks about “making new memories” But new memories tend to come at a price. It is more likely that memories will be wiped out.

I think it is safe to say that this party isn’t going to end in pure bliss. By the time the sun rises, something or someone will be lost.

The monkeys know more than they let on

I can’t stop thinking about those monkey statues, the classic see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil monkeys, and I don’t think that is a coincidence.

Monkeys in Thailand are tricksters – worshipped in some places, feared in others. In The White Lotus, they could be more than just a symbol. Maybe they’re a warning that the characters are choosing not to see, hear, or speak the truth about their lives.

But let’s take it a step further. what if the monkeys aren’t just statues? What if actual monkeys wreak havoc this season? I wouldn’t put it past them to steal a character’s phone at the worst possible moment, exposing a secret.

Or maybe the monkeys will show up as eerie omens, appearing whenever someone is about to make a terrible decision. Either way, the message is clear that Karma is watching.

Monkey
Photo taken from still image from The White Lotus trailer

The secret to life

Now, in The White Lotus, nobody ever knows when to stop. That is the whole point. They drink too much, spend too much, cheat too much, and talk too much. They ruin themselves in bliss.

So, this line feels almost like a warning.

The secret to life is knowing when to stop.”

I think we can expect plenty of passive-aggressive poolside conversations, explosive fights over fancy dinners, or at least one couple whose marriage and secrets will unravel. Will someone push things too far? Maybe a rich man gets “very angryand lets his rage spiral out of control.

Who won’t make it out alive?

Finally, let’s talk about the one thing we know is coming, a dead body. The White Lotus never lets a season pass without at least one. Could the victim be someone who ignored the warnings? Someone who looked for meaning but found something much darker?

My guess? It will be tied into the themes of spirituality and morality. Maybe a freak accident at a temple, a drowning at a full moon party or maybe a monkey is involved? Too wild!

What we do know is that the cosmos brought these people together for a reason. But whether it’s fate or just a cosmic joke, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, what happens in Thailand stays in Thailand.

Photo of Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region’s rich history and culture to life. When she’s not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

