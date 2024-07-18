The White Lotus effect ignites travel frenzy on Koh Samui

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Koh Samui, the idyllic paradise island in the Gulf of Thailand, is basking in a wave of tourism enthusiasm. Recent data from Agoda shows a remarkable spike in interest, with international searches for accommodation soaring by 26% and domestic searches rising by 8% in June compared to the same period last year.

The surge in interest coincides with the buzz surrounding the upcoming third season of HBO’s acclaimed series, The White Lotus, which recently wrapped up filming on the island. This high-profile production has shone a spotlight on Koh Samui, attracting global attention.

Agoda’s insights reveal a diverse array of travellers eyeing Koh Samui, with the top international markets being Israel, India, Germany, South Korea, and Malaysia. Interestingly, Koh Samui draws a higher proportion of non-Asian visitors compared to Thailand overall, underlining its global appeal.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President at Agoda stated that Koh Samui’s unique charm, coupled with the excitement around The White Lotus, is attracting both international and domestic travellers.

“We expect this trend to continue as more people discover the island’s offerings.”

Beyond its pristine beaches and lively nightlife, Koh Samui boasts lush rainforests, world-class spas, and a plethora of activities, making it a versatile destination for all types of holidaymakers. The eagerly awaited release of The White Lotus in 2025, starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thai K-pop sensation Lisa from BLACKPINK, is anticipated to further boost Koh Samui’s popularity.

Agoda, with its extensive listings of holiday accommodations on Koh Samui and over 4 million properties worldwide, caters to travellers seeking the best deals and unforgettable experiences, reported The Nation.

According to Agoda, the top inbound markets for Koh Samui are:

Israel

India

Germany

South Korea

Malaysia

Singapore

Japan

United Kingdom

France

United States

ORIGINAL STORY: White Lotus effect: Thai resorts brace for tourist tsunami

As the fictional guests of Season 3 of The White Lotus bid farewell to their lavish Thai resort, tourists are gearing up for their tropical escape. The series recently concluded filming at multiple luxurious locations in Thailand. Although the show won’t air until next year, hotels and tour operators are already anticipating a White Lotus boom.

The previous seasons of the show, which offers a satirical glimpse into the lives of its affluent guests and the staff at the titular luxury hotel, were filmed at Four Seasons properties in Maui, Hawaii, and Taormina, Sicily. Fans turned these real-life locales into must-visit destinations, leading to a surge in visitors. Some eager tourists are making their way to Thailand even before the new season airs.

Misty Belles, spokesperson for Virtuoso, a network of luxury travel advisors, stated that the Four Seasons in Taormina is fully booked.

“We’re expecting Thailand to go crazy once White Lotus airs. People are already trying to get there first.”

Virtuoso’s bookings to Thailand have surged 38% from last year, mainly driven by US travellers.

Black Tomato, a luxury travel agency specialising in vacations inspired by popular films, reported a 44% increase in sales to Thailand in the first four months of this year. Prices have risen by about 15% from last year.

Guests specifically requested the resorts featured in the upcoming season: Four Seasons Koh Samui, where an ocean-view villa costs about US$1,700 (approximately 60,000 baht) a night, and Anantara Mai Khao, with pool villas priced at around US$400. Availability at these properties is becoming scarce.

Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of independent luxury hotels, noted a 25% increase in searches for its six properties in Thailand after the show’s filming was confirmed. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported heightened interest in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

“Appearing in The White Lotus Season 3 allows us to reach a truly global audience,” says Chompu Marusachot, director of the Tourism Authority’s New York office.

Thailand has already seen a 37% rise in foreign visitors this year, with projections of nearly 36 million arrivals. The tourism ministry even increased cash rebates for foreign film productions to attract shoots like The White Lotus, saving HBO’s crew up to US$4.1 million.

Koh Samui waste

However, Koh Samui faces challenges. The island struggles with 150,000 tonnes of waste due to a malfunctioning incinerator and a water shortage that forces some hotels to buy water from private suppliers. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has pledged support to tackle these issues.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, urges local leaders to prepare for the tourist influx, reported BNN Bloomberg.

“We need to expand roads, improve waterworks, and manage waste. We want to give our guests a wonderful experience of Thailand. We have to get ready for them.”