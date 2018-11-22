18 children dead as officials try to fight vaccine denial – Measles outbreak | The Thaiger

South
18 children dead as officials try to fight vaccine denial – Measles outbreak
“Young kids should avoid known infected areas, and patients should be quarantined.”
Measles has now infected 2,280 people in the South and killed 18 in the mainly Muslim border provinces already this year.
The largest group affected were young children up to the age of four.
“Measles vaccination is free and is in line with Islamic principles,” Songkhla’s public-health chief Utissak Harirattanakul said yesterday, as he tried to encourage Muslim parents to get their children vaccinated against the highly communicable disease.
In a move to downplay locals’ concerns the vaccine may be haram (forbidden in Islam), Utissak said both the Sheikhul Islam Office and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s legal team had approved the measles vaccine.
Common symptoms of the measles virus, which can be fatal in severe cases, are fever, dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, conjunctivitis and tiny white spots with bluish-white centres on a red background, also called Koplik’s spots, in the inner lining of the cheek.
Utissak urged parents to immediately take their child to the doctor if they develop any measles-like symptoms.
“Young kids should avoid known infected areas, and patients should be quarantined,” he said.
In Songkhla, one of the four southern border provinces, measles has hit 203 patients and killed one.
Earlier this week, Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre’s deputy secretary-general Somkiat Phonprayoon told relevant officials to go on a door-to-door campaign in the deep South to vaccinate children against measles. He said efforts must cover schools, as all children below the age of 12 must be vaccinated.
Somkiat said officials must explain to community and religious leaders the necessity for locals to have the right understanding of the vaccine.
Yala’s public-health chief Songkran Maichum said the number of measles infections in his province has already dropped due to serious campaigning.
“We have vaccinated up to 94 per cent of local children so far and hope to bring the number up to 95 per cent soon,” he said.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand.
Krabi
Weather warning issued for Phuket and the South
Residents of 10 southern provinces are being warned to brace for severe weather conditions due to heavy rains throughout today from the influence of the remnant storm Toraji.
Now downgraded to an active low-pressure cell, Toraji covers the lower South and is expected to move through the Andaman Sea today, said the Meteorological Department in its 13th warning about the storm, issued at 11am this morning.
The tropical storm was previously downgraded to a depression when it made landfall on Vietnam over the weekend.
The department said the influence of the low-pressure cell would unleash heavy rains on Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun for one day. People are advised to brace for the severe weather.
The department added that the moderate northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand is generating moderate wind-influenced waves about 2 metres.
SOURCE: Thai Meteorological Bureau
Phuket
Region 8 Police pre-Loy Krathong crime blitz
The Region 8 Police have seized more than 3 million methamphetamine pills and more than 100 firearms during a week of drugs and crimes crackdowns before Loy Kratong, from seven provinces.
Detail were revealed at a press conference at the Region 8 Police headquarter in Mai Khao. From November 13-18, before the Loy Kratong festivities tomorrow, police arrested a total of 109 suspects with 24 licensed guns and 84 unlicensed guns.
Police have also arrested 138 drug suspects seizing a total of 3,590,100 methamphetamine pills, 79 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.4 kilograms of marijuana 3,393 grams, and 51 kilograms of kratom leaves.
Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri, Acting Commander of the Region 8 Police says, “We are continuing to crackdown on drugs and firearm in every area under our responsibility.”
South
Cabinet agrees to bail out rubber planters and tappers
The Cabinet has approved in principle to pour 18.6 billion baht in aid packages to help the beleaguered rubber plantation owners and rubber tappers. The rubber industry says they’re being affected by falling rubber prices.
Under the aid package, according to Thai PBS, the government will offer a handout of 1,800 baht for each rai of rubber plantation but not exceeding 15 rai for each plantation owner. The 1,800 baht handout will be split up between plantation owners and rubber tappers.
Only rubber plantation owners and rubber tappers who have registered with the Rubber Authority of Thailand are eligible to receive the handouts.
999,065 plantation owners and 304,266 rubber tappers have registered so far.
The aid package will last for ten months from this December until September next year.
The government spokesman said the government had also agreed to help oil palm farmers by buying oil palm at the rate of 18 baht/kg for up to 160,000 tonnes to be used for electricity generating for the short term.
But in the long run, palm oil will be used as mixture in the production of B20 fuel with an annual target of 500,000 tonnes of oil palm.
ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
18 children dead as officials try to fight vaccine denial – Measles outbreak
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket's Tsuanmi Alert System
