Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Krungthong Plaza is unquestionably the place to go if you’re seeking plus-size clothes in Bangkok. A refuge for plus-size clothing may be found at the wholesale fashion mall. There are almost 600 shops and an unlimited variety of well-chosen fashion items inside the 4-story building.
Of course, the sizes they offer are the mall’s best feature. From S to 8 XL, a large variety of clothing is available in all sizes. Concerning style, nothing is outdated; everything is current. Additionally, there is always something new to select from because new arrivals occur every week.
The selection of stores gives a variety of designs to pick from, whether you’re looking for work apparel, fashionable clothing, party dresses, or casual wear. Additionally, they don’t only serve women. Shoppers of all sizes, including men and children, are welcome here. Everybody can choose from a wide variety of sizes, styles, and brands. Along with stylish clothing, you may also discover accessories like jewellery, shoes, socks, bags, caps, belts, and cosmetics.
Here are some of the best shops at Krungthong Plaza to get plus-size clothes
Fat Boys Fl.2 room No.2027-2029
Fat Boys offer an amazing selection of cotton shirts, pants, and skirts you got the idea full selection. Men’s shirts have chest sizes from 42” – 70” and you can choose from Hawaii shirts, long sleeve and short sleeve plain shirts including pants and shorts at size 30”-70”. Every employee speaks English and is very polite they even allow you to try on. This place is a true hidden gem for plus-size clothing in plus-size clothes Bangkok.
No’s Bra Fl.2 room No.2068-2069
When visiting Bangkok, Thailand, most western ladies find out very quickly how challenging it may be to purchase a bra. It can be challenging to get a bra if you are larger than a 34B in Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok. At No’s Bra Fl.2, you will find many types of bras, shapewear and seamless underwear. You will also find lingerie for normal to plus size including a sports bra and padded underwear. For bras, the biggest cup is F size and the chest size is 42” – 54”. Also, the underwear you find here can support weights up to 100 kg in size 5XL.
Thanida Clothing Fl.2 Room No.2084-85
For business and formal clothing for women in Bangkok, there are plenty of great options available. Many of the leading department stores such as Central Department Store, Siam Paragon and Emporium Shopping Mall, offer a wide range of formal and business clothing for women. However, for more budget-friendly options, you can find great selections in plus size at Thanida Clothings. Here you will find stylish and quality formal clothing in various colours. There are blazer suits with a chest size up to a max of 50” and pants with a waist size max of 48”. The clothes here are available for both retail and wholesale prices. plus-size clothes Bangkok
Prakaythabthim Fl.3 room No.3028
There are several stores in Bangkok that sell jeans at affordable prices. Popular stores include Uniqlo, Bangkok Bootery, and Bangkok Fashion Outlet. At Prakaythabthim, jeans are designed and created especially for larger bodies. This shop has a variety of denim jeans to choose from, including wide-leg, boyfriend, Bootcut and Distressed styles in a range of colours such as raws denim, denim washed and black denim. Whether you are looking for something more classic or something with a modern twist, you’re sure to find the perfect jeans to add to your wardrobe. They have sizes from 34” – 44” and are for sale starting at only 250 baht!
Parry Big Boom Fl.3 room no.3053
Trendy fashion for dresses and fashion sets have many chic and sweet styles for you to choose from. Some of the popular styles for dresses include maxi dresses, wrap dresses, skater dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses, fit and flare dresses, and bodycon dresses. For fashion sets, you can opt for a coordinated look with a matching top and bottom, or mix and match different pieces for a unique and stylish look. Popular fashion set options include two-piece sets, jumpsuits, and matching skirt and top sets. At Parry Big Boom, you will also get clothes with chest sizes from 38” – 52” and waist sizes for pants at 34”-44”.
Linda plus / Walarat Plus Fl.3 room No.3006, 3060-3061, 3063
Linda plus and Walarat Plus offer stylish and plus-size vintage fashion. These clothes provide a unique and stylish look that allows plus-size women to be fashionable and feel confident. Here you will find flattering plus-size clothing for tops ranging from 40” – 52”, pants sized 32” – 46” with hip size 48” – 56”. There are also dresses from size 38” – 52”. The clothes here can include timeless pieces like vintage dresses, blouses and skirts. Vintage plus-size clothing often has a unique, timeless look that can be styled in a variety of ways to create a look that is both stylish and flattering.
Plus-size fashion has come a long way in terms of style, fit, and quality, and it is now easier than ever to find trendy, fashionable clothing in larger sizes. Plus-size fashion has become so popular that there are now entire stores like Krungthong Plaza that specialize in plus-size fashion, making it easier to shop for stylish and fashionable clothing in Bangkok.
Facebook: Krungthong plaza
Line/IG/Tiktok: @krungthongplaza
Also, check out our article on Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products.
