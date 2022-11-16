Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products

Although the body-positive movement has been on the rise in recent years, those considered “plus size” are often left out of the mainstream beauty industry. But not at Krungthong Plaza, where everyone is celebrated, no matter what size. The wholesale shopping mall took a step in the right direction for body positivity and inclusivity by offering all kinds of plus-size fashion. They also recently held Thailand’s first all-inclusive plus-size beauty pageant, Miss Krungthong 2022.

Miss Krungthong 2022 – Plus Size Beauty Pageant



Miss Krungthong 2022 is a beauty pageant for plus-size people in Thailand. The pageant is open to anyone between 18 and 35 years old, weighs at least 70 kilograms, is at least 167 centimetres tall, and has a BMI of 70 or higher. In terms of gender, the pageant is all-inclusive. This means that anyone of all gender may compete as long as they meet the age and weight requirements. Besides these requirements, all you need to do is be confident and love yourself!

The preliminary qualifying round of the pageant was held on 27 October 2022. Over the course of the day, 50 contestants competed in a variety of categories, including swimwear, personality, and confidence. Out of 50 candidates, the judges selected the top 20 finalists based on how well they presented real confidence and great personality. The judges’ panel featured Thai stylist Thatchai Rattanodom, Miss Grand Thailand 2014 Parapadsorn Vorrasirinda, Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Pornfa Punika Kulsunthornrat, and Miss Universe Thailand 2006 Charm O. Sathanon.

The final round

The final round of Miss Krungthong 2022 was held on 8 November 2022 at Asra Theatre King Power Rangnam. Anchalee Tantiwongsaki, Methinee Kingpayom, Madame Pam Winlapas Srisakulmekhi, Charm O. Sathanon, and Pornfa Punika Kulsunthornrat were the judges for the final round. Krungthong Plaza prepared a total of 100,000 Baht of cash prizes for the entire competition.

This plus-size beauty pageant is an important event because it helps break down barriers and celebrates diversity. It’s a great way for plus-size women to celebrate their curves and show the world that they are beautiful just the way they are. Plus, it encourages women to be confident in their own skin.

All-inclusive plus-size fashion at Krungthong Plaza

If you’re looking for plus-size clothing in Bangkok, Krungthong Plaza is definitely the place to go. The wholesale fashion mall is a haven for plus-size clothing. Inside its 4-storey building, you can find endless choices of well-selected fashion products from more than 600 shops.

The highlight of the shopping mall is, of course, the sizes they offer. You can find all kinds of clothes available in a wide range of sizes, from S to 8 XL! Don’t worry about the style, everything is trendy and modern. And with new arrivals coming in every week, there’s always something new to choose from.

Whether you’re looking for casual clothes, party dresses, trendy fashion, or business attire, the selection of shops offers a variety of styles to choose from. Plus, they don’t cater exclusively to women. Men and children of all sizes are welcome to shop here too. There’s an extensive range of sizes, styles, and brands for everyone. Besides trendy clothing, you can also find shoes, socks, bags, hats, belts, jewellery, and cosmetics as well.

The best thing about Krungthong Plaza is that the quality is unbeatable, and the prices are reasonable! You’ll be able to find everything you need to complete your wardrobe in the size that fits you perfectly without breaking the bank.

The perfect one-stop shopping mall for everyone

Krungthong Plaza is the ultimate shopping destination for those who want it all. Not only does the plaza offer a wide variety of fashion options, but it also has a spa, salon and food centre. This makes Krungthong Plaza the perfect one-stop shop for everyone.

The spa and massages are the perfect places to relax after a long day of shopping. The food centre has a variety of options, so you can find something to suit your taste. It’s the place to find everything you need in one stop. Moreover, the atmosphere is fun and relaxed, making it the perfect place to spend an afternoon with friends.

Since Krungthong Plaza is massive, shopping here can be a bit overwhelming for some people. Luckily, the shopping mall’s Facebook page and website are very active. All kinds of information are available, from the type of items they’re selling to the specific shop’s location inside the mall. They also post event updates and discounts, so be sure to visit their social media and website first before you go.

Krungthong Plaza also does regular live streams on its social media. This makes it easy for you to see what’s available and keep track of their stocks. Whether you want to shop for new clothes or just looking to keep tabs on the latest in plus-size fashion, you can easily stay up-to-date on all the latest arrivals and take advantage of great deals on plus-size fashion via live streams.

But that’s not all. They also offer parcels and delivery services, so you can shop plus-size fashion from the comfort of your own home. This is great news for anyone who loves Krungthong Plaza’s stylish and affordable clothing but doesn’t have the time to visit the mall in person.

Convenient location in the heart of Bangkok

What makes Krungthong Plaza even more appealing is its convenient location. The shopping mall is situated in the heart of Bangkok, at Phetchaburi Road, making it easily accessible for everyone. Plus, the nearby MRT and BTS stations mean that you can easily get to and from the shopping mall without any hassle. Krungthep Plaza is open Monday to Saturday from 08:00 – 18:00 and Sunday from 08:00 – 16:00.

So why not head on down to Krungthong Plaza today? With its great selection of stores and amenities, you’re sure to have a fun and enjoyable shopping experience.

To check their stocks, stay up to date with discounts and sales, or shop online, you can visit their Instagram, Line, or YouTube Channel: @krungthongplaza.

SPONSORED