Sponsored Article

Whether you’re looking at Phuket for a permanent home, a vacation villa, or an investment opportunity, we have a range of properties that tick all the boxes necessary for enjoying a luxury lifestyle on the island. In addition to being visually stunning, these pool villas are situated within compounds with solid security, as well as being close to services and amenities such as the airport and golf courses. The properties are also suitable for families, being nearby schools and less than a 10-minute drive to the nearest beaches. These pool villas provide unrivalled privacy and contain many other features that will help you unwind and recharge; in many ways, it’s just like having your own little paradise! CBRE Thailand has compiled the best 5 ready-to-move-in pool villas in Phuket for you to check out!

Top 5 pool villas in Phuket recommended by CBRE Thailand

Laguna Village Residences

Laguna Village could well be your ideal holiday paradise. This property is set in one of the most beautiful tropical settings imaginable, making it the perfect choice for your permanent residence, second home, or simply as an investment. Laguna Village is part of a well-managed development in Bang Tao on Phuket’s central west coast. It is tucked away in a quiet corner of a gated community, meaning this furnished villa is an ideal choice for any family. On top of that, the property is surrounded by beautiful foliage, providing residents with complete privacy. There is also security available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The picturesque Bang Tao Beach, five-star hotels, restaurants, and an 18-hole championship golf course are all close by. If you like golf, you’ll be delighted to hear that the property comes with a lifetime membership for Laguna Golf Club. You can also visit beautiful gardens and a variety of coastal and inland lagoons with the services of complimentary shuttle buses and boats!

Neighbours include a mix of Thais and foreigners, from France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, and Russia, many of whose children attend some of the island’s top international schools.

Address: Laguna, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Laguna Village Residences: Click HERE

Botanica The Residence

Botanica The Residence is the ideal place for you if you’re seeking a high-end lifestyle in a private setting. This beautiful pool villa is located just a few kilometres from the secluded white sand Layan beach. Referred to as a hub of high society living, the villa has immediate access to world-class restaurants serving international cuisine, as well as a choice of recreational and outdoor activities right on your doorstep. In addition, Villa Market and the Laguna Golf Course are only a few minutes away.

Modern elegance in a typical Western design distinguishes the villas here. The living area is large and attractively arranged, with space for four bedrooms. Furthermore, the villa’s ceilings are high and airy, allowing you to take advantage of the fresh sea breezes and natural light. The outdoor swimming pool is likewise classically designed, and high-quality materials and imported high-end furnishings ensure the highest standard of living.

Address: Cherngtalay, Thepkrasattri, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Botanica The Residence: Click HERE

Lakewood Hills

Lakewood Hills Villa is an Asian-style villa set on a peaceful hill surrounded by lush and beautiful greenery. If you are the kind of person who likes to be away from the hustle and bustle of city life, then this villa is the perfect choice. It offers peaceful ambience and a high level of privacy, and grants access to a clubhouse, on-site restaurant, and tennis court, as well as a range of other in-villa facilities. There is a jacuzzi, a BBQ grilling area, and a private pool where you can meet with friends and neighbours or just be at one with the stunning landscape and nature.

The villas have a total of four bedrooms and come with en suite bathrooms, as well as a kitchen and bath in the basement for additional living space. A full kitchen with professional appliances, a split-level dining and living space, and a maid’s quarters are all included.

Some of the attractions nearby include Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Golf Course, and Boat Avenue. You are also just 15 minutes from Blue Canyon, and 25 minutes from Mission Hills, Phuket Country Club and Loch Palm golf courses.

Address: Layan, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Lakewood Hills: Click HERE

Luna Phuket

Luna Phuket is the perfect choice if you want to reside in a more secluded and tranquil environment. This newly renovated three-bedroom pool villa has been designed with relaxation and comfort in mind. Every detail and element of the villa has been thoughtfully considered to provide ease and flexibility of living while also serving as an excellent work environment.

There is an en suite bathroom in both the master and guest bedrooms. The kitchen is spacious, with abundant room for cooking and entertaining, and the living area manages to be both large and airy while remaining cosy, making it the ideal place for either a party or a romantic evening. The villa also features picture windows that look out over a beautiful blue pool, recently reconstructed to its original size. An outdoor patio with comfy sofas is the perfect place to chill and unwind, and the villa’s thatched roof makes it cool in the summer and warmer in the cool/rainy season, making it an energy-efficient choice.

The villa is located with convenient access to Boat Avenue and Villa Market. It’s also close to Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, as well as the heart of Laguna, which is just a 5-minute drive away, and the airport, which is only a 25-minute drive away.

Address: Layan, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Luna Phuket: Click HERE

Anchan Lagoon

Anchan Lagoon is situated inside a gated community approximately 20 minutes from the airport. The villas are within easy reach to the pristine sands of Bang Tao beach and Layan beach and all the amenities of the Laguna 5-star resort, including the 18-hole Laguna golf course. These villas make the perfect home, while also offering a world-class investment opportunity for capital gains and rental returns.

The site of Anchan Villas has been chosen with care to ensure residents enjoy both the peace and tranquillity of a secluded neighbourhood with the convenience and prestige of residing in one of Phuket’s up-and-coming residential areas, where everything necessary to a luxury lifestyle is nearby.

Address: Layan, Thalang District, Phuket 83110 Thailand

For more information on Anchan Lagoon: Click HERE

Offering a lifestyle in one of the most renowned and charming tropical settings, these pool villas offer luxury living, privacy, utmost comfort, and high security. Living in one of these villas is like having your own little universe, complete with world-class facilities and in-villa amenities. Additionally, the villas are in prime locations with easy access to excellent supermarkets, restaurants, a wide range of entertainment, and stunning sandy beaches. These locations also draw international visitors, making the villas an excellent investment option.

