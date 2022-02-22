Tuesday Covid Update: 18,363 new infections, provincial totals

35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,691 with 993 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The CCSA has recorded 18,363 new Covid infections and 15,651 recoveries. There are now 169,074 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 31 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,749,561 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 526,126 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 121,915,999 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 36,655 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 24,981 received their second dose, and 129,037 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 929

Bangkok – 2,638

Samut Prakan – 887

Ubon Ratchathani – 209

Phuket – 660

Khon Kaen – 282

Chiang Mai – 315

Nonthaburi – 792

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 741

Rayong – 231

Udon Thani – 106

Buriram – 414

Surat Thani – 287

Maha Sarakham – 132

Nakhon Ratchasima – 716

Pathum Thani – 414

Samut Sakhon – 593

Songkla – 212

Pattalung – 85

Chachoengsao – 218

Sisaket – 112

Kalasin – 157

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 167

Roi Et – 350

Surin – 425

Nakhon Sawan – 147

Prachin Buri – 143

Nakhon Pathom – 479

Lampang – 30

Pitsanuloak – 127

Saraburi – 218

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 402

Trang – 84

Phang Nga – 77

Chaiyaphum – 309

Tak – 70

Lop Buri – 132

Petchabun – 135

Krabi – 162

Kanchanaburi – 179

Ratchaburi – 307

Chanthaburi – 124

Sakon Nakhon – 66

Nong Kai – 98

Trat – 34

Yasothon – 88

Nan – 66

Srakaew – 93

Chumporn – 149

Payao – 58

Nakhon Panom – 123

Mukdaharn – 55

Chiang Rai – 55

Phetchburi – 178

Pattani – 156

Suphan Buri – 238

Kamphaeng Phet – 220

Nakhon Nayok – 60

Satun – 28

Bueng Karn – 47

Amnat Charoen – 23

Yala – 65

Uthai Thani – 42

Mae Hong Son – 10

Loei – 76

Nong Bua Lumphu – 100

Chainat – 29

Pichit – 93

Phrae – 48

Uttaradit – 180

Sukhothai – 111

Narathiwas – 96

Samut Songkhram – 136

Ranong – 79

Lamphun – 19

Ang Thong – 64

Singburi – 25