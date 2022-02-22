Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 18,363 new infections, provincial totals
35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,691 with 993 of those fatalities since the start of this year. The CCSA has recorded 18,363 new Covid infections and 15,651 recoveries. There are now 169,074 people in Thailand currently being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 31 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,749,561 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 526,126 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 121,915,999 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 36,655 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 24,981 received their second dose, and 129,037 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Chon Buri – 929
Bangkok – 2,638
Samut Prakan – 887
Ubon Ratchathani – 209
Phuket – 660
Khon Kaen – 282
Chiang Mai – 315
Nonthaburi – 792
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 741
Rayong – 231
Udon Thani – 106
Buriram – 414
Surat Thani – 287
Maha Sarakham – 132
Nakhon Ratchasima – 716
Pathum Thani – 414
Samut Sakhon – 593
Songkla – 212
Pattalung – 85
Chachoengsao – 218
Sisaket – 112
Kalasin – 157
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 167
Roi Et – 350
Surin – 425
Nakhon Sawan – 147
Prachin Buri – 143
Nakhon Pathom – 479
Lampang – 30
Pitsanuloak – 127
Saraburi – 218
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 402
Trang – 84
Phang Nga – 77
Chaiyaphum – 309
Tak – 70
Lop Buri – 132
Petchabun – 135
Krabi – 162
Kanchanaburi – 179
Ratchaburi – 307
Chanthaburi – 124
Sakon Nakhon – 66
Nong Kai – 98
Trat – 34
Yasothon – 88
Nan – 66
Srakaew – 93
Chumporn – 149
Payao – 58
Nakhon Panom – 123
Mukdaharn – 55
Chiang Rai – 55
Phetchburi – 178
Pattani – 156
Suphan Buri – 238
Kamphaeng Phet – 220
Nakhon Nayok – 60
Satun – 28
Bueng Karn – 47
Amnat Charoen – 23
Yala – 65
Uthai Thani – 42
Mae Hong Son – 10
Loei – 76
Nong Bua Lumphu – 100
Chainat – 29
Pichit – 93
Phrae – 48
Uttaradit – 180
Sukhothai – 111
Narathiwas – 96
Samut Songkhram – 136
Ranong – 79
Lamphun – 19
Ang Thong – 64
Singburi – 25
