Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views

Nothing says “tropical living,” quite like a super luxurious villa with spectacular ocean views in Phuket. Picture yourself relaxing with a piña colada in hand in the comfort of your home while gazing out at the dazzling Andaman Sea. With high-quality design and construction, tasteful décor, sparkling private pool, upscale amenities, and sometimes even private chefs, oceanfront villas in Phuket are what dreams are made of. But finding the very best villa on the island is no easy feat.

So, to put you at ease, CBRE Thailand has carefully inspected and hand-picked the 3 best luxury villas in and around Phuket for you. Each of these oceanfront villas is packed with world-class lavish amenities and boasts breathtaking views.

Beachfront Villa – Natai

This 6-bedroom villa is a serene combination of contemporary Thai style and ultra-modern living. The villa is set out with 3 separate pavilions, each with pool and ocean views. “The Great Room” is the central part of the villa. It houses a large open plan living-dining area with huge glass doors that can fully open to blur the lines between the indoor and outdoor. On either side of the Great Room are two other pavilions. Each of them consist of three double ensuite rooms that come with floor-to-ceiling windows. Moreover, the villa also features a family room, a snooker room with a snooker table and projector screen for high-quality movie viewing, and a fourth pavilion where you’ll find the kitchen and staff quarters.

This villa isn’t exactly located on Phuket but on Natai Beach, just a 10-minute drive over the bridge from the island. Set right on the beach, it boasts a long stretch of secluded beach overlooking the Andaman Sea. This means you can have fun in the sun or take a dip in the ocean anytime you want. Additionally, it has a vast green lawn with towering coconut trees. This means that you have plenty of opportunities to enjoy outdoor activities like barbecue night or peaceful yoga in the morning.

Address: Natai, Kok Kloi, Takua Thung District, Phang Nga 82140.

Oceanfront Amanpuri Villa

Experience the height of hospitality and opulence in the most stylish villa in Phuket, the luxury oceanfront Amanpuri Villa. Designed by the famous Ed Tuttle, the villa is tastefully decorated. The modern interior has an interesting mix of traditional Thai elements and beautiful woodwork. This villa is perfect for those who want an abundance of space and tranquillity. Step inside the villa, and you’ll find four spacious bedrooms, an enormous sunken living room, and fantastic amenities to keep your life comfortable. Outdoors, there are plenty of spots to relax under the sun. Comfy sun-loungers line the oh-so inviting pool, perfect for those days when you just want to laze around and work on your tan. There’s a charming terrace with a cosy seating area and water lily ponds as well. Here, you can gawk over the sparkling blue ocean, watch magical sunsets, and gaze at the stars.

Part of the exclusive Amanpuri resort, you can enjoy a wealth of facilities available within the resort. Want to stay active? A well-equipped gym and tennis court are just a short walk away. Feeling tired and stressed out? Head to the world-class spa and enjoy ultimate pampering. Need more place to relax? There’s a shared swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room. Moreover, the resort has an on-site restaurant, clubhouse, and library. But that’s not all. The villa also offers personalised service, allowing you to truly indulge in luxury.

Address: Surin, Thalang District, Phuket 83110.

Luxury Oceanfront Villa

If you’ve always wanted a resort-like lifestyle with 5-star service, but you also crave undisturbed privacy, then this is the perfect villa for you. The villa has everything you need for comfortable island life. From the living room to the 6 bedrooms, each room is very spacious, open, and airy. There’s also a game room with a billiard table and a theatre room for the cinephile. Sitting on Nai Thon Beach in Phuket, the villa is surrounded by lush greenery and has direct access to the beach.

The second-story terrace features a stunning infinity pool, sun loungers, seating areas, and a sala. The pool is big enough for a proper swim. Plus, the sun loungers are perfect for those who love to recline under the sun with a book in one hand and a refreshing coconut in the other. And the sunset views from the pool? That’s the cherry on top. Furthermore, you are free to use the facilities in the resort. You may work out in the gym, relax in the spa, try delicious food in the on-site restaurant, or even improve their skills on the tennis court.

Address: Nai Thon Beach, Sakhu, Thalang, Phuket 83110.

These luxury villas offer the most luxurious living experience in Phuket! If any of them sound like your dream vacation home, be sure to visit CBRE Thailand for more information.

