Connect with us

Sponsored

The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket

Michelle Lim

Published

 on 

Image via CBRE Thailand

Sponsored

We spend much of our time glued to our screens, and sometimes we just need to step back and relax in an environment ideal for unwinding. Just imagine waking up to the blue sea and the skies in your private villa surrounded by nature. Phuket, home to the stunning turquoise sea and lush greenery, boasts beautiful villas that are well-equipped with facilities that provide ultimate comfort and leisure. But where do you find villas that tick all your boxes? CBRE Thailand has selected villas with the best sea view and attractive prices, so read on, and grasp them at a great price!

Nakatani Village

Did you know studies have shown that living by the sea makes us happier? If you are looking to improve your mental and physical health, Nakatani Village is perfect for you. This is because the two-storey villa is located right nearby Nakalay beach. The villa perfectly captures the view of greenery and the sea, so immerse yourself in nature and unwind. It is only 15 minutes away from well-known Patong and Kamala beaches. Great for beach-hopping with your loved ones!

The villa includes a private swimming pool, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sala, Jacuzzi, carport, and a lovely garden, granting you leisure and privacy. The sheer size of the villa makes it ideal for big families to enjoy an activity-filled fun time together. What more could you ask for?

Address: Kalim, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

For more information on Nakatani Village, click HERE.

Phuket Villa

Image via CBRE Thailand

Vanich Bayfront Ville

Are you seeking somewhere private and serene? Vanich Bayfront Ville is located on Panwa Cape, one of the beautiful parts of the island just far enough away from heavily touristed spots. You don’t have to worry about crowds or noise. Instead enjoy the exclusivity and privacy, and not to mention the picturesque aquamarine sea and the islands. However, even though you’re away from the crowds, you’re still easily accessible from the town; you’ll be only 15 minutes’ drive from all the amenities in Phuket Town and less than 5 minutes’ drive to Ao Yon Beach.

The 3-storey Phuket villa has everything you need; four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room, study room, dining room, carport, and kitchen, to fully accommodate your daily lifestyle. The villa even includes a helper’s room.

Address: Cape Panwa, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

For more information on Vanich Bayfront Ville, click HERE.

Phuket Villa

Image via CBRE Thailand

Kamala Hills Naka

Kamala Hills Naka is a modern hillside villa in a small, exclusive enclave in the hills around Kamala, a famous town on Phuket’s west coast. Situated in a sought-after location and conveniently by Kamala beach, Kamala Hills Naka is only a 15 minute drive from all prominent locations for entertainment in Patong as well as the classy restaurants and wine bars of Surin. Additionally, the Phuket International Airport can be reached in a 50 minute drive.

The villa has three well-lit, spacious bedrooms and an open-plan living area with high ceilings and full-height glass doors, which give a great view of the beautiful outdoors. The master bedroom is on the same level as the living room and includes a large walk-in closet and a spacious balcony. Additionally, there is a private swimming pool and tropical garden to elevate your luxurious stay.

Address: Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

For more information on Kamala Hills Naka, click HERE.

Phuket Villa

Image via CBRE Thailand

Vichuda Hills

Vichuda Hills is a two-storey villa located less than five minutes from the aquamarine Layan beach, one of the most tranquil beaches on the west coast of Phuket. The villa is also next to Laguna Properties’ 5-star hotels, including the Banyan Tree Golf Course, and only 20 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport. On a land plot of 1,816.80 square metres, the house measures 557.3 square metres, and additional land measuring three rai 2 ngan 49.9 sq.wah (5,799.60 square metres) is available for purchase, with a portion of it integrated into the villa’s garden.

The first floor of Vichuda Hills features a spacious living and dining area, including a fully equipped European kitchen. The second floor of the villa houses all the bedrooms, including a large balcony area overlooking the sea in addition to the study and family room. There is also a well-maintained garden with a guest pavilion that encourages rest and relaxation. At Vichuda Hills, relax while taking in breathtaking views of Layan Beach and the lush flora that surrounds a private pool dotted with sun loungers and umbrellas. There are also two parking spaces for your convenience.

Address: Layan, Thaland District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Vichuda Hills, click HERE.

The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Image via CBRE Thailand

Maan Tawan

Maan Tawan is one of the few sea-view villas located right on Layan Beach, so don’t miss out on this gem! Only a two-minute walk from a beautiful beach that is Phuket’s best kept secret, the villa brings home a full view of the Andaman Sea. In the evenings, make sure to catch the breathtaking sunsets from the villa’s top floor.

All three bedrooms of Maan Tawan include en suite bedrooms. Additionally, there is a guest bedroom which has recently been renovated into a gym,. The bottom floor features a contemporary, western-style kitchen, as well as living and dining spaces and a large terrace by the private swimming pool. Maan Tawan is also located next to Laguna, so you are in close proximity to a myriad of amenities.

Address: Bangtao, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Maan Tawan, click HERE.

The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket | News by Thaiger

Image via CBRE Thailand

Claim picturesque views of the sea by checking out these sea-view villas, selectively chosen by CBRE Thailand. These villas are located at top locations and offer world-class facilities and large spaces for you to make your dream vacation your home.

Are you looking to find exceptional villas in East Coast Phuket? Click HERE to find out the Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Michelle Lim

    Michelle graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Psychology from Webster University. She's a big nature lover, ailurophile and psychology enthusiast.

    image

    Follow Thaiger by email:

    Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 mins ago

    Monkeypox is not a shingles mingle or side effect of Covid-19 vax
    Thailand16 mins ago

    Health ministry advises at-risk groups to self-monitor for monkeypox infection
    Thailand52 mins ago

    Is June 1 easing of restrictions meaningless? | GMT
    Sponsored10 mins ago

    The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket
    image
    Bangkok1 hour ago

    Bangkok nightlife venues frustrated with June 1 re-opening rules
    Songkhla16 hours ago

    After Songkhla storm, tree falls and kills man
    World17 hours ago

    Tensions flare once again in Israel-Palestine ahead of controversial march
    image
    Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
    Create an Account
    Economy18 hours ago

    Now there’s a Pepsi price surge coming to Thailand, too
    Phuket19 hours ago

    Phuket conservationists lead beach cleanup after trash washes up from storms
    Thailand19 hours ago

    10 things foreigners find strange about Thailand!! | This is Thailand
    Bangkok20 hours ago

    Thailand’s annual silk fair in Bangkok helps with ‘soft power’ scheme
    Pattaya21 hours ago

    Pattaya tourist says security guards beat him “bloody” near Walking Street
    Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

    Thailand’s DDC stops reporting positive ATK results
    South1 day ago

    Train hits car, killing young girl in South Thailand
    Thailand1 day ago

    Thailand tourism, innovate or die – OPINION
    Phuket1 day ago

    Storms rip through areas of Phuket, including food festival
    Thailand9 months ago

    Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
    Phuket1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
    Tourism1 year ago

    Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
    Tourism1 year ago

    In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
    Thailand1 year ago

    Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

    Trending