The Best Sea-view Villas in Phuket

We spend much of our time glued to our screens, and sometimes we just need to step back and relax in an environment ideal for unwinding. Just imagine waking up to the blue sea and the skies in your private villa surrounded by nature. Phuket, home to the stunning turquoise sea and lush greenery, boasts beautiful villas that are well-equipped with facilities that provide ultimate comfort and leisure. But where do you find villas that tick all your boxes? CBRE Thailand has selected villas with the best sea view and attractive prices, so read on, and grasp them at a great price!

Nakatani Village

Did you know studies have shown that living by the sea makes us happier? If you are looking to improve your mental and physical health, Nakatani Village is perfect for you. This is because the two-storey villa is located right nearby Nakalay beach. The villa perfectly captures the view of greenery and the sea, so immerse yourself in nature and unwind. It is only 15 minutes away from well-known Patong and Kamala beaches. Great for beach-hopping with your loved ones!

The villa includes a private swimming pool, five bedrooms, six bathrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, sala, Jacuzzi, carport, and a lovely garden, granting you leisure and privacy. The sheer size of the villa makes it ideal for big families to enjoy an activity-filled fun time together. What more could you ask for?

Address: Kalim, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

For more information on Nakatani Village, click HERE.

Vanich Bayfront Ville

Are you seeking somewhere private and serene? Vanich Bayfront Ville is located on Panwa Cape, one of the beautiful parts of the island just far enough away from heavily touristed spots. You don’t have to worry about crowds or noise. Instead enjoy the exclusivity and privacy, and not to mention the picturesque aquamarine sea and the islands. However, even though you’re away from the crowds, you’re still easily accessible from the town; you’ll be only 15 minutes’ drive from all the amenities in Phuket Town and less than 5 minutes’ drive to Ao Yon Beach.

The 3-storey Phuket villa has everything you need; four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a living room, study room, dining room, carport, and kitchen, to fully accommodate your daily lifestyle. The villa even includes a helper’s room.

Address: Cape Panwa, Wichit, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000

For more information on Vanich Bayfront Ville, click HERE.

Kamala Hills Naka

Kamala Hills Naka is a modern hillside villa in a small, exclusive enclave in the hills around Kamala, a famous town on Phuket’s west coast. Situated in a sought-after location and conveniently by Kamala beach, Kamala Hills Naka is only a 15 minute drive from all prominent locations for entertainment in Patong as well as the classy restaurants and wine bars of Surin. Additionally, the Phuket International Airport can be reached in a 50 minute drive.

The villa has three well-lit, spacious bedrooms and an open-plan living area with high ceilings and full-height glass doors, which give a great view of the beautiful outdoors. The master bedroom is on the same level as the living room and includes a large walk-in closet and a spacious balcony. Additionally, there is a private swimming pool and tropical garden to elevate your luxurious stay.

Address: Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket 83150

For more information on Kamala Hills Naka, click HERE.

Vichuda Hills

Vichuda Hills is a two-storey villa located less than five minutes from the aquamarine Layan beach, one of the most tranquil beaches on the west coast of Phuket. The villa is also next to Laguna Properties’ 5-star hotels, including the Banyan Tree Golf Course, and only 20 minutes’ drive from Phuket International Airport. On a land plot of 1,816.80 square metres, the house measures 557.3 square metres, and additional land measuring three rai 2 ngan 49.9 sq.wah (5,799.60 square metres) is available for purchase, with a portion of it integrated into the villa’s garden.

The first floor of Vichuda Hills features a spacious living and dining area, including a fully equipped European kitchen. The second floor of the villa houses all the bedrooms, including a large balcony area overlooking the sea in addition to the study and family room. There is also a well-maintained garden with a guest pavilion that encourages rest and relaxation. At Vichuda Hills, relax while taking in breathtaking views of Layan Beach and the lush flora that surrounds a private pool dotted with sun loungers and umbrellas. There are also two parking spaces for your convenience.

Address: Layan, Thaland District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Vichuda Hills, click HERE.

Maan Tawan

Maan Tawan is one of the few sea-view villas located right on Layan Beach, so don’t miss out on this gem! Only a two-minute walk from a beautiful beach that is Phuket’s best kept secret, the villa brings home a full view of the Andaman Sea. In the evenings, make sure to catch the breathtaking sunsets from the villa’s top floor.

All three bedrooms of Maan Tawan include en suite bedrooms. Additionally, there is a guest bedroom which has recently been renovated into a gym,. The bottom floor features a contemporary, western-style kitchen, as well as living and dining spaces and a large terrace by the private swimming pool. Maan Tawan is also located next to Laguna, so you are in close proximity to a myriad of amenities.

Address: Bangtao, Cherngtalay, Thalang District, Phuket 83110

For more information on Maan Tawan, click HERE.

Claim picturesque views of the sea by checking out these sea-view villas, selectively chosen by CBRE Thailand. These villas are located at top locations and offer world-class facilities and large spaces for you to make your dream vacation your home.

