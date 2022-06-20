Sponsored
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders at Global Summit of Women 2022
Press Release
Thailand is hosting the 32nd Global Summit of Women 2022, or the world’s major international forum for the world’s women leaders, during June 23-25, 2022. This is an excellent opportunity to showcase the country’s readiness and capabilities to host an international-standard forum and the potential to become a “Global Destination” for international convention and tourism following the recovery of the Coronavirus endemic.
Siam Piwat CO., Ltd, a leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of global retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is honoured to co-host and serve as venues to welcome the world’s women leaders attending the Global Summit of Women 2022. ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the bank of Chao Phraya River, and Siam Paragon, a world-class shopping destination, are set to welcome the delegates with majestic Thainess, the rich cultural heritage of each region, to showcase Thailand to the eyes of the world.
ICONSIAM welcomes the women leaders from around the world with a “PRE-SUMMIT TOUR”, showcasing the grandeur of Thainess to the world.
ICONSIAM, the iconic global landmark on the bank of Chao Phraya River, welcomes women leaders from across the globe to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022 by hosting a PRE-SUMMIT TOUR on 22 June 2022. The grand welcome event features Thai four-region cultural performances and the “ICONIC Multimedia Water Features” showcase at River Park, featuring the longest water performance in Southeast Asia. A splendid combination of light and sound and cutting-edge multimedia technology highlights Thailand’s culture and identity and reinforces the country as a global destination.
In addition, the women leaders will visit SookSiam, the town of Thai-style happiness and fun. The venue presents the wonders of the Thai way of living and the rich cultural heritage of Thailand’s four central geographical regions through foods, arts and handicrafts, set in the captivating local atmospheres of each region. The next stop is ICONCRAFT, on the 4-5 Floor, an inspirational platform and the largest centre of Thai craftsmanship by local artisans across the country, promoting Thai artisanal excellence and glorifying creativity and local wisdom that are featured in handicrafts. The delegates will also participate in the Thai fragrances and fan-shaped potpourri sachets workshops. Various craft demonstrations are also featured, including floral embroidery on silk, Benjarong ware painting, miniatures sculpting, and making silver accessories on natural wood using ancient Japanese metalworking mokume-gane technique to adorn Samurai swords in the late Meiji era. These are magnificent Thainess that ICONSIAM is proud to present to the eyes of the female leaders from around the world.
Siam Paragon presents the grandeur of the “Global Summit of Women 2022 Welcome Dinner” with a magnificent world-class cultural performance.
On the special night of 23 June 2022, Siam Paragon, the world-class shopping destination, will host the “Global Summit of Women 2022 Welcome Dinner” for the participating women delegates. Themed the magical Thai living, the gala dinner is to promote the magnificence of Thainess to the eyes of the world.
From the Siam Paragon entrance on the G floor to the dinner venue at Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th Floor, Thai identity will be showcased through decorations such as sculptures, beautiful images of tourist attractions and Thai cultural performances from regions of Thailand. In addition, the Suanplu Chorus will perform to welcome the female leaders and distinguished guests as well as traditional Thai puppets of the Joe Louis Theatre. Featured also will be four regions handicraft demonstrations, including Bo Sang umbrella from the North, basketry from the Northeast, carving and floral garland from the Central Region, and shadow-puppet from the South. Impressive souvenirs will also be given to the women leaders like the Bo Sang umbrella, woven carp-shaped wind hangings, miniature flower garlands, and welcome gifts from Siam Piwat.
At the welcome dinner, the host will meticulously prepare Thai foods crafted from premium ingredients and spectacular performances, including the Ramayana Khon performance: the Sattayanaree (Sida Lui Faai) episode; UNESCO has listed Thai khon masked dance as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Featured are also traditional cultural performances of four regions themed Welcome to Thailand; Fon Tee dance from the North, Rabam Ton Worachet dance from the Central, Nora dance from the South, and Pong Lang dance from the Northeast. Another highlight is the theatrical boxing Tumrub Tubjak, Thai boxing in which two competitors have to be blindfolded, set in the fun atmosphere of a temple fair –to impress the women leaders and distinguished guests for the whole night.
