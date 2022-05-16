Sponsored
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Press Release
Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., a leading real estate and retail developer, owner and operator of world-class projects, such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets, has reaffirmed its leadership in the global luxury market as Siam Paragon won the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards – a prestigious award for the luxury industry. The accolade testifies to Siam Piwat’s success as a developer of “world-class shopping destinations” that not only bring together shopping, entertainment, and tourist attractions and boast one of the comprehensive arrays of stores of high-end brands and world-class restaurants but also deliver a distinct luxury lifestyle that resonates with customers. The award also demonstrates the success of Siam Piwat’s commitment to its vision as the Visionary Icon who strives towards excellence in every dimension and the highest business standard to maintain its leadership among Thailand’s most affluent customers and sustain its robust synergy with partners, stores, and retailers to deliver experiences beyond expectation and better meet customer needs.
Mrs.Saruntorn Asaves, Head of Shopping Center Business Division, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., stated, “This award has brought pride to us at Siam Piwat. We have been striving to leverage creativity and innovation to achieve excellence in each and every of our shopping centres. Siam Paragon has become a world-class destination that has won the heart of visitors from across Thailand and every corner of the world. We pay attention to every detail to deliver extraordinary experiences beyond expectation, which is why Siam Paragon is the lifestyle centre that brings together an astonishing array of world-class retail stores, entertainment venues, tourist attractions, and restaurants as well as a destination with the most comprehensive range of world-class luxury and fashion brands in Thailand. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, brand name products have enjoyed extraordinary sales and growth that are among the top of the world. This is because many luxury brands have continuously expanded their floor space in Siam Paragon and offered truly one-of-a-kind experience, for which Thai and international shoppers alike have voted Siam Paragon as their favourite shopping centre time and again.”
The Luxury Lifestyle Awards, or LLA, is a global award that selects, recognizes, celebrates, and promotes the crème de la crème of luxury goods and services across the world to usher people into the world of luxury. Over 10,000 products and services across 400 categories from 60 countries worldwide are evaluated and analyzed to produce a list of the best of the best in the world in each sphere. Award winners include the St. Regis Bangkok, the Dubai Mall in the United Arab Emirates, and Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. The LLA committee said that Siam Paragon is one of the most outstanding premium shopping mall brands recognized worldwide and has demonstrated remarkable performance and continuous growth. Hence, it was selected as the winner in the Best Luxury Shopping Mall category in Thailand for 2022.
This success of Siam Paragon resonates with Siam Piwat Group’s strength as the leader in Thailand’s top-spending customer segment that has never ceased to deliver extraordinary world-class experiences through exciting services and marketing activities that continue to exceed the expectations of its customers.
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
