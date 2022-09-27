Connect with us

Segafredo Zanetti teams up with Bangkok Airways to host “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”

PHOTO: Segafredo Zanetti

Segafredo Zanetti is teaming up with Bangkok Airways to invite “Chic & Chill” people who love the sea and water sports to the “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022,” which will be a lot of fun and reinforce the brand’s image as a sporty one.

This event is jointly organized by Segafredo Zanetti Thailand, Bangkok Airways, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It will kick off on September 24, and Board Riders will organize the “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022” jointly at Memory Beach and Apsara Beach Front Resort in Khao Lak, Phang Nga Province. Numerous Segafredo products will be available alongside the popular singer-actress “Note Panayanggool,” representing the new generation of sporty lifestyles.

Segafredo Zanetti teams up with Bangkok Airways to host "Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022" | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Segafredo Zanetti

Segafredo Zanetti Thailand is going to organise the event in Phang Nga province. The company aims to bolster its reputation as a sports brand that encourages everyone to savour every moment with its healthy, ready-to-drink premium Italian coffee with a freshly roasted aroma from authentic coffee beans. At the event, visitors will be able to sample mellow and delectable Americano and Latte flavours. On top of that, there will be a unique giveaway like the Limited Edition” Segafredo Cooler bag, which Benz Thanawat Sakdavitsarak has creatively designed. He is a famous illustrator known as Bloody Hell Big Head, who combines 80s pop and Memphis art with geometric vector lines in his masterpieces.

Segafredo Zanetti teams up with Bangkok Airways to host "Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022" | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Segafredo Zanetti

So come enjoy and experience an event filled with water sports fans, Zumba, SUP board, beach volleyball, and beach yoga, led by teacher Nan Warisa Suthikulpanich. She is a famous yoga teacher whose expertise is attested to by a certificate from Yoga Alliance International. Segafredo Zanetti Thailand has also invited the young singer-actress “Note Panayanggool” or “the Star” to represent fans of water sports alongside. To round off your day of free fun at the beach, there will be a mini-concert by “Wanyai X Mon Monik.” At the fun fair, there is also a food kiosk and an event kiosk where you can win a range of prizes from sponsors.

Segafredo Zanetti teams up with Bangkok Airways to host "Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022" | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Segafredo Zanetti

Follow Segafredo Zanetti’s next activities on SEGAFREDO ZANETTI THAILAND’s Facebook fan page and Instagram: @SEGAFREDOZANETTI THAILAND

 

