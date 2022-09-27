Sponsored
Segafredo Zanetti teams up with Bangkok Airways to host “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Press Release
Segafredo Zanetti is teaming up with Bangkok Airways to invite “Chic & Chill” people who love the sea and water sports to the “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022,” which will be a lot of fun and reinforce the brand’s image as a sporty one.
This event is jointly organized by Segafredo Zanetti Thailand, Bangkok Airways, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). It will kick off on September 24, and Board Riders will organize the “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022” jointly at Memory Beach and Apsara Beach Front Resort in Khao Lak, Phang Nga Province. Numerous Segafredo products will be available alongside the popular singer-actress “Note Panayanggool,” representing the new generation of sporty lifestyles.
Segafredo Zanetti Thailand is going to organise the event in Phang Nga province. The company aims to bolster its reputation as a sports brand that encourages everyone to savour every moment with its healthy, ready-to-drink premium Italian coffee with a freshly roasted aroma from authentic coffee beans. At the event, visitors will be able to sample mellow and delectable Americano and Latte flavours. On top of that, there will be a unique giveaway like the Limited Edition” Segafredo Cooler bag, which Benz Thanawat Sakdavitsarak has creatively designed. He is a famous illustrator known as Bloody Hell Big Head, who combines 80s pop and Memphis art with geometric vector lines in his masterpieces.
So come enjoy and experience an event filled with water sports fans, Zumba, SUP board, beach volleyball, and beach yoga, led by teacher Nan Warisa Suthikulpanich. She is a famous yoga teacher whose expertise is attested to by a certificate from Yoga Alliance International. Segafredo Zanetti Thailand has also invited the young singer-actress “Note Panayanggool” or “the Star” to represent fans of water sports alongside. To round off your day of free fun at the beach, there will be a mini-concert by “Wanyai X Mon Monik.” At the fun fair, there is also a food kiosk and an event kiosk where you can win a range of prizes from sponsors.
Follow Segafredo Zanetti’s next activities on SEGAFREDO ZANETTI THAILAND’s Facebook fan page and Instagram: @SEGAFREDOZANETTI THAILAND
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Off-duty officer fires shots & fights with Bangkok cabbie
Venomous snake emerges from parcel at sorting office in Thailand
Line Man Wongnai now Thailand’s largest tech startup
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Customer buys brand new Honda PCX motorbike with coins in eastern Thailand
Drug chase ends in flipped car, 6 million spilled Yaba pills
169 Thai police officers dismissed for serious violations
Edward Snowden received Russian citizenship
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Thailand legalises abortion up to 20 weeks
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
China backs Philippines online gambling crackdown
Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Meatfest will host meat cooking and eating contests in Pattaya
Shopee Thailand to lay off about 10% of employees
VIDEO: Colossal crocodile stomps through road in eastern Thailand
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Tangmo: ‘Speedboat gang’ to pay 2 million baht plus salary to Tangmo’s mother
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Corrupt police chief’s 137 million baht fortune nabbed
Pattaya burglar snatches over 50,000 baht from Chinese expat
Malaysia launches new cheaper, easier digital nomad visa
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites22 hours ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of1 day ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
-
Thailand23 hours ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
-
China2 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Mobile1 day ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App