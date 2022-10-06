Thailand
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
An American man was arrested yesterday after smashing up a Thai man’s car and threatening his family in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The Thai man, Sunthorn, notified officers from Kanom Police Station that an American man, 45 year old Andigo, threatened his mother and daughter and threw rocks at his pickup truck.
The video of the incident is circulating on Thai social media. The first video shows the moment when the angry foreign man assaulted the pickup with rocks.
The man shouted at the woman recording his act of hooliganism, “Shut up! Back off lady!” He then walked to the car and smashed two rocks into the front of the pickup.
Another video reveals about ten police officers around the American with iron rods in their hands on a road in the Kanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat province. He shouts at the officers at first before performing a wai. An officer then used a rod to bring the man crashing to the floor.
He was then escorted to a police station and questioned.
A Channel 7 report revealed that the man smashed the car because he believed it had been following him for two or three days. He also added that he did not have any money to pay for the damage.
Sunthorn alleges that the foreigner had been drunk for two or three days before the incident happened after drinking Thai rice whisky.
Sunthorn added that the American was angry all of the time, and destroyed public bins and other public property as well as his car.
Police reported that the American man was staying in Thailand legally on a one-month tourist visa, which was still active on the day he was arrested.
An officer leading the case added they would coordinate with Tourist Police and the embassy to decide how he will be prosecuted.
Recent comments: