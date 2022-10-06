Connect with us

Rumours of tension between Prayut and Prawit over flood comments

Photo by PM Prayuth.

Rumours are circulating of tensions between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and deputy PM Prawit Wonguwon. According to the rumours, Prawit was offended by Prayut’s comments during a teleconference call about the flood situation with provincial governors at the Interior Ministry. 

Prayut was quoted as saying that he did not want a welcoming committee when visiting provinces hit by floods. Prayut was also quoted as saying he did not want to burden people in these provinces, the Bangkok Post reported. He was quoted as saying that he was healthy and could take care of himself. 

Prawit had made visits to flood-stricken provinces on Monday. After his visits, he became sick with a fever, and yesterday missed the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prayut since his return to Government House. 

However, Prayut has denied the rumours, Khaosod reported. Prayut and Interior Minister Anupong had reportedly visited Prawit on Tuesday when he was sick. Prayut and Anupong have reportedly insisted that they have never been angry, and there is no conflict between them and Prawit.

Rumours of tensions between Prayut and Prawit are nothing new. Last year, another rumour circled that the two were having a conflict after the sacking of two of Prawit’s close aids. 

Time will tell how Prawit and Prayut continue to go about handling the flood situation.

Shade_Wilder
2022-10-06 13:23
Politics3 hours ago

