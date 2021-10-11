Rediscover Thailand with IsWhere – An easy-to-use travel recovery application

Sponsored

IsWhere is a self-service digital marketing campaign that has signed an agreement with a Singapore-based IsWhere to easily reach both domestic and international travellers and speed up travel recovery. Tourism Council is working with IsWhere on a digital marketing platform that is open to all Thai businesses.

IsWhere digital marketing platform allows all Government Authorities, travel merchants and any other retail merchants to register their locations for FREE. This will benefit tourists in a way that when they use IsWhere, they will find out which shops are opened and also be updated about the COVID safety situations. With this information, potential travellers will feel more at ease which as a result would increase their likelihood of booking and travel to Thai destinations.

TCT President Srisawat stated “This COVID-19 crisis has affected all business groups across the country. Since tourism is a vital economic sector for Thailand, a speedy recovery is imperative to help members and the local community recover quickly. Thai Medical and Wellness Tourism Association, whose members shops have been particularly severely hit by the COVID-19 business closure, are informing all its members about IsWhere digital marketing platform. President K. Prapa Wongphet stated: “better online promotion of medical and wellness tourism services and COVID-19 safety measures offered by our member’s facilities will give confidence for travellers to stay longer and enjoy Thai hospitality as well as receive medical treatments for health or beauty.”

Registration on the digital marketing platform is FREE for all Tourism Council members, who are also eligible for a special 50% discount in October, on digital promotions using IsWhere platform. Merchants from all travel and retail sectors – hotel, restaurants, Spa, wellness & medical, shopping etc., can run and manage their own unlimited online digital campaigns and advertise special deals and services for tourists from as low as Baht 1,500 per month per location. This is significantly lower than normal pay per click online ads and the high percentage OTA’s fees charged for bookings.

IsWhere has partnered with Huawei to reach Huawei’s 600 million digital users throughout the world, as well as consumer digital marketing channels in Singapore and Taiwan, where Thailand is a popular holiday destination. For overseas travellers, Huawei also offers IsWhere multilingual capability, technology, and connectivity advancements.

Terence Mak, CEO/Founder of IsWhere said “Thailand is a global top tourist destination with lots to see and do for both foreign and local travellers. IsWhere is a digital marketing platform where people across the country can find information and various promotions, from tourist attractions to shopping. The IsWhere platform will enable travel merchants to digitally advertise and communicate with both local and international travellers, informing them that everything is open, safe, and inviting them to “rediscover Thailand’s beautiful destinations again.”

